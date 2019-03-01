शहर चुनें

Hamirpur ›   शिविर में 250 लोगों ने आवेदन किए

शिविर में 250 लोगों ने आवेदन किए

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 02 Mar 2019 12:05 AM IST
कुरारा। प्रधानमंत्री श्रम योगी मानधन योजना के तहत खंड विकास कार्यालय में शुक्रवार को शिविर
में 250 से अधिक लोगों के आवेदन लिए गए। एलवीएलई तरुण कुमार व मोहन सिंह ने बताया कि कामगारों को मात्र 55 से 200 रुपया महीना देना है। इसकी पूरी जानकारी विस्तार से श्रम कार्यालय या एलआईसी कार्यालय से ली जा सकती है। यह योजना 15 फरवरी से चल रही है।
