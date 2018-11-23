शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hamirpur ›   उद्घव गोपियों का श्रीकृष्ण के प्रति प्रेम देखकर अपना ज्ञान भूल गए

उद्घव गोपियों का श्रीकृष्ण के प्रति प्रेम देखकर अपना ज्ञान भूल गए

Kanpur Bureau Updated Fri, 23 Nov 2018 11:04 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें

विज्ञापन
मौदहा (ब्यूरो)। कस्बा के बस स्टैंड स्थित पालीवाल आवास में चल रही श्रीमद् भागवत कथा के छठवें दिन कथा व्यास स्वामी नारायणानंद ने श्रीकृष्ण की विभिन्न लीलाओं का वर्णन किया। उन्होंने वत्सासुर, बृषभासुर, अघासुर, व्योमासुर, केशी व कालिया नाग दमन की कथाएं सुनाई।

कथावाचक ने उद्धव एवं गोपी संवाद का वर्णन करते हुए कहा कि उद्धव को अपने ज्ञान एवं बुद्धि का बड़ा अभिमान था। वह प्रेम भाव को तुच्छ समझते थे। उद्धव के अहम को नष्ट करने के लिए श्रीकृष्ण ने उन्हें गोपियों के पास भेजा।

जहां गोपियों का श्रीकृष्ण के प्रति प्रेम देखकर वह अपना ज्ञान भूल गए और भक्ति के मार्ग पर चल दिए। कथा में मुख्य रूप से राधेश्याम पालीवाल, दिनेश पालीवाल, राकेश पालीवाल, अवधेश पालीवाल, मुकेश पालीवाल मौजूद रहे हैं।

उधर मवइया गांव स्थित जय प्रकाश त्रिपाठी के आवास में तथा कपसा मार्ग स्थित श्री बजरंग धाम में हुई साप्ताहिक भागवत कथा का शुक्रवार को भंडारे के साथ समापन समापन हो गया।

Recommended

Bollywood

केबीसी 10: डेढ़ लाख जीतने के बाद इस कंटेस्टेंट ने गंवा दिया सब कुछ, इस वजह से हाथ आए चंद रुपये

23 नवंबर 2018

kbc 10
kbc 10
kbc 10
kbc 10
Bollywood

केबीसी 10: डेढ़ लाख जीतने के बाद इस कंटेस्टेंट ने गंवा दिया सब कुछ, इस वजह से हाथ आए चंद रुपये

23 नवंबर 2018

azamgarh
Varanasi

शिक्षिका ने दिव्यांग पति से मुक्ति के लिए रची गैंगरेप की फर्जी कहानी, हुआ खुलासा तो मचा बवाल

23 नवंबर 2018

Mi Store franchise
Tech Diary

फ्री में कैसे मिलेगी Mi Store की फ्रेंचाइजी, एक-एक स्टेप में समझें

23 नवंबर 2018

AUSvIND: Live Scorecard of second t-20 from Melbourne, watch live updates
Cricket News

AUSvIND: बारिश के चलते मेलबर्न टी-20 रद्द, टीम इंडिया को नहीं मिली बल्लेबाजी

23 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

शादी से पहले पूरे खानदान के साथ प्रियंका-निक ने किया शानदार डिनर, वायरल हुई तस्वीर

23 नवंबर 2018

Priyanka Chopra and Nick
प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोनस
priyanka chopra and nick jonas
priyanka chopra
Bollywood

शादी से पहले पूरे खानदान के साथ प्रियंका-निक ने किया शानदार डिनर, वायरल हुई तस्वीर

23 नवंबर 2018

मुंबई हमला
India News

26/11 के 10 साल: कसाब ने कहा था- 'अब जेहाद का समय आ गया है'

23 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Thanks giving day 2018 in india: History of celebrating Thanks giving day
Lifestyle

इस खास वजह से मनाया जाता है 'थैंक्स गिविंग डे', आज लोगों को जरूर कहें 'थैंक यू'

23 नवंबर 2018

guru nanak
Relationship

प्रकाश पर्व 2018: अनोखा था गुरु नानक का जीवन, इस घटना के बाद बन गए थे संत

23 नवंबर 2018

जाह्नवी बहल
Chandigarh

इंटरनेट के जरिए जाह्नवी बहल को मिल रही धमकी, कन्हैया कुमार को दे चुकी हैं चैलेंज

22 नवंबर 2018

VHP also making sculptures with stone carving For ram mandir
Lucknow

राम मंदिर के लिए आकार ले रहीं मूर्तियां, बाहर से बुलाए गए हैं कारीगर

23 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

यूपी: महिलाओं के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, आ रही ‘रानी लक्ष्मीबाई’ स्पेशल बस

23 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
ट्रेन (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Jammu and Kashmir

राजस्थान: झेल नहीं पाए बेरोजगारी का दर्द, तीन युवकों ने ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर दी जान

23 नवंबर 2018

भारत की ऐसी फेमस जगह जहां भारतीयों को प्रवेश की इजाजत नहीं
Travel

देश की इन 5 जगहों पर भारतीयों के जाने पर लगा है बैन, सिर्फ विदेशी ही घूम सकते हैं

22 नवंबर 2018

dinosaur
Science Wonders

वो जगह जहां से धरती पर आई थी कयामत, 12 किलोमीटर बड़ा उल्का पिंड टकराने से हुआ था महाविस्फोट

22 नवंबर 2018

Bihar : twitter war between Lalu Yadav and Sushil Modi
India News

बिहार : लालू यादव और सुशील मोदी के बीच टि्वटर पर छिड़ी जंग

22 नवंबर 2018

Amar Ujala launches Aparajita campaign in Himachal
Shimla

'अपराजिता' अभियान अमर उजाला का पवित्र कार्य : राज्यपाल

21 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

मृतक किसान की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

हार्ट अटैक से किसान की मौत, ले रखा था डेढ़ लाख का कर्ज, बेटे ने बैंक पर लगाया ये आरोप

यूपी के हमीरपुर जिले में विदोखर मेंदनी गांव में सात बीघे जमीन के काश्तकार महेश्वरीदीन अहिरवार (58) की दिल का दौरा पड़ने से मौत हो गई। किसान ने इलाहाबाद बैंक इंगोहटा से डेढ़ लाख का कर्ज ले रखा था।

24 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
घटना को लेकर एसपी ने अपने अधीनस्थों के साथ चार घंटे किया मंथन
Hamirpur

घटना को लेकर एसपी ने अपने अधीनस्थों के साथ चार घंटे किया मंथन

23 नवंबर 2018

पुलिस ने पकड़ी गैर प्रांत से लाई गई 37 बोतल शराब
Hamirpur

पुलिस ने पकड़ी गैर प्रांत से लाई गई 37 बोतल शराब

23 नवंबर 2018

दबंगों ने युवक पर फायर झोंका, गंभीर घायल
Hamirpur

दबंगों ने युवक पर फायर झोंका, गंभीर घायल

23 नवंबर 2018

मामूली विवाद को लेकर दो भाई भिड़े मारपीट
Hamirpur

मामूली विवाद को लेकर दो भाई भिड़े मारपीट

23 नवंबर 2018

नलकूप ठप होने से कस्बे में पेयजल संकट और बढ़ा
Hamirpur

नलकूप ठप होने से कस्बे में पेयजल संकट और बढ़ा

23 नवंबर 2018

प्रधान व सचिव को नोटिस जारी
Hamirpur

प्रधान व सचिव को नोटिस जारी

22 नवंबर 2018

गोलियों की तड़तड़ाहट से गूंजा पतारा गांव
Hamirpur

गोलियों की तड़तड़ाहट से गूंजा पतारा गांव

22 नवंबर 2018

प्रधान के फर्जी हस्ताक्षर कर वेतन ले रहा था सफाई कर्मी
Hamirpur

प्रधान के फर्जी हस्ताक्षर कर वेतन ले रहा था सफाई कर्मी

22 नवंबर 2018

इलाज को ले जाते समय युवक ने दम तोड़ा
Hamirpur

इलाज को ले जाते समय युवक ने दम तोड़ा

22 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: इस मेले में भिड़े दो समुदाय, पुलिस पर भी हुई पत्थरबाजी

हमीरपुर में कंस मेले के जुलूस के दौरान दो समुदाय के लोग आमने सामने आ गए और देखते ही देखते बवाल शुरू हो गया। वहीं हद तो तब हो गई जब मामले को शांत कराने पहुंची पुलिस पर भी हमला करना शुरू कर दिया गया।

26 सितंबर 2018

हमीरपुर 2:03

हाईटेंशन लाइन की चपेट में 3 लोग, देखिए आगे क्या हुआ

3 सितंबर 2018

रोड एक्सीडेंट 2:38

भीषण हादसे में गई बीजेपी नेता समेत तीन की जान

12 अगस्त 2018

एसपी नेता 3:10

VIDEO: पीड़ित ने की एसपी नेता के खिलाफ शिकायत, तो किया ऐसा हाल

6 अगस्त 2018

BJP MLA 3:23

VIDEO: बीजेपी MLA की पूजा से 'अपवित्र' हुआ मंदिर!

31 जुलाई 2018

Related

राम मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर शिवसेना ने बनाई रणनीति
Hamirpur

राम मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर शिवसेना ने बनाई रणनीति

22 नवंबर 2018

किशोरी का अश्लील वीडियो किया वायरन
Hamirpur

किशोरी का अश्लील वीडियो किया वायरन

20 नवंबर 2018

एकता के गुण विरासत में मिले
Hamirpur

एकता के गुण विरासत में मिले

22 नवंबर 2018

जुआ खेलने से मना करने पर युवती को युवकों ने पीटा
Hamirpur

जुआ खेलने से मना करने पर युवती को युवकों ने पीटा

21 नवंबर 2018

हत्या की रिपोर्ट दर्ज नहीं कर रही पुलिस
Hamirpur

हत्या की रिपोर्ट दर्ज नहीं कर रही पुलिस

20 नवंबर 2018

पति की हत्या में पत्नी, प्रेमी व साले पर हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज
Hamirpur

पति की हत्या में पत्नी, प्रेमी व साले पर हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज

20 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.