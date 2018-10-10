शहर चुनें


ट्रैक पार करते समय वृद्धा ट्रेन से कटी

Kanpur Bureau Updated Wed, 10 Oct 2018 11:24 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
कछौना। माधौगंज थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम रमुआपुर निवासी रामकली (70) पत्नी मंगा अपनी पुत्री किरन के साथ हरिद्वार गई थी। बुधवार सुबह वह जनता एक्सप्रेस से बालामऊ जंक्शन आई। उसे माधौगंज जाने के लिए ट्रेन पकड़नी थी। दूसरे प्लेटफार्म पर जाने के लिए ट्रैक पार करते समय वह ट्रेन की चपेट में आ गई। मौके ही पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। मानसिक रूप से बीमार बेटी किरन ने मां का नाम-पता बताया। जीआरपी प्रभारी ब्रजेश सिंह ने बताया कि सूचना पर परिजन आ गए थे। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है।
Amazon Amazon


