शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hamirpur ›   कस्बे का जल्द हटेगा अतिक्रमण

कस्बे का जल्द हटेगा अतिक्रमण

Kanpur Bureau Updated Sat, 17 Nov 2018 11:18 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
जल्द ही हटाएं अतिक्रमण: जिलाधिकारी
विज्ञापन
मौदहा (हमीरपुर)। कस्बे में बढ़ रहे अतिक्रमण, ऑटो चालकों की मनमानी व कोतवाली के सामने लगाई जा रही सब्जी मंडी पर जिलाधिकारी की निगाहें टेढ़ी हो गई हैं। उन्होंने शांति समिति की बैठक में इन गंभीर समस्याओं के त्वरित निदान के लिए एसडीएम को निर्देशित कर कार्यवाही करने को कहा है।

शुक्रवार की शाम कोतवाली परिसर में आयोजित शांति समिति बैठक की अध्यक्षता कर रहे जिलाधिकारी अभिषेक प्रकाश ने लोगों की समस्याएं सुनीं। इसके बाद एसडीएम राजेश कुमार को निर्देश दिए कि कस्बे के प्रमुख मार्गों में अतिक्रमण पर नोटिस जारी कर उन्हें चिह्नित किया जाए। उन्होंने एक सप्ताह के अंदर इस समस्या से नगर वासियों को निजात दिलाने को कहा है।

कहा कि स्वेच्छा से अतिक्रमण न हटाने पर पालिका कर्मियों से हटवाएं। नगर में चलने वाले बेतरतीब ऑटो का संचालन व्यवस्थित करने के लिए नगर पालिका द्वारा प्रमुख तीन स्थानों को चिह्नित कर टैंपो स्टैंड बनाए जाने को कहा। ताकि कस्बे के मार्गों में यह गाड़ियां चलते फिरते नजर आएं। कोतवाली परिसर के सामने लगने वाली सब्जी मंडी को दूसरी जगह लगवाने की व्यवस्था करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

Recommended

shani
Astrology

शनि को मनाने के 7 चमत्कारी उपाय, करते ही लौट आते हैं अच्छे दिन

17 नवंबर 2018

SS Rajamouli
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड में होगी 'बाहुबली' के बाद साउथ की सबसे बड़े बजट की फिल्म की शूटिंग, राजामौली ने तलाशी लोकेशन

17 नवंबर 2018

डेमो
Humour

लड़की ने होने वाले पति के सामने रखी ऐसी शर्त, सुनकर शर्म से लाल हो गया लड़का

17 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

B'day spcl: मस्जिद में झाड़ू लगाता था यह क्रिकेटर, डेब्यू मैच में ही भारत को बनाया 'विश्व चैंपियन'

17 नवंबर 2018

yusuf pathan
युसुफ पठान
यूसुफ पठान
yusuf pathan
Cricket News

B'day spcl: मस्जिद में झाड़ू लगाता था यह क्रिकेटर, डेब्यू मैच में ही भारत को बनाया 'विश्व चैंपियन'

17 नवंबर 2018

Travel

दिल्ली के पास बसा है इंडिया का स्विट्जरलैंड, विदेशी तक देखते रह जाते हैं खूबसूरत नजारे

17 नवंबर 2018

auli
AULI
AULI
AULI
Travel

दिल्ली के पास बसा है इंडिया का स्विट्जरलैंड, विदेशी तक देखते रह जाते हैं खूबसूरत नजारे

17 नवंबर 2018

ind vs aus
Cricket News

महिला वर्ल्ड टी-20: टीम इंडिया ने दर्ज की लगातार चौथी जीत, मजबूत ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 48 रन से रौंदा

17 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Harrods
Amazing Animals

इस शॉपिंग मॉल की रखवाली करता है एक अजीबोगरीब चौकीदार, देखते ही निकल जाएगी आपकी चीख

17 नवंबर 2018

This Is Not Consent
Weird Stories

ऐसा क्या हुआ कि आयरलैंड की सड़कों पर महिलाएं हाथ में अंडरवियर लेकर कर रही हैं प्रदर्शन, जानें यहां

17 नवंबर 2018

Molossia
World of Wonders

दीपवीर की शादी में गए मेहमानों से भी कम है इस देश की आबादी, सड़कों पर खुलेआम घूमते हैं राष्ट्रपति

17 नवंबर 2018

Know how unhealthy gums can make you high blood pressure patient
Health & Fitness

खान-पान ही नहीं अस्वस्थ मसूड़े भी बन सकते है हाई ब्लड प्रेशर का कारण,शोध में खुलासा

17 नवंबर 2018

shivani kbc
Delhi NCR

10वीं की छात्रा ने किया कमाल, कौन बनेगा करोड़पति में जीत लिए 25 लाख

17 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
pregnant women
Dehradun

गर्भवती महिलाओं के लिए खुशखबर, अब निजी अस्पतालों में भी मिलेगी मुफ्त डिलीवरी की सुविधा

17 नवंबर 2018

apply online
Dehradun

12वीं के बाद भारतीय सेना में नर्सिंग की पढ़ाई करने का मौका, इस तारीख तक यहां करें आवेदन

17 नवंबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

वाराणसी की चर्चित लेडी डॉक्टर ने जहर का इंजेक्शन लगा दी जान, सुसाइड नोट पढ़ कर हर कोई हैरान

17 नवंबर 2018

रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल
Lucknow

न्यू पेंशन स्कीम पर फैले भ्रम पर रेल मंत्रालय ने दी सफाई , कहा-जहां चाहेंगे वहां लगेगा पैसा

17 नवंबर 2018

पुलिस भर्ती
Lucknow

पुलिस व पीएसी में 49,568 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए 19 नवंबर से लिए जाएंगे आवेदन

17 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

हमीरपुर में तीन बच्चियों की मौत
Kanpur

यूपी: तालाब में नहाते वक्त डूबने से एक ही परिवार की 3 बच्चियों की मौत

यूपी के हमीरपुर जिले में मंगलवार को एक दर्दनाक हादसा हुआ। थाना ललपुरा के स्वासा गांव के तालाब में नहाते समय एक ही परिवार की तीन बच्चियों की डूबने से मौत हो गयी। इस घटना से पूरे गांव में मातम का माहौल छा गया। 

13 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
बारावफात को लेकर पीस कमेटी की बैठक हुई
City and States Archives

बारावफात को लेकर पीस कमेटी की बैठक हुई

16 नवंबर 2018

रोडवेज बस ने बाइक में मारी टक्कर दो घायल
Hamirpur

रोडवेज बस ने बाइक में मारी टक्कर दो घायल

16 नवंबर 2018

बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेस वे निर्माण को लेकर सर्वे तेज
Hamirpur

बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेस वे निर्माण को लेकर सर्वे तेज

14 नवंबर 2018

तेंदुए का भय बरकरार, पलेवा का काम रुका
Hamirpur

तेंदुए का भय बरकरार, पलेवा का काम रुका

16 नवंबर 2018

रिमझिम फैक्ट्री में गर्म इंगट की चपेट में आने से मजदूर घायल
Hamirpur

रिमझिम फैक्ट्री में गर्म इंगट की चपेट में आने से मजदूर घायल

16 नवंबर 2018

रोडवेज चालक ने सिपाहियों के विरूद्घ थाने में दी मारपीट करने की तहरीर
Hamirpur

रोडवेज चालक ने सिपाहियों के विरूद्घ थाने में दी मारपीट करने की तहरीर

16 नवंबर 2018

डेमो
Hamirpur

पांचवीं के छात्र का अपहरण का प्रयास

16 नवंबर 2018

किसान को लगी ठंड, अस्पताल ले जाते मौत
Hamirpur

किसान को लगी ठंड, अस्पताल ले जाते मौत

16 नवंबर 2018

पोस्टमार्टम हाउस के बाहर मौजूद पुलिस।
Hamirpur

डंपर की टक्कर से युवक की मौत

15 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: इस मेले में भिड़े दो समुदाय, पुलिस पर भी हुई पत्थरबाजी

हमीरपुर में कंस मेले के जुलूस के दौरान दो समुदाय के लोग आमने सामने आ गए और देखते ही देखते बवाल शुरू हो गया। वहीं हद तो तब हो गई जब मामले को शांत कराने पहुंची पुलिस पर भी हमला करना शुरू कर दिया गया।

26 सितंबर 2018

हमीरपुर 2:03

हाईटेंशन लाइन की चपेट में 3 लोग, देखिए आगे क्या हुआ

3 सितंबर 2018

रोड एक्सीडेंट 2:38

भीषण हादसे में गई बीजेपी नेता समेत तीन की जान

12 अगस्त 2018

एसपी नेता 3:10

VIDEO: पीड़ित ने की एसपी नेता के खिलाफ शिकायत, तो किया ऐसा हाल

6 अगस्त 2018

BJP MLA 3:23

VIDEO: बीजेपी MLA की पूजा से 'अपवित्र' हुआ मंदिर!

31 जुलाई 2018

Related

क्लीनिक के बाहर किया हंगामा
Hamirpur

क्लीनिक के बाहर किया हंगामा

16 नवंबर 2018

दूरबीन से खोज करते टीम के लोग।
Hamirpur

पांच टीमें तेंदुए की तलाश में जुटीं

13 नवंबर 2018

तेंदुआ समझकर पहुंचे निकला लकड़बग्घा
Hamirpur

तेंदुआ समझकर पहुंचे निकला लकड़बग्घा

14 नवंबर 2018

किसान की मौत पर सीएचसी में गमगीन बैठे परिजन।
Hamirpur

करंट से किसान की मौत

14 नवंबर 2018

ब्लाक गेट पर पूर्व विधायक डा. अंबेश कुमारी के साथ खड़ीं ब्लाक प्रमुख अंजना यादव।
Hamirpur

सपा ब्लाक प्रमुख की कुर्सी छिनी

14 नवंबर 2018

समस्याओं के विरोध में लगाया जाम
Hamirpur

समस्याओं के विरोध में लगाया जाम

16 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.