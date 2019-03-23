शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hathras ›   सरचार्ज समाधान योजना खत्म होने में दो दिन बाकी

सरचार्ज समाधान योजना खत्म होने में दो दिन बाकी

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 23 Mar 2019 11:57 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हाथरस
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सरचार्ज समाधान योजना में दो दिन बाकी है। अधिकांश लोगों ने अभी तक बकाया जमा नहीं किया है। ऐसे उपभोक्ताओं से 25 के बाद बिजली महकमा सख्ती से निपटेगा। अधिकारियों ने इसकी योजना भी तैयार कर ली है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि हाथरस जिला बिजली चोरी के साथ बकाया में भी अव्वल है। निगम ने जनवरी में बकाएदारों को राहत देने के लिए सरचार्ज समाधान योजना की शुरुआत की। इसके बाद शहर से देहात तक लोगों ने बकाया जमा नहीं किया है। अभी तक ओटीएस का लक्ष्य मात्र 72 प्रतिशत पर अटका हुआ है। जिन लोगों ने बकाया जमा नहीं किया है, वह सोमवार 25 मार्च तक रजिस्ट्रेशन करा लें।

31 मार्च तक बकाया जमा कर सकते हैं। यदि रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं कराया तो महकमे के अधिकारी 25 मार्च के बाद बकाएदारों की बिजली गुल करेंगे। बकाया वसूलने के लिए नया तरीका निकालेंगे। रविवार को छुट्टी के दिन भी शहर के बिलिंग काउंटर खुलेंगे। इस मामले में एक्सईएन आदित्य पांडेय का कहना है कि जिन लोगों ने ओटीएस में रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं कराया है, वह 25 मार्च तक करा लें। 31 मार्च तक बिल जमा कर दें, अन्यथा उनसे सख्ती से निपटा जाएगा।

Recommended

शनिदेव
Astrology

गलती से भी नहीं करना चाहिए ये पांच तरह के काम, पड़ने लगती है शनि की अशुभ छाया

23 मार्च 2019

Himachal Girl Sheetal in bollywood movie Chhichhore with shraddha kapoor
Shimla

सफाई कर्मी की बेटी ने बॉलीवुड में जमाई धाक, श्रद्धा कपूर के साथ दिखेगी शीतल

23 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

कंगना का जन्मदिन और सपना चौधरी के चुनाव लड़ने सहित मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

23 मार्च 2019

Kangana, Sapna
केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी
Filmfare Award Logo 2019
Aamir Khan
Bollywood

कंगना का जन्मदिन और सपना चौधरी के चुनाव लड़ने सहित मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

23 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
Entertainment

स्टार कबड्डी खिलाड़ी पद्मश्री अजय ठाकुर की शादी तय, सचिन बनेंगे बराती

23 मार्च 2019
Entertainment

स्टार कबड्डी खिलाड़ी पद्मश्री अजय ठाकुर की शादी तय, सचिन बनेंगे बराती

23 मार्च 2019

Television

21 साल में कितनी बदल गईं मोदी सरकार की ये मंत्री, बर्थडे पर देखें मॉडलिंग से राजनीति तक का सफर

23 मार्च 2019

Smriti Irani
smriti irani unseen pictures
Smriti Irani
smriti irani unseen pictures
Television

21 साल में कितनी बदल गईं मोदी सरकार की ये मंत्री, बर्थडे पर देखें मॉडलिंग से राजनीति तक का सफर

23 मार्च 2019

Health & Fitness

मोटापे को कम करना है तो आज ही छोड़ें ये सब्जियां, कुछ दिन में हो जाएंगे पतले

23 मार्च 2019

obesity
obesity
cauliflower
salad
Health & Fitness

मोटापे को कम करना है तो आज ही छोड़ें ये सब्जियां, कुछ दिन में हो जाएंगे पतले

23 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कर्नाटक में ओला की सेवाओं पर बैन, लाइसेंस छह महीने के लिए निलंबित

23 मार्च 2019

know about Leher Ali whose startup ALMARI
Education

18 साल की उम्र में अपनी मां के साथ शुरू किया यह अनोखा स्टार्टअप, पुराने कपड़ों को मिलेगा...

23 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी-इमरान खान
India News

इमरान खान का दावा, 'पाकिस्तान दिवस' पर पीएम मोदी ने दी बधाई

23 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

आतंकी ने बच्चे का तालिबानी अंदाज में रेता गला, शादी के लिए लड़की के भाई को बनाया था बंधक

23 मार्च 2019

एक्ट्रेस सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी कांग्रेस से लड़ सकती हैं चुनाव, इस दिग्गज अभिनेत्री को देंगी टक्कर

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

तिरुवनंतपुरम हवाई अड्डे के पास दिखा ड्रोन, हाई अलर्ट पर खुफिया एजेंसी

23 मार्च 2019

जसकीरत सिंह सिद्धू (फाइल)
World

दर्जन भर हॉकी खिलाड़ियों की मौत के जिम्मेदार भारतीय को 8 साल की सजा

23 मार्च 2019

Election Commission (File)
India News

आईएसआई ने रिपोर्ट सौंपी, चुनाव में वीवीपैट के मिलान पर फैसला जल्द

23 मार्च 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस ने हुर्रियत कांफ्रेंस के एक नेता को पाकिस्तानी उच्चायोग के बाहर से गिरफ्तार किया
India News

पाकिस्तान उच्चायोग के बाहर से हुर्रियत नेता गिरफ्तार

22 मार्च 2019

पीएनबी घोटाले का आरोपी नीरव मोदी
India News

ये हैं पीएनबी घोटाले के भगोड़े आरोपी नीरव मोदी की गिरफ्तारी के मायने

21 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

डॉ. अनिल चौधरी
Aligarh

यूपीः रालोद को लगा करारा झटका, अब डॉ. अनिल चौधरी भी हुए कांग्रेसी

वर्ष 2009 में हाथरस संसदीय क्षेत्र से चुनाव जीतने वाले रालोद को करारा झटका लगा है। पार्टी के कद्दावर नेता व पूर्व विधायक डॉ. अनिल चौधरी और पूर्व विधायक त्रिलोकीराम दिवाकर कांग्रेस में शामिल हो गए हैं।

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी त्रिलोकीराम दिवाकर के प्रथम वार हाथरस आगमन पर स्वागत करते कांग्रेसी।
Hathras

रालोद का कोई भविष्य नहीं, इसलिए छोड़ दी पार्टी

24 मार्च 2019

सादाबाद के बिसावर में हुई हत्या का खुलासा करते एसपी।
Hathras

अवैध संबंधों के चलते पत्नी ने आशिक से कराई थी पति की हत्या

24 मार्च 2019

हाथरस सीट पर टिकट को लेकर भाजपा में फंसा पेच
Hathras

हाथरस सीट पर टिकट को लेकर भाजपा में फंसा पेच

23 मार्च 2019

पुत्रवधू ने की पिटाई तो परेशान सास पहुंची आत्महत्या करने
Hathras

पुत्रवधू ने की पिटाई तो परेशान सास पहुंची आत्महत्या करने

23 मार्च 2019

प्रियंका गांधी की मौजूदगी में कांग्रेस में शामिल होते पूर्व विधायक डॉ.अनिल चौधरी। साथ में मौजूद प्रदेशाध्यक्ष राजबब्बर।
Hathras

जब भाजपा ने रालोद के लिए छोड़ दी थी सीट

24 मार्च 2019

दिव्यांग मतदाताओं की सुविधाओं का मतदान केंद्र पर रखा जाएगा ध्यान
Hathras

दिव्यांग मतदाताओं की सुविधाओं का मतदान केंद्र पर रखा जाएगा ध्यान

24 मार्च 2019

दहेज हत्या के दो इनामी आरोपी पुलिस ने किए गिरफ्तार
Hathras

दहेज हत्या के दो इनामी आरोपी पुलिस ने किए गिरफ्तार

23 मार्च 2019

आवारा बंदरों की समस्या को लेकर डीएफओ से मिलते नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष आशीष शर्मा।
Hathras

वन विभाग व पालिका की टीम संयुक्त रूप से जल्द करेगी सर्वे

24 मार्च 2019

Fast speed bus crushes people five death in Hathras, Aligarh
Aligarh

अलीगढ़: तेज रफ्तार बस ने लोगों को कुचला, एक पुलिसकर्मी समेत पांच की मौत

21 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

फतेहपुर में एक दिन का पीएम बनने पर लोग सबसे पहले करेंगे ये काम

अमर उजाला का चुनावी रथ फतेहपुर पहुंचा। यहां पर लोगों ने एक दिन के पीएम बनने पर कहा रोजगार और गरीबी मिटाने पर करेंगे काम।

23 मार्च 2019

आधी आबादी 3:40

रायबरेली की आधी आबादी ने गिनाईं अपनी समस्याएं, कहा इन पर सरकार करे काम

22 मार्च 2019

फस्ट वोटर 3:48

जानिए रायबरेली के फर्स्ट वोटर्स की राय, इन मुद्दों पर देंगे सरकार को वोट

22 मार्च 2019

मेट्रो आत्महत्या 1:44

नोएडा में मेट्रो के सामने कूदकर 22 वर्षीय युवती ने की आत्महत्या

22 मार्च 2019

कुमार विश्वास 1:30

कुमार विश्वास ने कुछ इस तरह मनाई होली

21 मार्च 2019

Related

लंबी चोंच वाले पक्षी को हाथ में पकड़ता ग्रामीण।
Hathras

नगला बहादुर में मिला लंबी चोंच वाला विचित्र पक्षी, देखने जुटी भीड़

24 मार्च 2019

घटनास्थल पर लोगों से जानकारी जुटाती पुलिस।
Hathras

बिसावर में परचून विक्रेता की हत्या कर शव फेंका

23 मार्च 2019

पोलिंग बूथ पर होने वाली हर हरकत पर नजर जरुरी
Hathras

पोलिंग बूथ पर होने वाली हर हरकत पर नजर जरुरी

24 मार्च 2019

विवि परीक्षा को लेकर सतर्क रहा जिला प्रशासन
Hathras

विवि परीक्षा को लेकर सतर्क रहा जिला प्रशासन

24 मार्च 2019

बीडीओ ने मतदान केंद्र और ओवरफ्लो पोखर का किया निरीक्षण
Hathras

बीडीओ ने मतदान केंद्र और ओवरफ्लो पोखर का किया निरीक्षण

24 मार्च 2019

कई बूथों पर मिली गंदगी, बीएसए ने रोका वेतन
Hathras

कई बूथों पर मिली गंदगी, बीएसए ने रोका वेतन

24 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.