अधिकारियों की जांच के बाद लोगों को पेयजल से कुछ राहत मिली

Kanpur Bureau Updated Tue, 06 Nov 2018 11:13 PM IST
भरुआसुमेरपुर। जिलाधिकारी के निर्देश पर जल निगम व जल संस्थान की हुई जांच के बाद पेयजल आपूर्ति में कुछ सुधार हुआ है। हालांकि मंगलवार को लोगों को करीब आधा घंटा ही पानी मिल सका।
कस्बे में पेयजल का गंभीर संकट है। कस्बे के कई वार्डों में पानी न पहुंचने से लोगों में खासा आक्रोश है। जल निगम द्वारा संचालित नलकूपों से हजारों लीटर पानी बहाए जाने से कस्बे के लोग में आक्रोश है। पेयजल संकट की खबरों को अमर उजाला ने प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किया। खबर को संज्ञान लेते हुए सोमवार को जिलाधिकारी अभिषेक प्रकाश ने खंड विकास अधिकारी रत्नेश सिंह व लघु सिंचाई के अधिशाषी अभियंता विजय शंकर से जांच कराई। हकीकत जानने पहुंचे अधिकारियों को स्थानीय कर्मचारियों ने बरगलाने का प्रयास किया लेकिन कस्बे के लोगों ने अधिकारियों को पूरी हकीकत बताई। मंगलवार को जल संस्थान ने सुबह करीब आधे घंटे तक पेयजल आपूर्ति की। लोगों का कहना है कि पहले बमुश्किल दस मिनट पानी मिलता था लेकिन अधिकारियों के आने से कम से कम आधे घंटे पानी मिलने से कुछ राहत मिली है। कस्बा निवासी नरेश शर्मा, दृगपाल चंदेल सहित अन्य लोगों ने लापरवाह कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ सख्त रुख अपनाने के लिए कहा है।
लोगों को पेयजल से मिली मामूली राहत

इंटरसिटी के इंजन में आई खराबी
Kanpur

इंटरसिटी के इंजन में फंसकर कटी अन्ना गाय, आगे नहीं बढ़ सकी ट्रेन, मरम्मत कार्य जारी

यूपी के हमीरपुर जिले में कानपुर-बांदा रेल लाइन में यमुना ब्रिज के ऊपर कानपुर से इलाहाबाद जा रही इंटरसिटी का इंजन दोपहर लगभग दो बजे अचानक फेल हो गया। ट्रेन रुकने से यात्रियों में अफरा-तफरी मच गयी।

6 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

बहन की ससुराल गई थी लड़की, नलकूप के पास ले जाकर जीजा ने पार कर दी हैवानियत की हदें

2 नवंबर 2018

दुकान में सजे ड्राई फ्रूट्स।
Hamirpur

मिठाई से ज्यादा ड्राईफ्रूट्स की हो रही खरीदारी

5 नवंबर 2018

रमेड़ी डांडा मौरंग खदान में पड़ा सन्नाटा
Hamirpur

छापेमारी के बाद मौरंग खदानों पर पसरा सन्नाटा

4 नवंबर 2018

जीएमडीआईसी व एक्सईएन से मांगा स्पष्टीकरण
Hamirpur

जीएमडीआईसी व एक्सईएन से मांगा स्पष्टीकरण

5 नवंबर 2018

मेहनत रंग लाई, इचौली बिजली की रोशनी से जगमगाया
Hamirpur

मेहनत रंग लाई, इचौली बिजली की रोशनी से जगमगाया

5 नवंबर 2018

किसानों को मिलेगी 12 घंटे बिजली
Hamirpur

किसानों को मिलेगी 12 घंटे बिजली

4 नवंबर 2018

सदर अस्पताल में गमगीन बैठे परिजन।
Hamirpur

वैन की टक्कर से महिला की मौत

4 नवंबर 2018

डीपीआरओ व एक्सईएन को प्रतिकूल प्रविष्टि
Hamirpur

डीपीआरओ व एक्सईएन को प्रतिकूल प्रविष्टि

5 नवंबर 2018

फांसी पर लटका मिला युवक का शव
Hamirpur

फांसी पर लटका मिला युवक का शव

3 नवंबर 2018

हत्यारों को पकड़ नहीं पा रही पुलिस
Hamirpur

हत्यारों को पकड़ नहीं पा रही पुलिस

3 नवंबर 2018

कोच हैं नहीं, कैसे तैयार हों खिलाड़ी
Hamirpur

कोच हैं नहीं, कैसे तैयार हों खिलाड़ी

4 नवंबर 2018

सुमेरपुर में हाईवे पर लगी भीड़।
Hamirpur

हादसे में बाइक सवार की मौत

1 नवंबर 2018

गांव के तालाब में जल सत्याग्रह करते लोग।
Hamirpur

तालाब में खड़े होकर मांगा बिजली

4 नवंबर 2018

अधिकारियों की बुद्धि-शुद्धि के लिए किया हवन
Hamirpur

अधिकारियों की बुद्धि-शुद्धि के लिए किया हवन

4 नवंबर 2018

road accident
Hamirpur

डंपरों की भिड़ंत में चालक की मौत

31 अक्टूबर 2018

