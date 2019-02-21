शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hathras ›   मौसम का बदला मिजाज, धूप न निकलने से बढ़ी सर्दी

मौसम का बदला मिजाज, धूप न निकलने से बढ़ी सर्दी

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 12:08 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हाथरस
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
मौसम का मिजाज बुधवार को फिर बदला। आसमान में बादल छाए रहे और कुछ बूंदें भी गिरीं। इससे जहां सर्दी में इजाफा हो गया तो वहीं किसानों के माथे पर चिंता की लकीरें दिखीं। इसकी वजह यह है कि यदि बारिश तेज हुई तो आलू और सरसों की फसल को नुकसान हो जाएगा।

पिछले कई दिनों से तेज धूप निकल रही थी और लोगों को इस बात का अहसास हो रहा था कि अब मौसम बदलने वाला है, लेकिन इस दौरान बुधवार को फिर मौसम का मिजाज एकाएक बदला। आसमान में पूरे दिन बादल छाए रहे और चंद बूंदें भी गिरीं।

इससे यह भी लगा कि कहीं बारिश तेज नहीं हो जाए। लोगों ने फिर सर्दी से बचने के उपाय किए और शाम ढलने के बाद बाजार में भी कम भीड़ दिखी। आसमान में बादल देखकर सबसे ज्यादा चिंतित किसान दिखे।

Recommended

Amar singh property registered to RSS
Varanasi

अमर सिंह ने RSS के नाम की संपत्ति, बोले प्रियंका के राजनीति में आने से खत्म होगी कॉकरोच पार्टी

20 फरवरी 2019

sarkari result rrb ntpc recruitment notification 2019 know how to apply
Education

रेलवे में लाखों पदों पर निकले बंपर मौके, पढ़ें ये जरूरी खबर

20 फरवरी 2019

martyr major chitresh bisht, martyr major vibhuti
Dehradun

शहीद हुए मेजर चंद्रेश बिष्ट और मेजर विभूति ढौंडियाल ने एक ही स्कूल में सीखा देशभक्ति का पाठ

20 फरवरी 2019

समस्त भौतिक सुखों की प्राप्ति हेतु शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

समस्त भौतिक सुखों की प्राप्ति हेतु शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
major vibhuti dhondiyal
Dehradun

पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के बाद फौजी अफसरों की माताओं ने सरकार से की ये मांग, कहा अब हमें दें मौका

20 फरवरी 2019

pulwama terror attack: himachal soldier davinder kumar injured in terror attack
Shimla

इस चीज ने बचाई पुलवामा आतंकी मुठभेड़ में घायल हिमाचल के जांबाज की जान

20 फरवरी 2019

martyr major vibhuti wife
Dehradun

बहादुर हैं शहीद मेजद विभूति की पत्नी नीतिका, वह हारने वाली नहीं, कॉलेज टाइम में भी ऐसी ही थीं...

20 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मसूद अजहर
India News

पुलवामा हमले से पहले दिल्ली को दहलाना चाहता था मसूद अजहर

20 फरवरी 2019

crude oil Bath
Bizarre News

यहां तेल से भरे बाथटब में नहाने के लिए दुनियाभर से आते हैं लोग, वजह है बेहद खास

20 फरवरी 2019

Poem of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be included in the 8th class textbook said NCERT
India News

8वीं कक्षा में पढ़ाई जाएगी अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की कविता 'कदम मिलाकार चलना होगा'

20 फरवरी 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

सहयोगियों के प्रति भाजपा का रवैया बदला इसलिए गठबंधन को राजी हुए : उद्धव

20 फरवरी 2019

martyr major vibhuti wife
Dehradun

बहादुर हैं शहीद मेजद विभूति की पत्नी नीतिका, वह हारने वाली नहीं, कॉलेज टाइम में भी ऐसी ही थीं...

20 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
Shivaji Maharaj
Bizarre News

5000 सैनिकों को चकमा देकर आगरा के किले से भाग निकले थे शिवाजी महाराज, मुगल सेना को ऐसे चटाई थी धूल

19 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

एक थप्पड़ में ही सब उगलने लगा था जैश सरगना मसूद अजहर

19 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव: रूठों को मनाने और नए साथियों को जोड़ने में जुटी भाजपा

19 फरवरी 2019

Saudi arab and Pakistan protest against United Nations system of blacklist
World

सऊदी और पाक ने किया काली सूची में डालने की संयुक्त राष्ट्र व्यवस्था का विरोध

19 फरवरी 2019

British MPs told Facebook Digital gangster
World

ब्रिटिश सांसदों ने फेसबुक को लगाई लताड़, बताया डिजिटल गैंगस्टर 

19 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे युवा
Aligarh

हाथरस: पुलवामा का बदला लेने के लिए मानव बम बनने पर अड़े युवा, बैठे भूख हड़ताल पर

पुलवामा में सीआरपीएफ के बस पर हुए आत्मघाती हमले को लेकर पूरे देश में शोक और गुस्सा है। इस बीच उत्तर प्रदेश के हाथरस जिले में कुछ युवा खुद को मानव बम बनाने की मांग को लेकर भूख हड़ताल पर बैठ गए हैं।

18 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
नाबालिग लड़की के गले में हाथ डालकर की छेडख़ानी, जान से मारने की धमकी
Hathras

नाबालिग लड़की के गले में हाथ डालकर की छेडख़ानी, जान से मारने की धमकी

21 फरवरी 2019

मारपीट के दौरान तमंचा लहराने वाला युवक भीड़ ने दबौचा
Hathras

मारपीट के दौरान तमंचा लहराने वाला युवक भीड़ ने दबौचा

21 फरवरी 2019

सादाबाद राया मार्ग पर ऊंचागांव के पास जाम लगा रहे ग्रामीणों को समझाते पुलिस अफसर।
Hathras

प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों ने किया पुलिस पर पथराव, इंस्पेक्टर का सिर फटा

20 फरवरी 2019

सट्टा कारोबारी के घर पर दबिश देती पुलिस।
Hathras

सट्टा कारोबारी दद्दा के घर पुलिस ने दी दबिश

20 फरवरी 2019

मृत प्रवीन का फाइल फोटो।
Hathras

बाइकों की भिड़ंत में एक की मौत

20 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा आंतकी हमले के विरोध में बागला डिग्री कॉलेज के पाकिस्तान के झंडे पर जूते, चप्पल मारते विद्यार्थी।
Hathras

नारेबाजी कर जलाए गए पाकिस्तान के डाक टिकट

20 फरवरी 2019

उपनिबंधक कार्यालय के बाहर तैनात पुलिस फोर्स।
Hathras

उपनिबंधक कार्यालय की सुरक्षा हुई कड़ी, फोर्स तैनात

20 फरवरी 2019

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में सट्टेबाज तथा मादक पदार्थ विक्रेता नईम।
Hathras

सट्टेबाजी के आरोपी को किया गिरफ्तार

20 फरवरी 2019

तालाब चौराहे पर रेलवे ट्रेक पर मरम्मत का कार्य करते रेलवे कर्मी।
Hathras

रेलवे ट्रैक पर चला मरम्मत का काम, लगा जाम

20 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

आगरा के शहीद के घर पैदा हुआ बेटा, मां ने कहा देश की करेगा सेवा

पुलवामा हमले के बाद देश गमगीन है। शहीदों के परिजनों में आक्रोश है। एक ऐसे ही देश के लिए शहीद के घर बेटा पैदा हुआ है। बेटे के जन्म पर मां का कहना है पिता की तरह बेटा भी देश की सेवा करेगा।

20 फरवरी 2019

कालिंदी 0:32

कालिंदी एक्सप्रेस के जनरल डिब्बे के टॉयलेट में धमाका, देखिए वीडियो

20 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा 1:18

Video: बहन प्रियंका के साथ शामली पहुंचे राहुल गांधी, पुलवामा के शहीदों को दी श्रद्धांजलि

20 फरवरी 2019

अमर सिंह 2:33

अमर सिंह ने आरएसएस के नाम की अपनी संपत्ति, कहा- नरेंद्र मोदी ही बनेंगे पीएम

20 फरवरी 2019

सतपाल सिंह 1:58

शहीद के अंतिम संस्कार में सत्यपाल सिंह को झेलना पड़ा लोगों का गुस्सा

20 फरवरी 2019

Related

कृषि विभाग से खरीदा गया गेंहू का बीज निकला खराब
Hathras

कृषि विभाग से खरीदा गया गेंहू का बीज निकला खराब

21 फरवरी 2019

कोल्ड स्टोर में आग बुझाते दमकल कर्मी और मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस।
Hathras

निर्माणाधीन कोल्ड स्टोर में भीषण आग, लाखों की क्षति

20 फरवरी 2019

छात्रा के साथ छेड़छाड़ करने पर युवक को पीटा
Hathras

छात्रा के साथ छेड़छाड़ करने पर युवक को पीटा

21 फरवरी 2019

मधु मक्खियों ने महिला पर बोला हमला
Hathras

मधु मक्खियों ने महिला पर बोला हमला

21 फरवरी 2019

खेल सामान खरीद में गुणवता का रखा जाए ध्यान
Hathras

खेल सामान खरीद में गुणवता का रखा जाए ध्यान

21 फरवरी 2019

मनमानी करने वाली शिक्षिका सस्पेंड
Hathras

मनमानी करने वाली शिक्षिका सस्पेंड

21 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.