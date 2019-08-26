शहर चुनें

बिजली निगम के महा अभियान में 262 उपभोक्ताओं के काटे कनेक्शन

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 26 Aug 2019 12:12 AM IST
बिजली निगम के महा अभियान में 262 उपभोक्ताओं के काटे कनेक्शन
हापुड़। बिजली निगम के महा अभियान में रविवार को हापुड़ डिवीजन क्षेत्र में निगम अफसरों ने छापेमारी करते हुए 48 लाख रुपये की बकायेदारी पर 262 कनेक्शन काटे, 11 लाख रुपये राजस्व वसूला गया। दिनभर बिल काउंटर भी खोले। अधिकारियों की टीमों को देख लोगों में हड़कंप मचा रहा।
जिले के बिजली उपभोक्ताओं पर निगम का करोड़ों रुपये बकाया चल रहा है। इस बकायेदारी को वसूलने के लिए शासन के आदेश पर रविवार को महा अभियान चलाया गया। सुबह 6 बजे से ही अधिकारी, कर्मचारियों की टीम गांव, शहर में छापेमारी के लिए पहुंच गई।
हापुड़ डिवीजन क्षेत्र में करीब 48 लाख की बकायेदारी वाले 262 उपभोक्ताओं के कनेक्शन काट दिए गए। इसके अलावा 11 लाख रुपये की राजस्व वसूली की गई। गांव, शहर में अधिकारी और कर्मचारियों की टीम को देखकर लोगों में अफरा तफरी मची रही।
अधिशासी अभियंता पीके गौतम का कहना है कि बकायेदारी वाले उपभोक्ता जल्द पैसा जमा कर दें, बिल जमा न करने वाले उपभोक्ताओं पर कड़ी कार्रवाई होगी।
electric
hapur news
Hapur

प्याज पर महंगाई की मार, लोगों के निकाल रही आंसू

25 अगस्त 2019

hapur news
Hapur

युवती का रिश्ता तय होने से गांव का युवक आग बबूला हुआ

25 अगस्त 2019

hapur news
Hapur

झमाझम बारिश से मौसम खुशगवार होने पर चेहरे खिले

25 अगस्त 2019

hapur news
Hapur

बच्चा चोर गिरोह की अफवाहें, विक्षिप्तों पर पब्लिक का कहर

25 अगस्त 2019

hapur news
Hapur

अज्ञात वाहन की चपेट में आने से अज्ञात युवक की मौत

25 अगस्त 2019

hapur news
Hapur

ईवीएम हटाओ-देश बचाओ पद यात्रा का गढ़ में स्वागत हुआ

25 अगस्त 2019

hapur news
Hapur

कश्यप निषाद समाज के लोगों का नही बना रहा जाति प्रमाण पत्र

25 अगस्त 2019

hapur news
Hapur

एनएचएआई के पीडी से वार्ता विफल, धरने पर डटे ग्रामीण

25 अगस्त 2019

hapur news
Hapur

दहेज की मांग पूरी न होने पर महिला से मारपीट और दुष्कर्म की कोशिश हुई

25 अगस्त 2019

