विवि परीक्षा को लेकर सतर्क रहा जिला प्रशासन

Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 12:00 AM IST
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हाथरस
जिले में विवि परीक्षा को नकलविहीन परीक्षा कराने को लेकर जिला प्रशासन सतर्क हो गया है। डीएम के निर्देशों के बाद शनिवार को एसडीएम सदर नीतीश कुमार सिंह ने कोटा क्षेत्र के कई कॉलेजों का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने कॉलेजों में परीक्षा कराए जाने को लेकर किए इंतजामों और व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया।

केंद्र व्यवस्थापक को नकल विहीन कराने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर परीक्षा के दौरान नकल साम्रगी पाई गई तो कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी। वही सभी परीक्षा केंद्रों पर भी जिला प्रशासन की निगरानी रही।जिलेभर के पांच दर्जन से अधिक महा विद्यालयों में परीक्षा हुई। नकल विहीन परीक्षा कराने के लिए सचल दल सक्रिय रहे।

शुक्रवार को केंद्र व्यवस्था की बैठक भी हुई। सुबह की पाली में बीएससी तृतीय वर्ष की कैमिस्ट्री द्वितीय पाली में बीएससी प्रथम वर्ष की कैमिस्ट्री के अलावा बीए प्राइवेट व एमए की परीक्षा हुई। इसके अलावा शाम की पाली में बीएससी द्वितीय वर्ष की कैमिस्ट्री की परीक्षा हुई। परीक्षा के दौरान परीक्षार्थियों की चेकिंग की गई। कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच तीनों नोडल केंद्रों पर कांपियां रखवाई गई।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

डॉ. अनिल चौधरी
Aligarh

यूपीः रालोद को लगा करारा झटका, अब डॉ. अनिल चौधरी भी हुए कांग्रेसी

वर्ष 2009 में हाथरस संसदीय क्षेत्र से चुनाव जीतने वाले रालोद को करारा झटका लगा है। पार्टी के कद्दावर नेता व पूर्व विधायक डॉ. अनिल चौधरी और पूर्व विधायक त्रिलोकीराम दिवाकर कांग्रेस में शामिल हो गए हैं।

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी त्रिलोकीराम दिवाकर के प्रथम वार हाथरस आगमन पर स्वागत करते कांग्रेसी।
Hathras

रालोद का कोई भविष्य नहीं, इसलिए छोड़ दी पार्टी

24 मार्च 2019

सादाबाद के बिसावर में हुई हत्या का खुलासा करते एसपी।
Hathras

अवैध संबंधों के चलते पत्नी ने आशिक से कराई थी पति की हत्या

24 मार्च 2019

हाथरस सीट पर टिकट को लेकर भाजपा में फंसा पेच
Hathras

हाथरस सीट पर टिकट को लेकर भाजपा में फंसा पेच

23 मार्च 2019

पुत्रवधू ने की पिटाई तो परेशान सास पहुंची आत्महत्या करने
Hathras

पुत्रवधू ने की पिटाई तो परेशान सास पहुंची आत्महत्या करने

23 मार्च 2019

प्रियंका गांधी की मौजूदगी में कांग्रेस में शामिल होते पूर्व विधायक डॉ.अनिल चौधरी। साथ में मौजूद प्रदेशाध्यक्ष राजबब्बर।
Hathras

जब भाजपा ने रालोद के लिए छोड़ दी थी सीट

24 मार्च 2019

दिव्यांग मतदाताओं की सुविधाओं का मतदान केंद्र पर रखा जाएगा ध्यान
Hathras

दिव्यांग मतदाताओं की सुविधाओं का मतदान केंद्र पर रखा जाएगा ध्यान

24 मार्च 2019

दहेज हत्या के दो इनामी आरोपी पुलिस ने किए गिरफ्तार
Hathras

दहेज हत्या के दो इनामी आरोपी पुलिस ने किए गिरफ्तार

23 मार्च 2019

आवारा बंदरों की समस्या को लेकर डीएफओ से मिलते नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष आशीष शर्मा।
Hathras

वन विभाग व पालिका की टीम संयुक्त रूप से जल्द करेगी सर्वे

24 मार्च 2019

Fast speed bus crushes people five death in Hathras, Aligarh
Aligarh

अलीगढ़: तेज रफ्तार बस ने लोगों को कुचला, एक पुलिसकर्मी समेत पांच की मौत

21 मार्च 2019

लंबी चोंच वाले पक्षी को हाथ में पकड़ता ग्रामीण।
Hathras

नगला बहादुर में मिला लंबी चोंच वाला विचित्र पक्षी, देखने जुटी भीड़

24 मार्च 2019

घटनास्थल पर लोगों से जानकारी जुटाती पुलिस।
Hathras

बिसावर में परचून विक्रेता की हत्या कर शव फेंका

23 मार्च 2019

पोलिंग बूथ पर होने वाली हर हरकत पर नजर जरुरी
Hathras

पोलिंग बूथ पर होने वाली हर हरकत पर नजर जरुरी

24 मार्च 2019

बीडीओ ने मतदान केंद्र और ओवरफ्लो पोखर का किया निरीक्षण
Hathras

बीडीओ ने मतदान केंद्र और ओवरफ्लो पोखर का किया निरीक्षण

24 मार्च 2019

कई बूथों पर मिली गंदगी, बीएसए ने रोका वेतन
Hathras

कई बूथों पर मिली गंदगी, बीएसए ने रोका वेतन

24 मार्च 2019

चुनाव प्रचार में प्लास्टिक झंडे, बैनर व अन्य साम्रगी नहीं होंगे प्रयोग
Hathras

चुनाव प्रचार में प्लास्टिक झंडे, बैनर व अन्य साम्रगी नहीं होंगे प्रयोग

23 मार्च 2019

