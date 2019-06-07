शहर चुनें

रोडवेज बस से डेढ़ लाख के जेवर चोरी

रोडवेज बस से डेढ़ लाख के जेवर चोरी

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 07 Jun 2019 01:00 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
रोडवेज बस से डेढ़ लाख के जेवर चोरी
हापुड़। कोतवाली क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत मेरठ रोड तिराहे से रोडवेज बस में सवार हुए एक व्यक्ति के बैग से चोरों ने करीब डेढ़ लाख रुपये के आभूषण चोरी कर लिए। शोर मचाने पर चालक ने बस को रोक लिया। काफी तलाश करने पर कुछ पता नहीं चल सका। पीड़ित ने पुलिस से शिकायत की, लेकिन पुलिस ने उसे टरका दिया।
पिलखुवा के उमराव सिंह मार्केट निवासी राहुल सिंहल की पत्नी कविता कैंसर से पीड़ित है, जिसका इलाज मेरठ के एक अस्पताल में चल रहा है। पैसे की कमी के कारण राहुल अपनी मां मधु के साथ आभूषण लेकर मेरठ जा रहा था। इन आभूषणों को मेरठ में किसी के यहां गिरवी रखकर उसे अस्पताल में फीस जमा करनी थी। राहुल उसकी पत्नी व मां मेरठ अस्पताल में जाने के लिए मेरठ तिराहे से रोडवेज बस में सवार हुए। इसी दौरान किसी ने बैग की जेब में रखे आभूषणों का थैला चोरी कर लिया। बैग की चैन खुली देखकर पीड़ित की मां ने शोर मचा दिया। इसके बाद बस को साइलो चौकी के पास रोककर जांच की गयी, लेकिन आभूषण नहीं मिले। पीड़ित ने कोतवाली में शिकायत की, लेकिन पुलिस ने खरखौदा थाना क्षेत्र बताकर पीड़ित को टरका दिया।

Temperature in delhi is 42.5 degree
Delhi NCR

मौसम का कहर जारी, पश्चिमी यूपी में आज चल सकती है धूल भरी आंधी

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में गर्मी का कहर जारी है। तल्ख तेवरों के साथ सूर्यदेव ने लोगों को हाल-बेहाल कर रखा है। बुधवार को तापमान एक बार फिर से 42 डिग्री सेल्सियस के पार पहुंच गया। दिल्ली के पालम व आयानगर केंद्र पर सर्वाधिक 44.6 डिग्री अधिकतम तापमान रहा...

6 जून 2019

