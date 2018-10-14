शहर चुनें

जल्द रेलवे स्टेशन पर होटल जैसी सुविधा

Gorakhpur Bureau Updated Sun, 14 Oct 2018 01:13 AM IST
10 नवंबर से बंद हो जाएगी
रेलवे विश्रामालय की बुकिंग
- शुरू होगा रेनोवेशन का काम
- अत्याधुनिक सुविधाओं से किया जाएगा लैस
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
गोरखपुर। रेलवे स्टेशन के विश्रामालयों को उच्चीकृत करने के लिए 10 नवंबर से इनकी ऑनलाइन बुकिंग बंद कर दी जाएगी। संचालन के लिए रेलवे ने इसे आईआरसीटीसी को सौंप दिया है। आईआरसीटीसी विश्रामालयों को होटल जैसी सुविधाओं से लैस करेगा। नए साल से इनका संचालन पुन: शुरू किए जाने की उम्मीद है।
आईआरसीटीसी के मुख्य क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक अश्विनी श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि स्टाफ की कमी और रखरखाव न कर पाने के कारण बोर्ड ने यह निर्णय लिया है। आईआरसीटीसी के पास विश्रामालय आने से जहां सुविधाएं बढ़ेंगी वहीं संभव है कि इसके शुल्क में करीब 10 फ ीसदी का इजाफ ा भी किया जाए।

