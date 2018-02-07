अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hamirpur ›   Elderly cold death while hunting fish

मछली का शिकार करते समय वृद्ध की ठंड से मौत

अमर उजाला, हमीरपुर Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 11:48 PM IST
Elderly cold death while hunting fish
मंगली की फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : amar ujala
मुख्यालय के पुराना जमुना घाट के वृद्ध को बुधवार सुबह मछली का शिकार करते समय ठंड लग गई और वह अचेत हो गया। काफी देर बाद पहुंचे परिजन उसे सदर अस्पताल ले गए, जहां डाक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।

पुराना जमुनाघाट निवासी मंगली निषाद (60) मजदूरी कर परिवार का भरण पोषण करता था। बुधवार सुबह करीब 6 बजे मछली का शिकार करने यमुना नदी किनारे गया था। जहां ठंड लगने से वह अचेत हो गया। पड़ोसी की सूचना पर पप्पू मौके पर पहुंचा और पिता को सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। सदर अस्पताल में डाक्टरों ने वृद्ध को मृत घोषित कर दिया। मंगली के चार लड़के रामचरन, रामस्वरुप, जगरूप व पप्पू हैम।

पप्पू ने बताया कि उसके पिता को पिछले दिनों ठंड लग गई थी, तब से हालत खराब थी। बुधवार को मना करने के बाद भी वह शिकार करने गया, जहां उसकी हालत खराब हो गई। उसने बताया कि उसके मां प्रेमा व पिता अलग रह रहते थे। वह मजदूरी कर भरण पोषण करते थे। इस घटना से परिजनों का रो रोकर बुरा हाल है।
cold death

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Police complaint files against Veteran actor Jitendra in Himachal pradesh
Bollywood

एक्टर जितेंद्र के खिलाफ बहन ने लगाए यौन उत्पीड़न के गंभीर आरोप, बोलीं- नशे में की थी हरकत

7 फरवरी 2018

Court rejected Actor Dileep demand for video of Malayalam actress molestation 
Bollywood

मलयालम एक्ट्रेस छेड़खानी मामला: किडनैपिंग के बाद छेड़खानी का VIDEO नहीं देगा कोर्ट, दी यह दलील

7 फरवरी 2018

Manish Malhotra answer is going viral on Ranbbir Kapoor and alia bhatt
Bollywood

आलिया से रणबीर के रिश्तों को लेकर इस सेलिब्रिटी ने कही बड़ी बात, एक्स BF सिद्धार्थ भी चौंक जाएंगे

7 फरवरी 2018

five superstar in negative roll in film
Bollywood

सलमान ही नहीं शाहरुख, आमिर समेत ये 5 एक्टर्स भी विलेन बन हीरो को लगा चुके हैं 'किक'

7 फरवरी 2018

tv actress juhi parmar spends quality time with daughter after divorce
Television

हांगकांग में बेटी का बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट करने पहुंची ये फेमस टीवी एक्ट्रेस, पति से ले चुकी हैं तलाक

7 फरवरी 2018

Ajay Devgn opens up about being in film indutry for so long at raid trailer launch
Bollywood

यूपी के हाई प्रोफाइल केस पर बनी है RAID, अजय देवगन ने क‌िए फिल्म से जुड़े कई खुलासे

7 फरवरी 2018

Baba Ramdev reveals secret about his life
Bollywood

7 बार मौत को मात दे चुके हैं रामदेव, हुए कई जानलेवा हमले, योगगुरू का सनसनीखेज खुलासा

7 फरवरी 2018

Akshay and Amitabh to come together again, 102 not out trailer attached with Padman
Bollywood

फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, फिर लौटा 'वक्त', जब एक साथ दिखेंगे अमिताभ और अक्षय

7 फरवरी 2018

Nushrat Bharucha mother revealed the mystery boy secret on reality show
Bollywood

फिल्म रिलीज से पहले इस एक्ट्रेस की मां ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, देखते रह गए सभी

7 फरवरी 2018

Paresh Rawal says no one can play PM Narendra Modi better than him on screen
Bollywood

सिर्फ मैं ही परदे पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बन सकता हूं, मेरे अलावा कोई और नहींः परेश रावल

7 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

BHU is in the list of asia top university
Varanasi

एशिया की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी में बीएचयू शामिल, शिक्षा मंत्री ने दी बधाई

एशिया की शीर्ष यूनिवर्सिटी की सालाना रैंकिंग में बीएचयू (194) समेत भारत की 42 यूनिवर्सिटी शामिल हो गई हैं।

8 फरवरी 2018

goes to the throat of the stomach School, the house built today
Kushinagar

पेट के बल होकर जाता था स्कूल, आज बना घर का सहारा

8 फरवरी 2018

up government clarifies its stand on teachers recruitment in basic shiksha parishad school.
Lucknow

शिक्षक भर्ती पर सरकार ने साफ की स्थिति, 5 साल यूपी में रहने वाले ही कर सकेंगे आवेदन

7 फरवरी 2018

In 1957, only two days left the examination.
Kushinagar

दो दिन में ही 19560 ने छोड़ दी परीक्षा

8 फरवरी 2018

8662 high school students quit exam

परीक्षा

7 फरवरी 2018

ब्रह्माकुमारी ओमशांति धाम के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने दारुल उलूम का दौरा किया
Saharanpur

ब्रह्माकुमारी ओमशांति धाम के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने दारुल उलूम का दौरा किया

8 फरवरी 2018

-Nodal officer looking at the disorder, the rebuke
Kushinagar

अव्यवस्था देख नोडल अधिकारी ने लगाई फटकार

8 फरवरी 2018

absent in exam
Lalitpur

दूसरे दिन चौबीस सौ नहीं पहुंचे परीक्षा देने

8 फरवरी 2018

सड़क हादसे में चालक व परिचालक घायल
Muzaffarnagar

सड़क हादसे में चालक व परिचालक घायल

8 फरवरी 2018

तीन घरों में आग से सामान जल कर खाक
Saharanpur

तीन घरों में आग से सामान जल कर खाक

8 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: जब बीच सड़क पर सांड ने किया शख्स का ‘कत्ल’

हमीरपुर में एक सांड ने राहगीर को पटक-पटक कर मार डाला।

25 जनवरी 2018

MANY DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS INAUGRATED IN KANPUR AND HAMIRPUR ON UP DIWAS 1:19

उत्तर प्रदेश दिवस पर कानपुर और हमीरपुर को मिली ये सौगात

25 जनवरी 2018

DUE TO COLD WEATHER GOVERNMENT SCHOOL STUDENT FALL SICK IN HARMIRPUR ADMITTED IN CHC HOSPITAL 3:02

VIDEO: हमीरपुर में इस वजह से एक साथ 30 से ज्यादा बच्चे बीमार

18 जनवरी 2018

GIL BURNT AFTER GANG RAPE IN UTTAR PRADESH, SEXUALLY ASSAULTED IN PANCHKULA 3:30

हमीरपुर में गैंगरेप के बाद जिंदा जलाया, पंचकूला में दरिंदगी

16 जनवरी 2018

TWO DIED AND TWO BADLY INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT AT HAMIRPUR 3:04

हमीरपुर में भयानक एक्सीडेंट, कार पलटने से दो की मौत

16 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

The cold death of the farmer in Dhaurpur
Hathras

धौरपुर में किसान की ठंड से मौत 

9 जनवरी 2018

elderly death from the cold
Dehradun

कड़ाके की ठंड से बचने के लिए आग सेंक रहा था बुजुर्ग, कुछ देर बाद चली गई जान

17 दिसंबर 2017

young man killed with cold
Kaushambi

ठंड का कहर, युवक की गई जान

24 नवंबर 2017

Three people died from the cold
Ballia

ठंड से तीन लोगों की जान गई

18 दिसंबर 2016

Sun smiled but cold stronger
Ghazipur

धूप मेहरबान पर ठंड भी बलवान

26 दिसंबर 2014

Two deaths from cold
Ghazipur

ठंड ने ली दो और जानें

20 दिसंबर 2014

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.