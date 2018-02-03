अपना शहर चुनें

जिंदगी में कुछ सीखना है तो लेना होगा बुजुर्गों का आशीर्वाद

hamirpur Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 10:56 PM IST
If you have to learn something in life then you will have to take blessings of the elderly.
राठ में सम्मान समारोह को संबोधित करते स्वामी परमानंद महाराज साथ में विधायक व चेयरमैन। - फोटो : amar ujala
वरिष्ठ नागरिक सम्मान समारोह का आयोजन सेवा भारती ने विराट पैलेस में किया। इस मौके पर 75 वर्ष की आयु प्राप्त कर चुके करीब एक सैकड़ा से अधिक वृद्घों को सम्मानित किया गया। कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी परमानंद महाराज, विधायक मनीषा अनुरागी, नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष श्रीनिवास बुधौलिया ने दीप प्रज्ज्वलित कर किया।

मुख्य अतिथि स्वामी परमानंद महाराज ने कहा वृद्घों की सेवा ही सबसे बड़ा परोपकार है। विधायक ने कहा कि आज हम बुजुर्गों को भूलते जा रहे हैं। जिंदगी में कुछ सीखना है तो बुजुर्गों का आशीर्वाद लेना जरूरी है।

सम्मान समारोह में सेवा भारती के महामंत्री कुंजबिहारी माहेश्वरी ने संस्था के कार्यों की जानकारी दी। चेयरमैन श्रीनिवास बुधौलिया, सेवा भारती कानपुर प्रांत के अध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र सिंह चंदेल, नरेंद्र शुक्ला कानपुर, श्याम सुंदर त्रिपाठी आदि ने संबोधित किया। सरस्वती बाल मंदिर के बच्चों ने स्वागत गीत प्रस्तुत किया।

इस मौके पर सुरेंद्र माहेश्वरी, घनश्याम दास साहू, सुरेश सोनी, प्रिंसिपल इंडस वैली स्कूल सारिका पाटिल, लक्ष्मी प्रसाद अग्रवाल, रामप्रकाश अग्रवाल, पूर्व विधायक रामाधार सिंह, मातादीन द्विवेदी, अरूण तिवारी, डा.महेंद्रपाल सिंह, शिवरतन विश्वकर्मा, डा.हरीओम नगाइच आदि लोग रहे। संचालन प्रदीप गुप्ता ने किया।
