बास्केटबॉल

Gorakhpur Bureau Updated Fri, 12 Oct 2018 12:13 AM IST
बीएचयू, लखनऊ और कानपुर ने जीते मैच
- राज्य स्तरीय बास्केटबॉल चैंपियनशिप की तीसरा दिन
- आज से शुरू होगी क्वार्टर फाइनल की जंग
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
गोरखपुर। सैयद मोदी रेलवे स्टेडियम में चल रही 58वीं लक्ष्य सीनियर उत्तर प्रदेश राज्य बास्केटबॉल चैंपियनशिप के तीसरे दिन महिला वर्ग में बीएचयू ने मेरठ को 35-27 अंक, लखनऊ ने आगरा को 55-44 और कानपुर ने गोरखपुर को 54-31 अंक से पराजित किया। मुख्य अतिथि सीओ इंटेलिजेंस राजेंद्र सिंह ने खिलाड़ियों से परिचय हासिल किया। शुक्रवार से क्वार्टर फाइनल की जंग शुरू होगी।
पुरुष वर्ग में सशस्त्र सीमा बल ने अलीगढ़ विश्वविद्यालय को 55-32, उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस ने अलीगढ़ को 73-45, गोरखपुर हॉस्टल ने बिजनौर को 70-53 अंक से पराजित किया। बुधवार की देर शाम खेले गए अन्य मुकाबलों में आगरा ने जौनपुर को 57-45, वाराणसी ने कानपुर को 58-31, डीरेका ने गोरखपुर को 96-61, एनई रेलवे ने आरडीएसओ लखनऊ को 69-63 से पराजित किया। मुख्य अतिथि न्यू उदया हॉस्पिटल के डॉ. त्रिलोक रंजन और आयोजन सचिव रवींद्र मेहरा आदि मौजूद रहे।

