शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hamirpur ›   प्रशिक्षण के लिए मास्टर ट्रेनरों की ड्यूटी लगाई

प्रशिक्षण के लिए मास्टर ट्रेनरों की ड्यूटी लगाई

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 03 Mar 2019 12:03 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
हमीरपुर। आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी अभिषेक प्रकाश ने कहा ईवीएम व वीवीपैट मशीनों से संबंधित जानकारी के लिए जन जागरूकता कार्यक्रम चलाया जाएगा। इसके चलते अधिकारियों को प्रशिक्षित कर मास्टर ट्रेनर नियुक्ति किया है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
यह जिला, तहसील व ब्लाक स्तर पर एक माह तक प्रशिक्षण देकर मतदाताओं में जागरूकता अभियान चलाएंगे। नोडल अधिकारी ईवीएम वीवीपैट जीशान रिजवी ने बताया कि सभी संबंधित मास्टर ट्रेनर आवंटित स्थलों पर नियत तिथि पर पहुंचकर प्रशिक्षण व जागरूकता अभियान मोबाइल वैन के माध्यम से कराना सुनिश्चित करेंगे। ब्यूरो

Recommended

Who was the woman walking with IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Wagah border
India News

कौन है पाकिस्तान से वाघा बॉर्डर तक अभिनंदन के साथ आई यह महिला, जिनकी हो रही है चर्चा

2 मार्च 2019

भारतीय वायु सेना के विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन वर्तमान
India News

अभी दिल्ली में हैं विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन, जानें अब उनके साथ आगे क्या होगा

2 मार्च 2019

abhinandan varthaman
India News

अभिनंदन की देश वापसी : पाकिस्तान ने दो दिनों में प्रसारित कीं ये 5 फेक न्यूज

2 मार्च 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Live and updates India pakistan Wing commander Abhinandan Atari wagha border
India News

भारत लौटते ही क्या बोले विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन वर्तमान

2 मार्च 2019

aap candidates
Delhi NCR

जानिए कौन हैं वो 6 उम्मीदवार, जिन्हें आप ने दिया दिल्ली से लोकसभा चुनाव का टिकट

2 मार्च 2019

अभिनंदन और बीते 60 घंटे?
India News

हिम्मत और हौसले की मिसाल विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन लौटे देश, कैसे गुजरे बीते 60 घंटे

2 मार्च 2019

सौभाग्य और संतान सुख के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

सौभाग्य और संतान सुख के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Who was the woman walking with IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Wagah border
India News

कौन है पाकिस्तान से वाघा बॉर्डर तक अभिनंदन के साथ आई यह महिला, जिनकी हो रही है चर्चा

2 मार्च 2019

अमित शाह
India News

भाजपा के नए कार्यालय में वास्तु दोष, अमित शाह को नहीं आया रास

2 मार्च 2019

अभिनंदन और बीते 60 घंटे?
India News

हिम्मत और हौसले की मिसाल विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन लौटे देश, कैसे गुजरे बीते 60 घंटे

2 मार्च 2019

Air force and navy chiefs get Z-plus security
India News

वायुसेना और नौसेना प्रमुखों को मिलेगी जेड प्लस सुरक्षा

2 मार्च 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी
India News

प्रधानमंत्री पद के सवाल पर क्या बोले केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी

1 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
गरीबी
India News

वर्तमान में लगभग आधा देश सूखे की चपेट में - आईआईटी, गांधीनगर

1 मार्च 2019

farmers
India News

एक फीसदी घटेगा देश का अनाज उत्पादन, किसानों की बढ़ेगी कमाई

1 मार्च 2019

mnrega
India News

आम चुनाव में अब मनरेगा जॉब कार्ड से भी डाल सकेंगे वोट

1 मार्च 2019

पाकिस्तान
Delhi NCR

चाणक्यपुरी में पाकिस्तान उच्चायोग की सुरक्षा बढ़ाई, भारी संख्या में पुलिसकर्मी तैनात 

1 मार्च 2019

Indian Airforce
India News

बालाकोट: फैक्टरी में तैयार मानव बम भारत, अफगानिस्तान, ईरान और बलूचिस्तान में भेजे जाते थे

28 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

छात्रा को बंधक बना लड़का दो दिन तक करता रहा दुष्कर्म, घर पहुंची पीड़िता ने किया आत्महत्या का प्रयास

बोर्ड परीक्षा देने जा रही हाईस्कूल की छात्रा को एक युवक ने अगवा कर दो दिनों तक बंधक बनाकर दुराचार किया। किसी तरह आरोपी के चंगुल से छूटी छात्रा ने घर में फांसी लगाकर खुदकुशी करने का प्रयास किया।

2 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
छात्रा को बंधक बना दो दिन किया दुष्कर्म
Hamirpur

छात्रा को बंधक बना दो दिन किया दुष्कर्म

3 मार्च 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

बांदा में भीषण सड़क हादसा, जीजा-साले की मौत एक गंभीर

2 मार्च 2019

सपा-बसपा गठबंधन का कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन
Hamirpur

सपा-बसपा गठबंधन का कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन

3 मार्च 2019

परचून की दुकान में सेंध लगा माल पार किया
Hamirpur

परचून की दुकान में सेंध लगा माल पार किया

3 मार्च 2019

सिपाही और मौरंग माफिया के बीच सौदेबाजी का आडियो वायरल
Hamirpur

सिपाही और मौरंग माफिया के बीच सौदेबाजी का आडियो वायरल

3 मार्च 2019

गोशाला में बंद अन्ना जानवर व खाली पड़ी गोशाला
Hamirpur

गोशाला संचालन में की जा रही खानापूर्ति

2 मार्च 2019

हाईवे पर 20 घंटे जाम में फंसे वाहन
Hamirpur

हाईवे पर 20 घंटे जाम में फंसे वाहन

3 मार्च 2019

रंगोली प्रतियोगिता में दिखाया हुनर
Hamirpur

रंगोली प्रतियोगिता में दिखाया हुनर

3 मार्च 2019

अन्ना मवेशियों ने फसल चट की
Hamirpur

अन्ना मवेशियों ने फसल चट की

3 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

केंद्रीय मंत्री अनुप्रिया पटेल ने दी मिर्ज़ापुर को करोड़ों की सौगात

केंद्रीय मंत्री अनुप्रिया पटेल अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र पहुंची। जहां उन्होने मिर्ज़ापुर के लोगों को करोड़ों रुपये की सौगात दी।

2 मार्च 2019

कुंभ 1:57

कुंभ में एक के बाद एक बने कई रिकॉर्ड

2 मार्च 2019

अभिनंदन 1:17

अमन गुलाटी नाम के लड़के ने बादाम पर बनाई अभिनंदन की तस्वीर,कही ये बात

1 मार्च 2019

मथुरा शहीद 02:44

शहीद पंकज नौहवार के डेढ़ साल के बेटे ने जब मुखाग्नि दी तो लोगों की आंखे भर गईं

1 मार्च 2019

शहीद श्रद्धांजलि 0:59

पायलट विशाल पाण्डेय को यहां दी गई आखिरी विदाई, बड़गाम में हुए थे शहीद

1 मार्च 2019

Related

बगैर स्टेशन मास्टर का इंगोहटा रेलवे स्टेशन
Hamirpur

बगैर स्टेशन मास्टर का इंगोहटा रेलवे स्टेशन

3 मार्च 2019

भूमि संरक्षण विभाग ने जबरन खुदवाया तालाब
Hamirpur

भूमि संरक्षण विभाग ने जबरन खुदवाया तालाब

3 मार्च 2019

शोभायात्रा के साथ श्रीमद्भागवत शुरू
Hamirpur

शोभायात्रा के साथ श्रीमद्भागवत शुरू

3 मार्च 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर 42 सेक्टर प्रभारी तैनात
Hamirpur

लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर 42 सेक्टर प्रभारी तैनात

3 मार्च 2019

समीक्षा बैठक लेते सीडीओ
Hamirpur

जनसेवा केंद्रों में श्रमिकों का किया जाएगा पंजीयन- सीडीओ

2 मार्च 2019

वाकआउट करने के बाद ब्लाक के बाहर खड़े बीडीसी सदस्य
Hamirpur

उपेक्षा से नाराज सदस्यों ने सदन से किया वाकआउट

2 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.