कथित डॉक्टर की हकीकत आई सामने तो अस्पताल प्रशासन ने खड़े किए हाथ

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 14 Mar 2019 11:29 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हाथरस
जिला अस्पताल की ओपीडी के एक कक्ष में बैठकर एक व्यक्ति मरीजों को देखता है। इस बात की हकीकत सामने आई तो अस्पताल प्रशासन ने पल्ला झाड़ते हुए ऐसे किसी डॉक्टर के होने की बात से साफ मना कर दिया।इस्नसे लेकर खबरें गुरुवार को सोशल मीडिया पर भी वायरल हुई।

करीब एक साल पहले बीएचएमएस की इंटर्नशिप करने के लिए एक युवक जिला अस्पताल आया था। इंटर्नशिप पूरी होने के बाद उसे कहीं जॉब नहीं मिला तो वह जिला अस्पताल में ही बैठने लगा। इस बात की जानकारी जिला अस्पताल प्रशासन को भी थी। लेकिन गुरुवार को जैसे ही अस्पताल प्रशासन को खुद के फंसने की बात आई तो ऐसे किसी कथित डॉक्टर के ओपीडी में बैठने की बात से इनकार कर दिया।

जबकि इस बात को सभी जानते हैं कि यह व्यक्ति काफी लंबे समय से अस्पताल की ओपीडी में बैठ रहा था। सीएमएस डॉ.आईवी सिंह ने बताया कि इस प्रकार का कोई डॉक्टर हमारे अस्पताल में नहीं है।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Most Read

Fraud
Aligarh

थोड़े से समय में डबल हो जाएगा आपका पैसा, ये कहकर लगाई लाखों की चपत

कोतवाली हाथरस गेट में धोखाधड़ी का मुकदमा दर्ज हुआ है, जिसमें आगरा के तीन लोगों पर तमनागढ़ी के कई लोगों को रुपये डबल करने के नाम पर चपत लगाने का आरोप है। पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

14 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Aligarh

हाथरस: बेकाबू कार रेलवे फाटक में घुसी, एक की मौत

13 मार्च 2019

फाटक के पास खड़ी क्षतिग्रस्त कार।
Hathras

अलग-अलग सड़क हादसों ने निगल ली कई लोगों की जान

14 मार्च 2019

बिसाना में भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष का स्वागत करते सांसद, विधायक और जिलाध्यक्ष।
Hathras

सांसद को लेकर बंटे दिखे भाजपाई, गुटबाजी के चलते नहीं आए पांडेय

14 मार्च 2019

सम्मेलन में अतिथियों का बड़ी माला पहनाकर स्वागत करते कार्यकर्ता।
Hathras

सरकार ने विफलता छिपाने के लिए की थी एयर स्ट्राइक: रामवीर उपाध्याय

14 मार्च 2019

बच्चों को जमीन पर बैठकर मिड-डे-मील खाते देख नाराजगी जताते डीएम।
Hathras

जमीन पर एमडीएम खाते बच्चों को देख बिफरे डीएम

14 मार्च 2019

मेडिकल की दुकान पर छापे मारी करते डीआई।
Hathras

दवा की दुकान का नहीं मिला लाइसेंस,सीज

14 मार्च 2019

रामजीलाल सुमन
Hathras

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री रामजी लाल सुमन पर सपा ने फिर जताया भरोसा

13 मार्च 2019

हरिआई हॉिस्पटल का निरीक्षण करते डीएम।
Hathras

हरि आई हॉस्पिटल में मिलीं एक्सपायरी डेट की दवाएं

14 मार्च 2019

सीमा उपाध्याय।
Hathras

रामवीर के अगले कदम पर सबकी निगाहें

12 मार्च 2019

