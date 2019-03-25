शहर चुनें

Hathras ›   होली के दिन हाथरस डिपो ने 24 हजार से अधिक यात्रियों को कराया सफर

होली के दिन हाथरस डिपो ने 24 हजार से अधिक यात्रियों को कराया सफर

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 25 Mar 2019 11:45 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हाथरस
हाथरस डिपो ने होली दिन 24 हजार से अधिक यात्रियों को सफर कराया है। 21 लाख रुपये की आय अर्जित की है। साथ प्रोत्साहन योजना में कई चालक-परिचालक शामिल हुए हैं।

बता दें कि हाथरस डिपो में वर्तमान में 84 बसें है। डिपो ने होली त्योहार को देखते हुए दिल्ली रूट पर 42 बसों का संचालन किया। होली के दिन डिपो की बसों से लोकल से लेकर लंबे रूट तक फर्राटा भरा।

इस दौरान डिपो ने 24 हजार 86 यात्रियों को सफर कराया। 21 लाख रुपये की आय हासिल की। खास बात यह डिपो के लिए होली ज्यादा आमदनी नहीं दे सकी है। डिपो के अधिकारी आय को मध्यम बता रहे हैं। दस दिन चली होली प्रोत्साहन योजना में डिपो के काफी चालक-परिचालकों को इनामी राशि मिलना तय हो गया है।

