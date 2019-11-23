शहर चुनें

आईजीआरएस में हापुड़ जिला एक बार फिर प्रथम

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 23 Nov 2019 11:45 PM IST
आईजीआरएस में हापुड़ जिला एक बार फिर प्रथम
हापुड़। प्रदेश सरकार के महत्वपूर्ण शिकायत पोर्टल आईजीआरएस में हापुड़ जनपद ने पूरे प्रदेश में प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त किया है। जबकि सीएम हेल्पलाइन में प्रदेश में नौंवा स्थान प्राप्त किया। मुख्यमंत्री ने प्रथम आने पर जिलाधिकारी अदिति सिंह को बधाई दी।
शनिवार को मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ द्वारा महत्वपूर्ण शिकायती पोर्टल आईजीआरएस की वीडियो कांफ्रेंस के माध्यम से समीक्षा की गई। समीक्षा के दौरान आइजीआरएस पोर्टल पर शिकायतों के समाधान करने में हापुड़ ने पूरे प्रदेश में प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त किया। साथ ही सीएम हेल्पलाइन पर प्राप्त होने वाली शिकायतों के निस्तारण करते हुए प्रदेश में नौवां स्थान प्राप्त किया। मुख्यमंत्री द्वारा इस महत्वपूर्ण शिकायत पोर्टल पर गुणवत्ता परक कार्य कराने के लिए जिलाधिकारी अदिति सिंह के कार्यों की प्रशंसा की गयी। जिलाधिकारी अदिति सिंह ने आइजीआरएस पोर्टल पर प्राप्त शिकायतों के समाधान में प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त होने पर जनपद के समस्त अधिकारियों को बधाई दी। इसके साथ ही उन्हें निर्देश दिए कि आगे भी इसी उद्देश्य के साथ पोर्टल पर प्राप्त होने वाली शिकायतों का निस्तारण किया जाए।
igrs
