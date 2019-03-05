शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hathras ›   बिजली कर्मियों की समस्याओं को सुनने के लिए अफसरों पर नहीं समय

बिजली कर्मियों की समस्याओं को सुनने के लिए अफसरों पर नहीं समय

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 05 Mar 2019 11:45 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हाथरस।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
बिजली अफसरों पर अपने कर्मियों की समस्या सुनने का समय नहीं है। निगम के एमडी के आदेश पर समस्याएं सुनने के लिए हर माह की दस तारीख भी नियत की गई, लेकिन आज तक इन आदेशों पर अफसरों ने अमल नहीं किया है। इस कारण कर्मियों को दिक्कतों से जूझना पड़ रहा है।

बता दें कि शहर के 62 बिजलीघरों से डेढ़ लाख लोगों को बिजली सप्लाई दी जाती है। महकमे में कामकाज को रफ्तार देने के लिए जिलेभर में करीब 200 नियमित कर्मियों की तैनाती है। इन कर्मियों की वेतन विसंगति, नियमितीकरण, पदोन्नति और पेंशन आदि की समस्याएं वर्षों से लंबित चल रही हैं।

कर्मियों की समस्याएं सुनने के लिए प्रबंध निदेशक स्तर से हर महीने की दस तारीख नियत है। उनका यह भी आदेश है कि यदि नियत तिथि को अवकाश हो तो अगले दिन कर्मियों की समस्याओं को सुना जाए।

बिजली कर्मचारी संघ के पदाधिकारियों की मानें तो आज तक किसी अधिकारी आदेश के दो माह बीतने के बाद आज तक समस्या नहीं सुनी है। कई बार लिखित में ज्ञापन भी दिया गया, लेकिन कोई नतीजा नहीं निकला। इस कारण कर्मियों को आर्थिक नुकसान के साथ दिक्कतों से जूझना पड़ रहा है।

Recommended

Cricket News

INDvAUS: विराट कोहली ने दूसरे वन-डे में रचा इतिहास, बनाया कप्तानी का विश्व रिकॉर्ड

5 मार्च 2019

virat kohli
virat kohli
virat kohli
ग्रीम स्मिथ
Cricket News

INDvAUS: विराट कोहली ने दूसरे वन-डे में रचा इतिहास, बनाया कप्तानी का विश्व रिकॉर्ड

5 मार्च 2019

Hairball in girl's stomach
Bizarre News

आठ साल की बच्ची के पेट में हो रहा था भयानक दर्द, सीटीस्कैन में निकली हैरान करने वाली चीज

5 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

अनुष्का-विराट ने शादी करने के लिए बोला था बहुत बड़ा झूठ, 1 साल बाद ऐसे सामने आया सच

5 मार्च 2019

anushka virat
अनुष्का
anushka sharma
Virat and Anushka
Bollywood

अनुष्का-विराट ने शादी करने के लिए बोला था बहुत बड़ा झूठ, 1 साल बाद ऐसे सामने आया सच

5 मार्च 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
देहरादून में रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण
Dehradun

रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने पैर छूकर किया वीर नारियों का सम्मान, जीत लिया सबका दिल

5 मार्च 2019

team india
Cricket News

INDvAUS: टीम इंडिया की 500वीं जीत, दूसरे वन-डे में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 8 रन से हराया

5 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

एबी डीविलियर्स नहीं जाएंगे पाकिस्तान, पीएसएल टूर्नामेंट को लगा जोरदार झटका

5 मार्च 2019

एबी डीविलियर्स
एबी डीविलियर्स
एबी डीविलियर्स
एबी डिविलियर्स
Cricket News

एबी डीविलियर्स नहीं जाएंगे पाकिस्तान, पीएसएल टूर्नामेंट को लगा जोरदार झटका

5 मार्च 2019

Kumbh 2019: टाटा नमक की अनूठी पहल, बुजुर्गों और विकलांग तीर्थयात्रियों को संगम पहुंचाकर कराया स्नान
Impact feature

Kumbh 2019: टाटा नमक की अनूठी पहल, बुजुर्गों और विकलांग तीर्थयात्रियों को संगम पहुंचाकर कराया स्नान
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

2019 के लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर जब बेटे ने बुआ के साथ गठबंधन किया तो एक बार फिर मुलायम का दर्द छलक उठा।
India News

मुलायम सिंह यादव: बेटे से बेरुखी और झल्लाहट में गुजरती राजनीतिक सफर की शाम

5 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
World

चमत्कार : दुनिया में दूसरी बार एचआईवी पीड़ित को डॉक्टरों ने किया ठीक

5 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Health & Fitness

वायु प्रदूषण से हर साल 70 लाख लोगों की मौत : संरा विशेषज्ञ

5 मार्च 2019

online gaming
Business Diary

2023 तक देश का ऑनलाइन गेमिंग बाजार 11,900 करोड़ का होगा

5 मार्च 2019

The loss of 30 billion dollars every year due to the burning of Parali
India News

पराली जलाने से देश को हो रहा हर साल 30 अरब डॉलर का नुकसान

5 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
united nation
World

फ्रांस ने यूएनएससी में स्थायी सदस्यता के लिए फिर किया भारत का समर्थन 

5 मार्च 2019

Foreign investors' first choice Delhi-NCR with 25 per cent FDI  
Business

25 फीसदी एफडीआई के साथ विदेशी निवेशकों की पहली पसंद दिल्ली-एनसीआर 

5 मार्च 2019

मुर्तजा अली
India News

कौन हैं शहीदों के परिवार वालों को 110 करोड़ देने का एलान करने वाले मुर्तजा अली?

4 मार्च 2019

Saas Bahu Temple Udaipur
Bizarre News

यहां है 1100 साल पुराना सास-बहू का मंदिर, कभी मुगलों ने करा दिया था बंद

4 मार्च 2019

आम आदमी पार्टी
India News

गांधी के पौत्र सहित आप के वो पांच चेहरे जो 2014 का लोकसभा चुनाव लड़े, अब कहां चले गए

4 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

डेमो
Aligarh

शादी में मुंबई जाने के लिए रिजर्वेशन कराकर लौट रहा था घर, वाहन ने कुचला, परिवार में पसरा मातम

सादाबाद-जलेसर मार्ग पर नगला ब्राह्मण के पास सोमवार की रात करीब नौ बजे सड़क हादसे में कस्बा के एक युवक की मौत हो गई। युवक अपनी भतीजी की शादी में जाने के लिए आगरा कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन पर रिजर्वेशन कराकर घर लौट रहा था।

5 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
1194 परीक्षक करेंगे 316621 उतरपुस्तिकाओं का मूल्यांकन
Hathras

1194 परीक्षक करेंगे 316621 उतरपुस्तिकाओं का मूल्यांकन

5 मार्च 2019

accident
Aligarh

बेकाबू मैजिक पलटा, 12 यात्री घायल, भात देकर लौट रहे थे घर

5 मार्च 2019

रोड हादसे में युवक की हुई मौत, घर की खुशियां मातम में बदली
Hathras

रोड हादसे में युवक की हुई मौत, घर की खुशियां मातम में बदली

5 मार्च 2019

गर्मियों में यात्रियों को मिलेगा ठंडा पानी
Hathras

गर्मियों में यात्रियों को मिलेगा ठंडा पानी

5 मार्च 2019

99 राशन डीलरों के यहां हुई छापेमारी, 1 दुकान निलंबित
Hathras

99 राशन डीलरों के यहां हुई छापेमारी, 1 दुकान निलंबित

5 मार्च 2019

अमर उजाला और एबीजी गुरुकुलम के तहत होगा डांस हाथरस डांस कार्यक्रम
Hathras

अमर उजाला और एबीजी गुरुकुलम के तहत होगा डांस हाथरस डांस कार्यक्रम

6 मार्च 2019

नगर के मोहल्ला बारहसैनी में दो समुदायों के युवकों में होती मारपीट।
Hathras

दो समुदाय के युवकों के बीच मारपीट, जमकर बोतलें चलीं

6 मार्च 2019

भाकियू ने धरना देकर किया प्रर्दशन
Hathras

भाकियू ने धरना देकर किया प्रर्दशन

5 मार्च 2019

बाबा पर नाती की पिस्टल वापस न देने का आरोप
Hathras

बाबा पर नाती की पिस्टल वापस न देने का आरोप

5 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

सीतापुर की आधी आबादी ने दी मिलीजुली प्रतिक्रिया

अमर उजाला का चुनावी रथ सीतापुर में पहुंचा। जहां पर आधी आबादी ने दी मिलीजुली प्रतिक्रिया

5 मार्च 2019

फस्ट वोटर 2:01

सीतापुर के फर्स्ट वोटरों ने कहा कि इस मुद्दे पर करेगे वोट

5 मार्च 2019

आगरा 1:42

चूहों के आतंक से परेशान आगरा रेलवे प्रशासन ने उठाए ये कड़े कदम

5 मार्च 2019

एक दिन का पीएम 2:08

सीतापुर में एक दिन का पीएम बनने पर ये था लोगों का जवाब

5 मार्च 2019

प्रयागराज 2:02

प्रयागराज में एसपी कार्यकर्ताओं ने रोकी ट्रेन, भारत बंद को लेकर भारी हंगामा

5 मार्च 2019

Related

असंतुलित होकर यात्रियों से भरा मैजिक पलटा
Hathras

असंतुलित होकर यात्रियों से भरा मैजिक पलटा

5 मार्च 2019

गुलवीर का फाइल फोटो।
Hathras

सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल ग्रामीण की मौत

4 मार्च 2019

पूरे दिन पूरे नगर में रही शिव शक्ति नगर यात्रा की धूम।
Hathras

पूरे दिन पूरे नगर में रही शिव शक्ति नगर यात्रा की धूम।

4 मार्च 2019

दूसरे चरण में 65 हजार किसानों को मिलेगा पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि का लाभ
Hathras

दूसरे चरण में 65 हजार किसानों को मिलेगा पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि का लाभ

4 मार्च 2019

चोरों द्वारा विद्युत खंभों से मई नानऊ विद्युत लाइन का काटा गया तार।
Hathras

1,260 मीटर तार चोरी 30 गांवों की बिजली ठप

4 मार्च 2019

जाति प्रमाण पत्र की मांग पर अड़े धनगर समाज के लोग
Hathras

जाति प्रमाण पत्र की मांग पर अड़े धनगर समाज के लोग

4 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.