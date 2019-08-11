गोरखपुरः बकरीद के मौके पर आठ लाख में बिक रहा सलमान, शरीर पर लिखा है 'अल्लाह'

Ahead of Eid al-Adha, a goat named 'Salman' has gone on sale in Gorakhpur. Its owner Mohammad Nizamuddin has quoted the price of Rs 8 lakh for the goat; says, "there is Allah written on its body. We spend Rs 800 on it daily, much more than we spend on us. It weighs 95 kg" pic.twitter.com/r9LTnSWR8b— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 11, 2019
घघसरा इलाके के लखनापार में सुनील कुमार कन्नौजिया उर्फ पिंटू (24) की लाठी-डंडे से पीटकर हत्या कर दी गई। चर्चा है कि वह अपनी एक महिला दोस्त के घर में दाखिल हुआ था और वहां से निकलने के दौरान ही खेत में विवाहिता के देवरों ने पीटकर हत्या कर दी।
11 अगस्त 2019