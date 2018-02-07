अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hamirpur ›   परीक्षा देने आई छात्रा को लगी ठंड

Kanpur Bureau Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 12:20 AM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो।
गोहांड मुख्यालय के इस्लामियां इंटर कालेज परीक्षा केंद्र में बाइक से परीक्षा देने आई एक छात्रा को ठंड लग गई। कलौलीतीर गांव निवासी मनीषा हाईस्कूल की छात्रा है। मंगलवार को सुबह की पाली में गृहविज्ञान की परीक्षा देने के लिए अपने पिता के साथ बाइक से मुख्यालय स्थित परीक्षा केंद्र आई थी। लेकिन उसे ठंड लग गई। परीक्षा के एक घंटे बाद वह कांपने लगी। जिस पर परीक्षा केंद्र में मौजूद शिक्षकों ने उसे गर्म कपड़े ओढ़ाया और आग जलाकर सिकाई कराई।

इंटर के कुल 280 में 15 व हाईस्कूल गृह विज्ञान के 295 में 21 छात्र अनुपस्थित रहे। परीक्षा समाप्त होने के बाद जीजीआईसी गोहांड इंटरमीडिएट की छात्रा अर्चना सिंह ने बताया कि हिंदी प्रथम पाली का प्रश्नपत्र शाम की पाली में होने की बात जानती थी।

परीक्षा प्रभारी ने बताया कि बोर्ड परीक्षा में इंटर कला व विज्ञान का हिंदी प्रश्नपत्र एक ही पाली में होता चला आ रहा था। लेकिन इस वर्ष दोनों वर्गों की हिंदी की परीक्षा अलग अलग दिन व पाली में रख दिया है। जिससे छात्र भ्रमित हुए है और उनकी परीक्षा छूट गई।

seven thousand students absent in Hathras district in UP Board Exam
Hathras

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा ः  जिले में पहले ही दिन सात हजार ने छोड़ा मैदान 

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा का महाकुंभ मंगलवार से शुरू हो गया। मंगलवार को पहले दिन जिले के 98 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर दो पालियों में हुई हाईस्कूल और इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा बेहद सख्ती के बीच संपन्न हुई।

7 फरवरी 2018

passenger commit suicide in north east express
Varanasi

नार्थ ईस्ट एक्सप्रेस के शौचालय में फंदे से लटकता मिला शव, यात्रियों में हड़कंप

7 फरवरी 2018

दो संवेदनशील केंद्रों में नहीं पहुंचे स्टेटिक मजिस्ट्रेट
Fatehpur

दो संवेदनशील केंद्रों में नहीं पहुंचे स्टेटिक मजिस्ट्रेट

7 फरवरी 2018

The amount of collective marriage scheme will be 65 thousand
Fatehpur

सामूहिक विवाह योजना की रकम होगी 65 हजार

7 फरवरी 2018

मोबाइल पर बात करते कुंए में गिरा युवक
Kanpur

मोबाइल पर बात करते कुंए में गिरा युवक

7 फरवरी 2018

बकाया मानदेय का अविलंब भुगतान करने की मांग
Ghazipur

बकाया मानदेय का अविलंब भुगतान करने की मांग

7 फरवरी 2018

complaints of solution day
Rampur

समाधान दिवस में शिकायतों का अंबार, निपटी दो-चार

7 फरवरी 2018

शिक्षक महासभा का सीएम के नाम ज्ञापन
Muzaffarnagar

शिक्षक महासभा का सीएम के नाम ज्ञापन

7 फरवरी 2018

जड़ौदा में ड्रग वेयर हाउस बनाने की तैयारी
Muzaffarnagar

जड़ौदा में ड्रग वेयर हाउस बनाने की तैयारी

7 फरवरी 2018

मोटामहादेव मंदिर पर शुरू हुआ जलाभिषेक
Bijnor

मोटामहादेव मंदिर पर शुरू हुआ जलाभिषेक

7 फरवरी 2018

VIDEO: जब बीच सड़क पर सांड ने किया शख्स का ‘कत्ल’

हमीरपुर में एक सांड ने राहगीर को पटक-पटक कर मार डाला।

25 जनवरी 2018

MANY DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS INAUGRATED IN KANPUR AND HAMIRPUR ON UP DIWAS 1:19

उत्तर प्रदेश दिवस पर कानपुर और हमीरपुर को मिली ये सौगात

25 जनवरी 2018

DUE TO COLD WEATHER GOVERNMENT SCHOOL STUDENT FALL SICK IN HARMIRPUR ADMITTED IN CHC HOSPITAL 3:02

VIDEO: हमीरपुर में इस वजह से एक साथ 30 से ज्यादा बच्चे बीमार

18 जनवरी 2018

GIL BURNT AFTER GANG RAPE IN UTTAR PRADESH, SEXUALLY ASSAULTED IN PANCHKULA 3:30

हमीरपुर में गैंगरेप के बाद जिंदा जलाया, पंचकूला में दरिंदगी

16 जनवरी 2018

TWO DIED AND TWO BADLY INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT AT HAMIRPUR 3:04

हमीरपुर में भयानक एक्सीडेंट, कार पलटने से दो की मौत

16 जनवरी 2018

puffed up feeding kin
Sambhal

प्रेमिका की मदद से परिजनों को खिलाया नशीला हलुवा, बेहोश

7 फरवरी 2018

Department of Bio Chemistry organized the 'Step Up and Lead' program
Chandigarh

पीयू के स्टूडेंट ऐसे बच्चों को पढ़ाने जाएंगे, जिन्हें जरूरत है

7 फरवरी 2018

नन्हीं कलाकार मौसम को किया सम्मानित
Saharanpur

नन्हीं कलाकार मौसम को किया सम्मानित

7 फरवरी 2018

संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में महिला झुलसी, हालत गंभीर
Saharanpur

संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में महिला झुलसी, हालत गंभीर

7 फरवरी 2018

Child dropped from the sixth floor of the building under the High Court
Allahabad

हाईकोर्ट की निर्माणाधीन इमारत की छठवीं मंजिल से बालक गिरा

7 फरवरी 2018

पानपदास मेले में प्रसाद चढाकर मंनते मांगी
Bijnor

पानपदास मेले में प्रसाद चढाकर मंनते मांगी

7 फरवरी 2018

