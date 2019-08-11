शहर चुनें

Eid al-Adha a goat named Salman has gone on sale eight lakh rupees in Gorakhpur

गोरखपुरः बकरीद के मौके पर आठ लाख में बिक रहा सलमान, शरीर पर लिखा है 'अल्लाह'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर Updated Sun, 11 Aug 2019 06:16 PM IST
बूकरा सलमान
बूकरा सलमान - फोटो : ANI
ईद उल अजहा के मौके पर इस वक्त देशभर की जानवरों की मंडी खचाखच भरी पड़ी हुई है। इस बीच गोरखपुर में एक सलमान नाम का बकरा जिसकी कीमत आठ रुपये है। इसके मालिक मोहम्मद निजामुद्दीन का कहना है कि यह बहुत ही खास बकरा है।
मोहम्मद ने बताया कि सलमान के शरीर पर अल्लाह लिखा हुआ है। साथ ही हम इसका खास ख्याल रखते हैं और रोजाना इसके खान-पान में हमारे 800 रुपये खर्च होते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि सलमान फिलहाल 95 किलो का है। 
eid al adha bakrid
युवक की हत्या
Gorakhpur

विवाहिता के घर में घुसा युवक, परिवारवालों ने कर दी हत्या 

घघसरा इलाके के लखनापार में सुनील कुमार कन्नौजिया उर्फ पिंटू (24) की लाठी-डंडे से पीटकर हत्या कर दी गई। चर्चा है कि वह अपनी एक महिला दोस्त के घर में दाखिल हुआ था और वहां से निकलने के दौरान ही खेत में विवाहिता के देवरों ने पीटकर हत्या कर दी।

11 अगस्त 2019

तालाब में डूबे पांच युवक
Gorakhpur

यूपी: नाव पलटने से तालाब में डूबे पांच युवक, एक की मौत

11 अगस्त 2019

रामविलास का परिवार
Gorakhpur

सुषमा स्वराज के यूं चले जाने से गम में डूबा यह परिवार, अधूरी रह गई 'धन्यवाद' कहने की हसरत

8 अगस्त 2019

शोहदे की वजह से किशोरी ने स्कूल जाना छोड़ा
Gorakhpur

शोहदे के आतंक से किशोरी ने छोड़ा स्कूल जाना, पुलिस ने शुरू की छानबीन

9 अगस्त 2019

murder
Gorakhpur

विवाहिता के घर में घुसे युवक की पीटकर हत्या

11 अगस्त 2019

murder in gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

रुपयों के लालच में तांत्रिकों ने की थी किसान की हत्या, दो गिरफ्तार

11 अगस्त 2019

nagar nigam
Gorakhpur

शहर को मिलेगी कूड़े से निजात, बाहरी इलाकों में ढूंढी गई जमीन

11 अगस्त 2019

fight in tarkulha
Gorakhpur

तरकुलहा में मारपीट-फायरिंग, आरपीएफ जवान की पिस्टल गायब

10 अगस्त 2019

भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष स्वतंत्र देव सिंह
Gorakhpur

अनुच्छेद 370 हटाना ऐतिहासिक कार्य: स्वतंत्र देव

10 अगस्त 2019

sp city
Gorakhpur

एसपी सिटी के आदेश पर शहर के सभी चौराहों पर हुई चेकिंग

11 अगस्त 2019

