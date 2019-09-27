शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hamirpur ›   civic

गिरा कच्चा मकान, गृहस्थी का नुकसान

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 27 Sep 2019 12:09 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
राठ। क्षेत्र में हो रही बारिश से मकान गिरने का सिलसिला थम नहीं रहा है। बुधवार शाम क्षेत्र के धमना गांव निवासी गुलाब राजपूत पुत्र कुंवर बहादुर की कच्ची अटारी भरभरा कर गिर गई। गुलाब सिंह ने बताया कि मकान के एक हिस्से में कच्ची अटारी है।
विज्ञापन
जिसमें मवेशियों के लिए भूसा सहित गृहस्थी का कुछ सामान रखा था। कहा कि बीते कई दिन से हो रही जोरदार बारिश अटारी नहीं सह पाई। बुधवार रात अचानक तेज आवाज के साथ अटारी गिरने से हड़कंप मच गया। ब्यूरो
नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 29 सितंबर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

डायरेक्टर का नाड़ा खोलने पर मिला काम, बॉलीवुड में फ्लॉप तो बांग्लादेश में बने सुपरस्टार

26 सितंबर 2019

Chunky Pandey
Chunky Pandey
Chunky Pandey
Chunky Pandey
Bollywood

डायरेक्टर का नाड़ा खोलने पर मिला काम, बॉलीवुड में फ्लॉप तो बांग्लादेश में बने सुपरस्टार

26 सितंबर 2019

आरोपी ने पुलिस के सामने किया खुलासा
Delhi NCR

दामाद ने चार बार फोन कर बताया- 'आपकी बेटी को मार दिया है...'

26 सितंबर 2019

नवरात्रि में गृह प्रवेश
Astrology

नवरात्रि विशेष: गृह प्रवेश करने से पहले जानें 10 जरूरी बातें, होगा मां लक्ष्मी का वास

26 सितंबर 2019

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
Vivo V17 Pro

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
नीलम भाटिया
Agra

पिता के पिंडदान के बाद वृद्घाश्रम छोड़ा, अब बेटा फोन पर पूछ रहा 'मां कैसे करें श्राद्घ'

26 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

ड्रोन से पाकिस्तान ने पंजाब में उतारे हथियार, आठ बार भरी उड़ान, पढ़ें कई और खुलासे

26 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
National

दो साल में 30 लोगों ने किया दुष्कर्म, फिर भी 12 साल की बच्ची बोली 'सॉरी अम्मा'

26 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
civic
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

जगजीत सिंह और पत्नी रविंदर कौर की शादी की फोटो
Chandigarh

11 साल पहले पति की हुई 'हत्या', पत्नी पर चल रहा था केस, अब इस हाल में मिला जिंदा, पढ़ें पूरी कहानी

27 सितंबर 2019

Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor
Bollywood

करीना के इस मामूली से दिखने वाले नेकलेस की कीमत है 38 लाख रुपये, ड्रेस से ज्यादा बटोर रहा सुर्खियां

26 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
demo pic
Tip of the Day

आधार कार्ड में नाम और पता बदलना हुआ आसान, बस करना होगा ये काम

26 सितंबर 2019

आईएएस अधिकारी राम सिंह
Shimla

तस्वीरें: 10 किमी पैदल चल सब्जियां खरीदने जाते हैं आईएएस अधिकारी राम सिंह, ये है वजह

26 सितंबर 2019

मोस्ट एडमायर्ड पर्सन
Bollywood

Most Admired Men In India 2019: नंबर एक पर पीएम मोदी, बॉलीवुड से शाहरुख- अमिताभ

26 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

धोनी से जुड़ा अबतक का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, दुनिया से अपना यह दर्द छिपाकर खेलते रहे थे विश्व कप

26 सितंबर 2019

rashifal
Predictions

27 सितंबर राशिफल: दो शुभ योग बनने से सात राशियों के लिए भाग्यशाली रहेगा दिन

26 सितंबर 2019

कोच रवि शास्त्री और ऋषभ पंत
Cricket News

ऋषभ पंत को लेकर भड़के कोच शास्त्री, कहा- क्या मैं सिर्फ तबला बजाने के लिए हूं?

26 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Government Jobs

10वीं पास के लिए सचिवालय में नौकरी का मौका, 56 हजार से ज्यादा सैलरी

26 सितंबर 2019

dev anand
Bollywood

सदाबहार अभिनेता होने के साथ बहुत दिलदार भी थे देव आनंद, इन पांच सितारों की बदली थी किस्मत

26 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Kanpur

घर में घुसकर विवाहिता से दुष्कर्म, नगदी व जेवर लूटकर दी जान से मारने की धमकी

हमीरपुर के राठ में मोहल्ले के ही दबंग युवक ने घर में घुसकर विवाहिता से दुष्कर्म किया। विरोध करने पर उसके साथ मारपीट की। आरोप है कि दबंग घर में रखे जेवर सहित 30 हजार की नगदी लूट ले गया। पीड़िता ने बताया बुधवार रात उसका पति रिश्तेदारी में गया था।

26 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
other
Hamirpur

चेयरमैन पर लगाया सरकारी धन के दुरुपयोग का आरोप

26 सितंबर 2019

other
Hamirpur

पैर फिसलने से चेकडैम में डूबी किशोरी की मौत

26 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Shimla

भूकंप के झटकों से हिला हिमाचल, दहशत में घरों से बाहर भागे लोग

24 सितंबर 2019

education
Hamirpur

छात्रों ने टीचरों पर भविष्य खराब करने का लगाया आरोप

26 सितंबर 2019

किशोरी की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

चेकडैम में डूबकर किशोरी की मौत, परिजनों में मचा कोहराम

26 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Shimla

जनता के लिए राहत की खबर, बैंक कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल टली

24 सितंबर 2019

उपचुनाव
Kanpur

उपचुनाव: आज चार लाख से अधिक वोटर करेंगे नौ प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत का फैसला, सुबह सात बजे से मतदान

23 सितंबर 2019

मृतक संजय अहिरवार की फाइल फोटो।
Hamirpur

मजदूर युवक ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या की

25 सितंबर 2019

crime
Hamirpur

पुरानी रंजिश को लेकर दो पक्ष भिड़े

25 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भाजपा, शिवसेना में सीट बंटवारा, 144-126 पर बनी सहमति

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भाजपा और शिवसेना में सीट बंटवारे पर सहमति बन गई है। भाजपा 144 और शिवसेना 126 पर उतारेगी अपने-अपने उम्मीदवार।

26 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:14

फिल्मसिटी में नजर आया प्रियंका का ये अंदाज, एक झलक पाने को बेताब दिखे लोग

26 सितंबर 2019

बाढ़ 3:30

पुणे में भारी बारिश लाई तबाही, 10 से ज्यादा की मौत, बारामती नदी उफनाने से बने बाढ़ के हालात

26 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:26

बाइक बेचने के बाद क्यों फूट-फूट कर रोए जॉन अब्राहम, एक्टर ने बताई वजह

26 सितंबर 2019

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी 1:28

...तो इस वजह से महेंद्र सिंह धोनी वर्ल्डकप में नहीं कर पाए धमाल

26 सितंबर 2019

Related

मौदहा में आयोजित लंबी कूद में प्रतिभाग करता छात्र।
Hamirpur

गांधी इंटर कालेज में दो दिवसीय खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता का शुभारंभ हुआ

25 सितंबर 2019

सेंट्रल यूपी की बड़ी खबरें
Kanpur

सेंट्रल यूपी: आम के पेड़ पर लटकी मिली युवती की लाश समेत ये खबरें रहीं टॉप पर

22 सितंबर 2019

मृतक का घर
Kanpur

बाइक की चाबी के विवाद में गई पिता की जान, मौत से परिजनों में मचा कोहराम

22 सितंबर 2019

civic
Hamirpur

विरमा नदी का जलस्तर बढ़ने से परेशानी

25 सितंबर 2019

एंबुलेंस हड़ताल से मरीज को आटो पर लादकर लाए परिजन।
Hamirpur

एंबुलेंस कर्मियों की हड़ताल मरीजों पर भारी

25 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

हमीरपुर में मकान की दीवार गिरी, मलबे में दबने से गर्भवती समेत बुजुर्ग महिला की मौत

23 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited