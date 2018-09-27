शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hardoi ›   मछली पकडने गया युवक नदी में डूबा, मौत

मछली पकडने गया युवक नदी में डूबा, मौत

Kanpur Bureau Updated Fri, 28 Sep 2018 12:05 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
हरदोई। सुरसा थानाक्षेत्र में बुधवार दोपहर भैसटा नदी में मछली पकड़ने गया युवक डूब गया। नदी के किनारे मौजूद बच्चों ने उसे डूबते देखकर शोर मचा दिया। परिजन व ग्रामीण मौके पर पहुंचे। ग्रामीणों ने काफी मशक्कत के बाद शव बाहर निकाला। परिजनों ने पुलिस को बिना सूचना दिए शव का अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया।


सुरसा थानाक्षेत्र के केहरमऊ गांव निवासी विमलेश (20) पुत्र रामस्वरूप अविवाहित था। वह तीन भाइयों में छोटा था। रामस्वरूप ने बताया कि गांव के पास से भैसटा नदी निकली है। विमलेश बुधवार दोपहर नदी में मछली पकड़ने गया था। वह जाल डालते समय गहरे पानी में चले जाने से डूबने लगा। नदी के किनारे मौजूद बच्चों ने उसे डूबते देख लिया। बच्चों के शोर मचाने पर ग्रामीण व परिजन मौके पर आ गए। तक तक वह डूब चुका था। ग्रामीणों ने दो घंटे की मशक्कत कर शव को बाहर निकाला। परिजनों ने पुलिस को सूचना दिए बगैर अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया।


एसओ सिराजुद्दीन ने बताया कि घटना की जानकारी नहीं है। परिजनों ने इस संबंध में सूचना नहीं दी है।


मछली पकड़ने गया युवक नदी में डूबा, मौत
सुरसा थानाक्षेत्र के अंतर्गत केहरमऊ का रहने वाला था युवक
पुलिस को सूचना दिए बगैर कर दिया अंतिम संस्कार

Recommended

Television

बिग बॉस 12: बिकिनी में जसलीन ने पानी में लगाई आग, देखते रह गए अनूप जलोटा

27 सितंबर 2018

jasleen
anup and jasleen
jasleen and roshmi
jasleen
Television

बिग बॉस 12: बिकिनी में जसलीन ने पानी में लगाई आग, देखते रह गए अनूप जलोटा

27 सितंबर 2018

Home Remedies

घर में ही छिपे डेंगू के मच्छर झट से हो जाएंगे छूमंतर, आसान नुस्खे आजमाकर देखिए

27 सितंबर 2018
Home Remedies

घर में ही छिपे डेंगू के मच्छर झट से हो जाएंगे छूमंतर, आसान नुस्खे आजमाकर देखिए

27 सितंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Business

दिवाली से पहले फूटा 'महंगाई बम', आज से फ्रिज-एसी-वाशिंग मशीन समेत 19 विदेशी वस्तुएं महंगी

27 सितंबर 2018

Television

बिग बॉस 12: घरवालों के सामने रोमांटिक हुईं जसलीन, अनूप जलोटा को खुलेआम किया किस

27 सितंबर 2018

anup and jasleen matharu
anup jalota and jasleen matharu
anup and jasleen
jalota and jasleen
Television

बिग बॉस 12: घरवालों के सामने रोमांटिक हुईं जसलीन, अनूप जलोटा को खुलेआम किया किस

27 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood

'सूर्यवंशम' में अमिताभ का पोता अब दिखता है ऐसा, बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू किया तो हो जाएगी सबकी छुट्टी

27 सितंबर 2018

anand vardhan
anand vardhan
anand vardhan
Bollywood

'सूर्यवंशम' में अमिताभ का पोता अब दिखता है ऐसा, बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू किया तो हो जाएगी सबकी छुट्टी

27 सितंबर 2018

Television

KBC 10: बिनीता जैन बनीं इस सीजन की पहली करोड़पति, 7 करोड़ के सवाल पर क्या हुआ खुद देख लें...

27 सितंबर 2018

kbc
kbc
kbc
kbc
Television

KBC 10: बिनीता जैन बनीं इस सीजन की पहली करोड़पति, 7 करोड़ के सवाल पर क्या हुआ खुद देख लें...

27 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

sreesanth
Television

बिग बॉस Live: विकास गुप्ता ने दिखाया 'सच का आईना', श्रीसंथ फिर बोले- 'दरवाजा खोलो घर जाना है'

27 सितंबर 2018

bollywood
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस तनुश्री दत्ता के आरोपों पर बोले नाना पाटेकर- 'अब कोर्ट जाऊंगा'

27 सितंबर 2018

bollywood
Bollywood

शाहरुख-ऐश्वर्या के नाम नया रिकॉर्ड, 100 प्रभावशाली एशियन लोगों की लिस्ट में एकमात्र बॉलीवुड स्टार्स

27 सितंबर 2018

bollywood
Bollywood

तनुश्री के पक्ष में उतरी इस महिला पत्रकार का दावा- 'मैं सेट पर थी, सच बोल रही है एक्ट्रेस'

27 सितंबर 2018

Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Fashion street

टीवी की संस्कारी बहू ने बीच पर दिखाया हॉट अवतार, बिकिनी फोटो देख कह उठेंगे 'उफ्फ'

27 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
palak tiwari
Fashion

खूबसूरती में मां श्वेता तिवारी से 4 कदम आगे हैं उनकी बेटी पलक तिवारी, सबूत हैं ये तस्वीरें

27 सितंबर 2018

jasleen
Television

बिग बॉस 12: बिकिनी में जसलीन ने पानी में लगाई आग, देखते रह गए अनूप जलोटा

27 सितंबर 2018

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

फिल्म के सेट पर नाना पाटेकर ने किया था तनुश्री दत्ता का यौन शोषण, अब इस मामले पर अमिताभ बच्चन ने तोड़ी चुप्पी

27 सितंबर 2018

sooryavansham child actor anand vardhan profile
Bollywood

'सूर्यवंशम' में अमिताभ का पोता अब दिखता है ऐसा, बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू किया तो हो जाएगी सबकी छुट्टी

27 सितंबर 2018

tv show
Television

बिग बॉस प्रीव्यू: विकास गुप्ता ने घरवालों को दिखाया सच का आईना, श्रीसंथ की ली जमकर क्लास

27 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

विवाहिता की जलकर मौत, पति ने देवर से विवाद के बाद खुदकुशी की कही बात, गांव में हो रही ये चर्चा

यूपी के हरदोई जिले में टड़ियावां थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम उनौती में मंगलवार देर रात संदिग्ध हालात में विवाहिता की आग से झुलसकर मौत हो गई। पति ने देवर से विवाद के बाद खुदकुशी किए जाने की बात कही है। पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। 

26 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
तीन तलाक
Kanpur

तीन तलाक: पीटते-पीटते तंग आया शौहर तो 3 मासूम समेत बीवी को घर से निकाला

22 सितंबर 2018

सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखते कर्मचारी।
Hardoi

बाइक की डिकी से तीन लाख रुपये ले गए शातिर

26 सितंबर 2018

भरावन ब्लाक कार्यालय गेट पर ताला डालते भाकियू कार्यकर्ता।
Hardoi

दो घंटे ब्लाक कार्यालय में बंद रहे बीडीओ, भाजपा नेता और एडीओ पंचायत

26 सितंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

शर्मसार हुई इंसानियतः जानवरों के लिए घास लेने गई थी वृद्धा, युवक ने किया दुष्कर्म

24 सितंबर 2018

घायल अरुण।
Hardoi

भूमि विवाद में दंपति पर किया हमला

26 सितंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

यूपीः हरदोई में गोलीकांड से सनसनी, दो दोस्त घायल

24 सितंबर 2018

खुली पड़ी अलमारी और बिखरा सामान। अमर उजाला
Hardoi

केबल संचालक के घर से नगदी और जेवर चोरी

26 सितंबर 2018

दिल्ली में पिटाई से घायल युवक की घर पर मौत
Hardoi

दिल्ली में पिटाई से घायल युवक की घर पर मौत

26 सितंबर 2018

पुलिस वाला बताकर बाइक सवार ने 2000 रूपये लूटे
Hardoi

पुलिस वाला बताकर बाइक सवार ने 2000 रूपये लूटे

26 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: सड़क पर तड़पते लोगों को देख सांसद ने उठाया ये कदम, आप भी हो जाएंगे फैन

हरदोई के मिश्रिख की बीजेपी सांसद की दरियादिली देखने को मिली है। देर रात किसी कार्यक्रम से लौट रही महिला सांसद को सड़क हादसे में घायल पड़े तीन युवक नजर आए, जिसके बाद उन्होंने उन घायलों की मदद के लिए पुलिस और एम्बुलेंस को फोन किया।

17 सितंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 4:16

नहीं था आधार कार्ड तो डॉक्टरों ने नहीं किया इलाज, गर्भवती की हो गई मौत

15 सितंबर 2018

हरदोई 2:49

स्टंटबाज चोर का वीडियो वायरल, फिल्मों में भी नहीं देखा होगा ये खतरनाक सीन

12 सितंबर 2018

घंटा 2:43

VIDEO: जब मंदिर में अपने आप घूमने लगा ‘चमत्कारी’ घंटा, भक्तों की लग गई भीड़

9 सितंबर 2018

हरदोई 2:05

VIDEO: यहां डॉक्टरों को करना पड़ा मुर्दे का E.C.G, फिर देखिए क्या हुआ

8 सितंबर 2018

Related

दुकान की रैक दिखाता पीड़ित।
Hardoi

दुकान का ताला तोड़कर दो लाख रुपये चोरी

24 सितंबर 2018

पिता की मौत के चौथे दिन बच्चों के सिर से उठा मां का साया
Hardoi

पिता की मौत के चौथे दिन बच्चों के सिर से उठा मां का साया

26 सितंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

नवविवाहिता को गोली मारने के बाद तेजाब से नहला दिया, नीले रंग की पॉलीथीन खोलते ही उड़े सबके होश

21 सितंबर 2018

गांव में टूटी पड़ी हैं सड़कें, लोगों का जीना दुश्वार
Kanpur

आजादी के 71 साल बाद भी बुनियादी सुविधाओं से महरूम, यहां ग्रामीणों ने शुरू किया अनशन

24 सितंबर 2018

होमगार्ड पर 10 हजार रुपए लूटने का आरोप
Hardoi

होमगार्ड पर 10 हजार रुपए लूटने का आरोप

26 सितंबर 2018

तीन लाख रुपए के नकदी जेवर चोरी
Hardoi

तीन लाख रुपए के नकदी जेवर चोरी

26 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.