महिला के साथ दुष्कर्म

Lucknow Bureauलखनऊ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 26 Sep 2019 10:30 PM IST
उमरीबेगमगंज। क्षेत्र के एक गांव की महिला शौच के लिए जा रही थी। तभी गांव के ही एक युवक जबरन उसका हाथ पकड़कर गन्ने के खेत में खींच ले गया और उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया। शोर मचाने पर घरवाले दौड़े तो धमकी देते हुए फरार हो गया। पिता की तहरीर पर उमरी थाने में आरोपी के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म का मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया गया है। इस बावत थानाध्यक्ष अटल बिहारी ठाकुर ने बताया कि मुकदमा दर्ज कर आरोपी की तलाश की जा रही है।
rape Gonda crime news
