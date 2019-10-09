शहर चुनें

दुकान का ताला तोड़कर चोरी

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 09 Oct 2019 11:51 PM IST
राठ। कांशीराम कालोनी निवासी रामविशाल ने बताया कि वह अपने आवास में परचून की दुकान किए है। मंगलवार रात दुकान का ताला बंद कर कमरे में सो रहा था। तभी कालोनी के ही दो दबंगों ने दुकान का ताला तोड़ दिया।
दुकान में रखे 6 हजार रुपये सहित अन्य सामान चोरी कर लिया। चोरी करते समय तराजू गिरने की आवाज पर उसकी नींद खुली। देखा तो वह उसकी दुकान का सामान चोरी कर अपने आवास में ले जा रहे थे। पकड़ने का प्रयास किया तो दबंग धमकाते हुए मौके से भाग गए। कोतवाली में तहरीर देकर कार्रवाई की मांग की है। ब्यूरो
crime
