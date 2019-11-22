शहर चुनें

मनरेगा में भ्रष्टाचार की रोकथाम के लिए लोकपाल की तैनाती

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 22 Nov 2019 11:24 PM IST
मनरेगा में भ्रष्टाचार की रोकथाम के लिए लोकपाल की तैनाती
हापुड़। शासन ने मनरेगा में भ्रष्टाचार पर लगाम लगाने के लिए मंडल स्तर पर लोकपाल की नियुक्ति कर दी है। लोकपाल अंशु त्यागी सप्ताह में एक दिन हापुड़ में रहकर शिकायत सुनेंगी। शुक्रवार को उन्होंने डीएम से मिलकर अपनी तैनाती के संबंध में अवगत कराया।
अंशु त्यागी को मेरठ मंडल के लिए मनरेगा लोकपाल नियुक्त किया गया है। उन्होंने जिलाधिकारी को शासन द्वारा जारी नियुक्ति पत्र जिलाधिकारी को दिखाकर अपनी तैनाती की जानकारी दी। इसके बाद विकास भवन स्थित अपने दफ्तर में बैठकर मनरेगा में पंजीकृत लोगों की स्थिति, उन्हें मिले कार्य की स्थिति उन्हें हुए भुगतान की स्थिति की जानकारी ली।
वे एक दिन हापुड़ में रहकर लोगों की शिकायतें सुनेंगी। शासन ने लोकपाल के बैठने के लिए मंडल के प्रत्येक जनपद में कक्ष, कंप्यूटर, ऑपरेटर, परिचारक और क्षेत्र में भ्रमण के लिए वाहन के इंतजाम करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। विकास भवन में लोकपाल के बैठने के लिए कक्ष संख्या 117 उपलब्ध कराया गया है।
