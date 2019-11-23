शहर चुनें

मौसम का बदला मिजाज, ठंड का हुआ आगाज

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 23 Nov 2019 11:48 PM IST
आसमान में छाए बादल, गर्म में दिखे लोग
गढ़मुक्तेश्वर। शनिवार की सुबह लोगों की नींद खुली तो आसमान बादलों से घिरा नजर आया। धूप न निकलने और हवा चलने से नवंबर के तीसरे सप्ताह में तेज ठंड का आभास हुआ। आमतौर पर नवंबर के दूसरे सप्ताह में सर्दी बढ़ना शुरू हो जाती है, लेकिन अभी तक क्षेत्र में गुलाबी ठंड का ही असर रहा। लेकिन शनिवार की सुबह जब गढ़ नगर समेत क्षेत्र के लोगों की नींद खुली, तो लोगों को आसमान बादलों से घिरा नजर आया। शनिवार की शाम तक थोड़ी-थोड़ी देर के लिए ही सूर्यदेव नजर आए, लेकिन सारा दिन बादल छाए रहने से लुका-छिपी का खेल चलता रहा। शनिवार को घरों से बाहर निकले लोग खासतौर पर स्कूली बच्चे, बुजुर्ग और महिलाएं गर्म कपड़ों और शॉल का सहारा लेते हुए दिखाई दिए। रेलवे स्टेशन पर भी यात्री चादर लपेटे दिखे।
