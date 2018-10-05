शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
क्रीडा प्रतियोगिता में खिलाड़ियों ने दिखाया दम

Kanpur Bureau Updated Fri, 05 Oct 2018 12:40 AM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
बघौली (हरदोई)। विकास खंड अहिरोरी की न्याय पंचायत वल्लीपुर के परिषदीय विद्यालयों की खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता गुरुवार को हुई। प्रतियोगिता का शुभारंभ मुख्य अतिथि जूनियर शिक्षक संघ प्रदेश अध्यक्ष योगेश त्यागी व विशिष्ट अतिथि बीईओ अहिरोरी ने किया।


50 मीटर दौड़ बालक वर्ग में प्राथमिक विद्यालय ककेड़ा के सजीव और 100 मीटर दौड़ में प्राथमिक विद्यालय धतनखेड़ा के आशीष अव्वल रहे। जूनियर वर्ग में 100 मीटर दौड़ में जू. हाईस्कूल फीदापुर के शोभित ने प्रथम स्थान पाया।

प्राथमिक स्तर बालिका वर्ग में 50 मीटर दौड़ में प्राथमिक विद्यालय वैशपुर की प्रज्ञा प्रथम रही। 100 मीटर दौड़ में प्राथमिक विद्यालय धतनखेड़ा की निहारिका अव्वल रही। 100 मीटर जूनियर बालिका वर्ग में ज. हाईस्कूल वल्लीपुर की अंकिता ने प्रथम स्थान पाया। प्रतियोगिता में प्रथम स्थान पाने वाले खिलाड़ियों को पुरस्कृत किया गया। इस मौके पर ओम प्रकाश, रोकश सिंह, निरूपमा, रीतेश गुप्ता, दिनेश चंद्र, राजीव, कृष्ण पाल, धर्मेंद्र सिंह आदि शिक्षक मौजूद रहे।

- अहिरोरी की न्याय पंचायत वल्लीपुर के परिषदीय विद्यालयों की हुई खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
