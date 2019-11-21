शहर चुनें

दो बाइक को भिडं़त में दंपति समेत चार घायल

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 21 Nov 2019 11:43 PM IST
दो बाइक की भिड़ंत में दंपति समेत चार घायल
गढ़मुक्तेश्वर। मेरठ रोड पर तेज रफ्तार दो बाइक आपस में भिड़ गई। घटना में दंपति समेत चार लोग घायल हो गए। जिनको राहगीरों ने आनन-फानन में निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, जहां से दो लोगों को मेरठ के लिए रेफर कर दिया गया है।
जनपद बुलंदशहर के स्याना क्षेत्र निवासी विनीत और उसकी पत्नी राधिका बृहस्पतिवार की दोपहर बाइक पर सवार होकर किसी काम से मेरठ जा रहे थे। जैसे ही वह गढ़ क्षेत्र मे मेरठ रोड पर गांव हिरनपुरा के पास पहुंचे, तो सामने से आ रही तेज रफ्तार बाइक उनकी बाइक से जा भिड़ी, जिससे बाइक सवार दंपती और दूसरी बाइक पर सवार विजय, योगेंद्र निवासी मऊखास, जनपद मेरठ घायल हो गए। हादसा होने के बाद चारों को घायल अवस्था में सड़क किनारे पड़ देख राहगीरों ने चारों को एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती करा दिया। जहां से चिकित्सकों ने राधिका और युवक विजय को गंभीर हालत देखते हुए मेरठ के लिए रेफर कर दिया है।
