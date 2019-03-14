शहर चुनें

चुनाव में वाहन देने में आनाकानी की तो होगी एफआईआार

चुनाव में वाहन देने में आनाकानी की तो होगी एफआईआार

Aligarh Bureau Updated Thu, 14 Mar 2019 11:46 PM IST
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हाथरस
लोकसभा चुनाव जैसे जैसे नजदीक आ रहा है, वैसे वैसे जिला प्रशासन ने तैयारियां तेज कर दी है। चुनाव में वाहन अधिग्रहण आदि की प्रक्रिया को पूरा किया जा रहा है। यदि वाहन स्वामियों ने चुनाव में वाहन देने में आनाकानी की तो इनके खिलाफ संबधित थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज कराई जाएगी। 16 अप्रैल तक सभी वाहनों का अधिग्रहण कर लिया जाएगा।

बता दें कि 18 अप्रैल को यहां लोकसभा चुनाव होगा। चुनाव को लेकर बस, हल्के वाहनों के अलावा करीब साढ़े छह सौ वाहनों का चुनाव के लिए एआरटीओ द्वारा अधिग्रहण किया जाएगा। यदि अधिग्रहण के बाद वाहन स्वामियों ने सहयोग नहीं किया तो इनके खिलाफ संबधित थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई जाएगी।

साथ ही बस का पंजीयन निरस्त की कार्यवाही की जाएगी। इस मामले में एआरटीओ महेश कुमार शर्मा का कहना है कि साढ़े छह सौ छोटे बड़े वाहनों का चुनाव के लिए अधिग्रहण किया जाएगा। जो वाहन स्वामी चुनाव में सहयोग नहीं करेगा। उनके खिलाफ संबधित थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई जाएगी।

Most Read

Fraud
Aligarh

थोड़े से समय में डबल हो जाएगा आपका पैसा, ये कहकर लगाई लाखों की चपत

कोतवाली हाथरस गेट में धोखाधड़ी का मुकदमा दर्ज हुआ है, जिसमें आगरा के तीन लोगों पर तमनागढ़ी के कई लोगों को रुपये डबल करने के नाम पर चपत लगाने का आरोप है। पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

14 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
निर्माण कार्य को रूकवाने के लिए पहुंचे एनएचएआई की टीम।
Hathras

एनएचएआई ने रुकवाया बस स्टॉप शैल्टर का निर्माण

14 मार्च 2019

नगर पंचायत कर्मियों से बातचीत करतीं भाजपा नेता रजनी दिलेर एवं ईओ डॉ. बृजेश कुमार।
Hathras

सहपऊ में नगर पंचायत कर्मियों ने रोकी पानी की सप्लाई, समझाने पर भी हड़ताल खत्म नहीं

14 मार्च 2019

31 मार्च तक करनी होगी राशनकार्ड के सभी सदस्यों की आधार सीडिंग
Hathras

31 मार्च तक करनी होगी राशनकार्ड के सभी सदस्यों की आधार सीडिंग

14 मार्च 2019

खाटू श्याम की शोभा यात्रा में शामिल खाटू श्याम की झांकी।
Hathras

खाटू श्याम शोभायात्रा से होली की मस्ती में डूबा शहर

14 मार्च 2019

सात साल की बच्ची से अधेड़ ने की दुष्कर्म की कोशिश
Hathras

सात साल की बच्ची से अधेड़ ने की दुष्कर्म की कोशिश

14 मार्च 2019

एफडीए ने छापेमारी कर रिफायंड तेल और सरसों के तेल के नमूने किए संग्रहित
Hathras

एफडीए ने छापेमारी कर रिफायंड तेल और सरसों के तेल के नमूने किए संग्रहित

14 मार्च 2019

रुपये डबल करने के नाम पर की करोड़ों की ठगी
Hathras

रुपये डबल करने के नाम पर की करोड़ों की ठगी

14 मार्च 2019

स्कूटी सवारों ने छीना स्मार्ट फोन, दूसरा किया जेब से पार
Hathras

स्कूटी सवारों ने छीना स्मार्ट फोन, दूसरा किया जेब से पार

14 मार्च 2019

कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में लोकसभा चुनावों की तैयारियों की समीक्षा करते मंडलायुक्त व डीआईजी।
Hathras

संवदेनशील मतदान केंद्रों का एसडीएम, सीओ करेंगे निरीक्षण

15 मार्च 2019

Related

भाजपा महिला मोर्चा के विशाल संकल्प महिला सम्मेलन में अतिथियों का स्वागत करती पदाधिकारी।
Hathras

हमारी सरकार ने पाक को उसी की भाषा में दिया जवाब: मिश्रा

15 मार्च 2019

मृतक छात्र
Hathras

छात्र की मौत की अधिकारियों ने की जांच

14 मार्च 2019

अब सुबह नौ बजे से तीन बजे तक खुलेंगे परिषदीय स्कूल
Hathras

अब सुबह नौ बजे से तीन बजे तक खुलेंगे परिषदीय स्कूल

14 मार्च 2019

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा के मूल्यांकन कार्य में आई तेजी
Hathras

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा के मूल्यांकन कार्य में आई तेजी

14 मार्च 2019

दल बदल का खेल, कोई हुआ पास तो कोई हुआ फेल
Hathras

दल बदल का खेल, कोई हुआ पास तो कोई हुआ फेल

14 मार्च 2019

मतदान कार्मिकों को दिया जाए ग्रुपों के माध्यम से प्रशिक्षण
Hathras

मतदान कार्मिकों को दिया जाए ग्रुपों के माध्यम से प्रशिक्षण

14 मार्च 2019

