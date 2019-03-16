शहर चुनें

एफडीए की टीम ने खोआ, नमकीन, पापड़ के लिए नमूने

Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 11:46 PM IST
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हाथरस
शनिवार डीम के निर्देशानुसार एफडीए की टीम डीओ देवाशीष उपाध्याय व मुख्य खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी हरींद्र सिंह के नेतृत्व में सासनी व सिकंदराराऊ क्षेत्र में छापेमारी की। कृष्णा जनरल स्टोर नगला पतुआ से बाबा नमकीन, पापड़ और राजकुमार डेयरी नगला तजना से मिश्रित दूध का नमूना लिया।

नगला रति से रामगोपाल की दुकान से अंशिका नमकीन, अमरजीत किराना स्टोर से तजवानी नमकीन, कमल व फैंसी बाबू की मिठाई की दुकान पंत चौराहा सिकंदराराऊ से खोआ का नमूना लिया गया।

कामधेनू डेयरी सासनी, बली मोहम्मद दरियापुर, ज्ञान प्रकाश नगला विजन सिकंदराराऊ के खाद्य कारोबारियों के प्रतिष्ठानों का निरीक्षण किया गया। इस दौरान मिली कमियों को दूर करने के निर्देश दिए।

महासंग्राम
India News

लोकसभा का महासंग्राम : लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में नेताओं से क्या चाहती है हाथरस की जनता

हाथरस में जनता क्या चाहती है? जनता के मुद्दे क्या हैं, उसके दिल में क्या है? राजनेताओं के वादों और दावों के पीछे का सच क्या है? ऐसे ही कुछ सवालों के जवाब के लिए अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम का राल्को टायर महासंग्राम चुनावी रथ पहुंच रहा है लोगों के बीच।

16 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
मीरपुर के पास ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली पलटने से घायल हुए मजदूर।
Hathras

आलू खुदाई के मजदूरों से भरी ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली पलटी, सात घायल

16 मार्च 2019

खनन मंत्री अर्चना पांडेय का स्वागत करते मुकेश चौहान, योगेश परमार व अन्य नेता।
Hathras

भाजपा सरकार नहीं बनी तो आने वाली पीढ़ियां कोसेंगी

16 मार्च 2019

एक फूड प्रोडेक्ट फेक्टरी में छापेमारी करते एफडीए के अधिकारी।
Hathras

छापेमारी के दौरान एफडीए की टीम से धक्कामुक्की, हंगामा

16 मार्च 2019

Fraud
Aligarh

थोड़े से समय में डबल हो जाएगा आपका पैसा, ये कहकर लगाई लाखों की चपत

14 मार्च 2019

बिसावर में तेज आंधी से बिछी गेंहू की फसल को देखता परेशान किसान।
Hathras

तेज आंधी से बिछ गई गेहूं की फसल

16 मार्च 2019

कल्याण की अहम भूमिका रही है हाथरस में भाजपा को विजयी बनाने में
Hathras

कल्याण की अहम भूमिका रही है हाथरस में भाजपा को विजयी बनाने में

16 मार्च 2019

मजदूरी न मिलने पर पुलिस चौकी पर शिकायत करने पहुंचे मजदूर।
Hathras

मजदूरी नहीं मिलने पर किया हंगामा

16 मार्च 2019

मुरसान कोतवाली में पकड़ी अवैध शराब।
Hathras

अंग्रेजी शराब की 20 पेटियां बरामद, दो गिरफ्तार

16 मार्च 2019

कंचना फाटक पर वाहनों की चेकिंग करते एडीएम व एएसपी।
Hathras

चेकिंग में कार में मिली दवाइयां की जब्त

16 मार्च 2019

एक दिन के पीएम बनने पर लोगों ने रखी राय, कहा इन समस्याओं पर सरकार करें काम

अमर उजाला का चुनावी हाथरस पहुंचा। जहां पर लोगों ने एक दिन के पीएम बनने पर कहा शिक्षा और स्वास्थय पर करेंगे काम ।

16 मार्च 2019

आधी आबादी 4:09

जानिए हाथरस की आधी आबादी की राय, किन मुद्दों को बताया अहम

16 मार्च 2019

फस्ट वोटर 5:04

हाथरस के फर्स्ट वोटर की उच्च शिक्षा और बेहतर स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था की मांग

16 मार्च 2019

यूपी न्यूज 1:04

यूपी के हाथरस में किसानों का हंगामा, 200 आवारा पशुओं को स्कूल में बनाया गया बंधक

26 दिसंबर 2018

हाथरस हादसा 0:42

VIDEO: हाथरस में पेट्रोल पंप पर चढ़ गया ट्रैक्टर, घटना का CCTV वीडियो आया सामने

27 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Aligarh

हाथरस: बेकाबू कार रेलवे फाटक में घुसी, एक की मौत

13 मार्च 2019

यूपीपीसीएल की एमडी के आगमन के चलते दस्तावेजों को निरीक्षण करते अधिकारी।
Hathras

खामियां मिलने पर चढ़ा प्रबंध निदेशक का पारा

16 मार्च 2019

भाजपा महिला मोर्चा के विशाल संकल्प महिला सम्मेलन में अतिथियों का स्वागत करती पदाधिकारी।
Hathras

हमारी सरकार ने पाक को उसी की भाषा में दिया जवाब: मिश्रा

15 मार्च 2019

लक्ष्य पूरा होने के बाद यकायक बदली मनरेगा की कार्ययोजना
Hathras

लक्ष्य पूरा होने के बाद यकायक बदली मनरेगा की कार्ययोजना

16 मार्च 2019

अब, धूप में खड़े होकर या बारिश में भीगकर नहीं करना होगा बस का इंतजार
Hathras

अब, धूप में खड़े होकर या बारिश में भीगकर नहीं करना होगा बस का इंतजार

16 मार्च 2019

रामजीलाल सुमन
Hathras

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री रामजी लाल सुमन पर सपा ने फिर जताया भरोसा

13 मार्च 2019

