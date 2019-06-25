शहर चुनें

फंदे पर लटकता मिला किसान का शव

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 25 Jun 2019 12:15 AM IST
हरदोई। देहात कोतवाली क्षेत्र के ग्राम खेतुई में सोमवार सुबह किसान का शव घर में फंदे पर लटकता मिला।
ग्राम खेतुई निवासी कृष्णपाल सिंह (58) किसान था। उसकी पत्नी ने कुछ वर्ष पूर्व खुदकुशी कर ली थी। उसके दो पुत्र हैं। परिजनों के मुताबिक कृष्णपाल नशे का आदी था। उसने अपने हिस्से की भूमि नशे की लत पूरी करने में गवां दी थी। इसके बाद से वह आर्थिक तंगी का शिकार हो गया था। सोमवार सुबह उसका शव कमरे में रस्सी के फंदे से लटकता मिला। कोतवाल महेशचंद्र पांडेय ने बताया कि नशे की लत पूरी न होने पर उसने खुदकुशी की है।

crime
