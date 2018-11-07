शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   मसीही गीत सुना प्रभु के चरणों में श्रद्धा निवेदित की

मसीही गीत सुना प्रभु के चरणों में श्रद्धा निवेदित की

Gorakhpur Bureau Updated Wed, 07 Nov 2018 05:08 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
मसीही गीत सुना, प्रभु के चरणों में श्रद्धा निवेदित की
विज्ञापन
भक्ति भाव से 78वें वार्षिक आत्मिक सम्मेलन की शुरूआत
गोरखपुर। मसीही कलीसिया चर्च मेडिकल रोड, असुरन चुंगी पर 78वें वार्षिक आत्मिक सम्मेलन का शुरूआत भक्तिभाव के साथ हुई। इस दौरान विभिन्न कार्यक्रम भी आयोजित किए गए।
बुधवार की शाम से शुरू सम्मेलन के पहले दिन लखनऊ में पांच दिवसीय आत्मिक सम्मेलन में रेव्ह हेमंत कुमार और रेव्ह डॉ. प्रदीप गुनर का रेव्ह राकेश जान समेत अन्य लोगों ने पुष्पगुच्छ देकर गर्मजोशी से स्वागत किया। पवित्र शास्त्र बाइबिल से ‘परंतु धर्मी अपने विश्वास के द्वारा जीवित रहेगा’ विषय पर चिंतन-मनन किया गया। चर्च की क्वायर ने अनेक मसीही गीत प्रभु के चरणों में अर्पित कर सभी का मन मोहा। अंत में बीमारों के लिए विशेष प्रार्थना की गई। इस दौरान बड़ी संख्या में विश्वासियों की सहभागिता रही। बाहर से आए विश्वासियों के ठहरने की निशुल्क व्यवस्था भी की गई है। इसी क्रम में सेंट जांस चर्च, बशारतपुर में भी बुधवार से पांच दिवसीय वार्षिक आत्मिक सभा का प्रारंभ किया गया।

Recommended

Cricket News

INDvWI: 'हिटमैन' का जलवा, रोहित शर्मा द्वारा दूसरे टी-20 में तोड़े गए सभी रिकॉर्ड्स

7 नवंबर 2018

rohit sharma 100
rohit sharma
रोहित शर्मा
rohit sharma
Cricket News

INDvWI: 'हिटमैन' का जलवा, रोहित शर्मा द्वारा दूसरे टी-20 में तोड़े गए सभी रिकॉर्ड्स

7 नवंबर 2018

Lifestyle

दिवाली 2018: घर को सजाएं रंगोली के इन बेस्ट डिजाइन के साथ, बनाने में आसान और दिखने में सबसे खूबसूरत

7 नवंबर 2018

rangoli
rangoli
rangoli
rangoli
Lifestyle

दिवाली 2018: घर को सजाएं रंगोली के इन बेस्ट डिजाइन के साथ, बनाने में आसान और दिखने में सबसे खूबसूरत

7 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

1 अरब से ज्यादा की संपत्ति की मालकिन हैं 'बाहुबली' की हीरोइन, फिल्मों के अलावा करती हैं ये काम

7 नवंबर 2018

anushka shetty
Anushka Shetty
Anushka Shetty
Anushka Shetty
Bollywood

1 अरब से ज्यादा की संपत्ति की मालकिन हैं 'बाहुबली' की हीरोइन, फिल्मों के अलावा करती हैं ये काम

7 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

रोहित शर्मा बने टीम इंडिया के नए 'सिक्सर किंग', युवराज-मैकुलम का तोड़ा रिकॉर्ड

7 नवंबर 2018

rohit sharma
rohit sharma 100
rohit sharma
rohit sharma
Cricket News

रोहित शर्मा बने टीम इंडिया के नए 'सिक्सर किंग', युवराज-मैकुलम का तोड़ा रिकॉर्ड

7 नवंबर 2018

diwali 2018
Religion

दिवाली शुभ संकेत: दिवाली की रात मां लक्ष्मी के घर आने के संकेत देते हैं ये 4 जीव

6 नवंबर 2018

औरैया सड़क हादसा
Kanpur

PHOTOS: दुर्घटना में मौत से पहले फोन पर 'सास-बहू की हुई कुछ ऐसी बात', जिसने भी सुना रो पड़ा

7 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रयाग कुंभ
Prayagraj

कुंभ से पहले दीवारों पर दिखने लगीं खूबसूरत कलाकृतियां, तस्वीरें देखकर कहेंगे वाह 'क्या बात है'

7 नवंबर 2018

Ayodhya
India News

2000 साल पुराना है अयोध्या और दक्षिण कोरिया का रिश्ता, एक सपने से हुई थी शुरुआत 

6 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

तीसरी शताब्दी की कलाकृति को लेकर केंद्र सरकार और आंध्र सरकार आमने-सामने

7 नवंबर 2018

Central Government filed affidavit, shopkeepers should get a breather of 15 days before ceiling
India News

केंद्र सरकार ने अदालत में दाखिल किया शपथ पत्र, सीलिंग से पहले दुकानदारों को मिले 15 दिन की मोहलत

7 नवंबर 2018

दीपावली लक्ष्मी पूजन
Festivals

दिवाली 2018 : राशि के अनुसार जानें मां लक्ष्मी के किस स्वरूप की साधना से पूरी होगी मनोकामना

6 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
demo pic
Varanasi

बनारसः पुलिस थाने में महिला ने खाया जहर, प्रेमी दरोगा पर लगाया बेवफाई का आरोप 

7 नवंबर 2018

After the last three years of dispute in Goa, the dead body of the pastor was buried
India News

गोवा में तीन साल तक चले विवाद के बाद आखिरकार दफनाया गया पादरी का शव

7 नवंबर 2018

Improvement not coming in the child improvement home Now the harassment of children in Patna
Bihar

बाल सुधार गृह में नहीं आ रहा सुधार, अब पटना में बच्चों का उत्पीड़न

7 नवंबर 2018

78 percent of children from air pollution threaten by autism
China

वायु प्रदूषण से बच्चों में 78 प्रतिशत तक ऑटिज्म का खतरा

7 नवंबर 2018

Roop Chaturdashi 2018: Know how to Get A Fair Complexion In A Short Period Of Time
Fashion

रूप चौदस 2018: चेहरे पर लगाएंगे ये स्क्रब तो पूरे साल नहीं पड़ेगी फेशियल की जरूरत

6 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

मुख्यमंत्री योगी अदित्यानाथ
Gorakhpur

वनटांगिया गांव में दिवाली मनाने के लिए गोरखपुर पहुंचे सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ

दिवाली के अवसर पर उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ गोरखपुर पहुंच चुके हैं। वह वनटांगिया गांव में दिवाली मनाएंगे। इसकी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं। वनटांगिया गांवों को सजाया गया है।

7 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
गोंडा बहराइच रेल ट्रैक
Gorakhpur

गोंडा-बहराइच बड़ी लाइन का उद्घाटन आज, रेल राज्यमंत्री मनोज सिन्हा होंगे शामिल

7 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

पिता के शव को चूहों को कुतरते देख पुत्र सदमे में, सीएमओ ने दिया जांच का आदेश

6 नवंबर 2018

प्रशासनिक और पुलिस अधिकारियों के समझाने पर दो घंटे बाद धरना समाप्त हुअाआ।
Gorakhpur

सांसद फोरलेन पर धरने पर बैठे, दो घंटे जाम में फंसे लोग

6 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

इन ट्रेनों में लगेंगे अतिरिक्त कोच, त्योहारी सीजन में यात्रियों को होगी सुविधा

6 नवंबर 2018

rail
Gorakhpur

रेलवे के तीन अधिकारियों पर हो सकती है कार्रवाई

6 नवंबर 2018

युवक का शव मिला, हत्या का केस दर्ज
Gorakhpur

युवक का शव मिला, हत्या का केस दर्ज

6 नवंबर 2018

18 जोड़ी ट्रेनें अब लखनऊ जंक्शन नहीं जाएंगी
Gorakhpur

18 जोड़ी ट्रेनें अब लखनऊ जंक्शन नहीं जाएंगी

6 नवंबर 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने सोमवार को बरगदवां में 1230 किलोवाट के सोलर प्लांट का उद्घाटन किया।
Gorakhpur

पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस वे के दोनों तरफ इंडस्ट्रीयल कॉरिडोर: योगी

6 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

दिवाली पर बिजली कर्मचारियों की छुट्टियां रद्द, शिकायत के लिए बनाया गया कंट्रोल रूम

6 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

#Lucknow विवेक तिवारी हत्याकांड पर सीएम ने कही सीबीआई जांच की बात

एप्पल के एरिया मैनेजर विवेक तिवारी की लखनऊ में सिपाही द्वारा गोली मारकर हत्या के मामले में मुख्यमंत्री योगी नाथ ने कहा कि ये एनकाउंटर नहीं है। जरूरत पड़ी तो सीबीआई जांच भी कराई जाएगी।

29 सितंबर 2018

गोरखपुर 3:14

VIDEO: ‘शोहदों और गुंडों के कारण ये विद्यालय बंद है’

23 सितंबर 2018

सीएम योगी 1:43

देखिए, आखिर सीएम योगी ने राहुल गांधी से माफी मांगने के लिए क्यों कहा?

23 सितंबर 2018

यूपी न्यूज 1:04

VIDEO: गोरखपुर में महिला के साथ छेड़छाड़, विरोध करने पर किया ये हाल

21 सितंबर 2018

धर्मपाल सिंह 3:18

VIDEO: योगी के मंत्री ने कहा- जल्द ही होगी यूपी में कृत्रिम बरसात

12 सितंबर 2018

Related

ट्रेन ड्राइवरों ने काली पट्टी बांध विरोध जताया
Gorakhpur

ट्रेन ड्राइवरों ने काली पट्टी बांध विरोध जताया

6 नवंबर 2018

गार्ड की मौत
Gorakhpur

संदिग्ध हालात में बाइक में लगी आग, झुलसकर 55 वर्षीय होमगार्ड की मौत

6 नवंबर 2018

हत्या के मामले में महिला समेत तीन गिरफ्तार
Gorakhpur

हत्या के मामले में महिला समेत तीन गिरफ्तार

6 नवंबर 2018

बच्चाें ने खरीदे पटाखे, अभिभावकों ने पूजा के लिए सामान।
Gorakhpur

पटाखों की गूंज होगी, रोशनी से नहाएगा शहर

6 नवंबर 2018

योगी आदित्यनाथ
Gorakhpur

दीपावली पर जलाएं एक दीया श्रीराम के नाम, प्रदर्शित करें श्रद्धा और भक्ति भाव: योगी

5 नवंबर 2018

श्रीराम के नाम पर जलाए 251 दीप
Gorakhpur

श्रीराम के नाम पर जलाए 251 दीप

7 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.