शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gonda ›   जहरीली शराब पीने के बाद युवक की सोते समय हुई मौत

जहरीली शराब पीने के बाद युवक की सोते समय हुई मौत

Lucknow Bureauलखनऊ ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 20 Feb 2019 10:34 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
कच्ची शराब पीने से युवक की मौत
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
गोंडा। जहरीली शराब के खिलाफ पुलिस का अभियान कारगर साबित नहीं हो पाया। क्षेत्र के सेझिया गांव में एक युवक की मौत जहरीली शराब पीने से सोते समय मौत हो गई।

सुबह परिजनों ने बिस्तर पर उसे देखा और जगाने का प्रयास किया तो मृत मिला। बताया जा रहा है कि वह मंगलवार की रात कहीं काम करने गया था और कच्ची शराब पीने के बाद घर आया था।

वह घर में आकर सो गया और सुबह वह मृत मिला। थानाध्यक्ष संजय दूबे ने फिलहाल ऐसे किसी मामले की शिकायत से इन्कार किया है।

कच्ची शराब के खिलाफ बीते दिनों पुलिस ने बडे पैमाने पर अभियान चलाया था लेकिन सेझिया के 25 वर्षीय गुलारी की मौत ने सारी कवायद का खुलासा कर दिया।

तेजी से इस घटना की जानकारी सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है कि जहरीली शराब पीने से युवक की मौत हो गई है। पुलिस को इसके बाद भी कोई जानकारी नही है।

बताया जा रहा है कि युवक राजगीर का कार्य करता है और मंगलवार को उसने कच्ची शराब कहीं पी थी। बुधवार की सुबह युवक के परिवारीजनों ने बिना पुलिस को बताए ही अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया। फिलहाल इस घटना की खासी चर्चा है।

Recommended

pm modi
Dehradun

जाने-माने ज्योतिषाचार्य ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर की बड़ी भविष्यवाणी

20 फरवरी 2019

martyr major chitresh bisht, martyr major vibhuti
Dehradun

शहीद हुए मेजर चंद्रेश बिष्ट और मेजर विभूति ढौंडियाल ने एक ही स्कूल में सीखा देशभक्ति का पाठ

20 फरवरी 2019

pregnant woman claims she is virgin and never had boyfriend mysteriously gave birth in china
Bizarre News

रहस्यमयी तरीके से गर्भवती हुई लड़की, डिलीवरी के वक्त खुला राज तो बोली- मैं तो वर्जिन हूं

20 फरवरी 2019

समस्त भौतिक सुखों की प्राप्ति हेतु शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

समस्त भौतिक सुखों की प्राप्ति हेतु शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
Cricket News

पुलवामा हमले के बाद ICC का बड़ा बयान, भारत-पाकिस्तान मैच में नहीं होगा कोई बदलाव

20 फरवरी 2019

भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
डेविड रिचर्डसन
बीसीसीआई
भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
Cricket News

पुलवामा हमले के बाद ICC का बड़ा बयान, भारत-पाकिस्तान मैच में नहीं होगा कोई बदलाव

20 फरवरी 2019

martyr major vibhuti
Dehradun

अंतिम विदाई के वक्त पत्नी ने शहीद के पार्थिव शरीर को चूमा और कहती रही 'आई लव यू विभू', तस्वीरें...

20 फरवरी 2019

martyr major vibhuti dhaundiyal, nikita dhaundiyal
Dehradun

पुलवामा एनकांउटर: शहीद मेजर की छोटी सी लव स्टोरी ने दुनिया को किया भावुक, पढ़कर भीग जाएंगी आंखें

20 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मसूद अजहर
India News

पुलवामा हमले से पहले दिल्ली को दहलाना चाहता था मसूद अजहर

20 फरवरी 2019

crude oil Bath
Bizarre News

यहां तेल से भरे बाथटब में नहाने के लिए दुनियाभर से आते हैं लोग, वजह है बेहद खास

20 फरवरी 2019

Poem of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be included in the 8th class textbook said NCERT
India News

8वीं कक्षा में पढ़ाई जाएगी अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की कविता 'कदम मिलाकार चलना होगा'

20 फरवरी 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

सहयोगियों के प्रति भाजपा का रवैया बदला इसलिए गठबंधन को राजी हुए : उद्धव

20 फरवरी 2019

martyr major vibhuti wife
Dehradun

बहादुर हैं शहीद मेजद विभूति की पत्नी नीतिका, वह हारने वाली नहीं, कॉलेज टाइम में भी ऐसी ही थीं...

20 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
Shivaji Maharaj
Bizarre News

5000 सैनिकों को चकमा देकर आगरा के किले से भाग निकले थे शिवाजी महाराज, मुगल सेना को ऐसे चटाई थी धूल

19 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

एक थप्पड़ में ही सब उगलने लगा था जैश सरगना मसूद अजहर

19 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव: रूठों को मनाने और नए साथियों को जोड़ने में जुटी भाजपा

19 फरवरी 2019

Saudi arab and Pakistan protest against United Nations system of blacklist
World

सऊदी और पाक ने किया काली सूची में डालने की संयुक्त राष्ट्र व्यवस्था का विरोध

19 फरवरी 2019

British MPs told Facebook Digital gangster
World

ब्रिटिश सांसदों ने फेसबुक को लगाई लताड़, बताया डिजिटल गैंगस्टर 

19 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

marriage like seeta swayamvar
Gonda

दुल्हन बोली- पहले तोड़ो धनुष, फिर पहनाऊंगी वरमाला

एक वैवाहिक समारोह में शादी की रस्म के पहले दुल्हन ने दूल्हे के सामने ऐसी शर्त रख दी कि सभी आश्चर्यचकित रह गए। इसके बाद दूल्हे ने दुल्हन के कहे मुताबिक पहले स्वयंवर में रखे धनुष को तोड़ा। इसके बाद दुल्हन ने दूल्हे के गले में वरमाला पहनाई।

20 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
नशीला चाय पिलाकर युवक से 13 हजार रुपये लूटे
Gonda

नशीला चाय पिलाकर युवक से 13 हजार रुपये लूटे

20 फरवरी 2019

one died in an accident in gonda.
Lucknow

गोंडा: स्कूटी से जा रहे पति-पत्नी को बोलेरो ने मारी टक्कर, पति की मौके पर ही मौत, पत्नी घायल

20 फरवरी 2019

दहेज में बाइक न मिलने पर पत्नी को मार डाला, केस दर्ज
Gonda

दहेज में बाइक न मिलने पर पत्नी को मार डाला, केस दर्ज

20 फरवरी 2019

स्कूलों के लिए जारी बजट अभी तक स्कूलों के खातों में नही पहुंचा
Gonda

स्कूलों के लिए जारी बजट अभी तक स्कूलों के खातों में नही पहुंचा

20 फरवरी 2019

bjp is bad political partner
Gonda

गठबंधन धर्म नहीं निभा रही योगी सरकार : अनुप्रिया

20 फरवरी 2019

स्कूटी सवार दंपति को वाहन ने कुचला, पति की मौत, पत्नी घायल
Gonda

स्कूटी सवार दंपति को वाहन ने कुचला, पति की मौत, पत्नी घायल

20 फरवरी 2019

facebook
Lucknow

सोशल मीडिया पर देश विरोधी टिप्पणी करने वाले दो युवकों पर केस दर्ज, एक गिरफ्तार

19 फरवरी 2019

गोंडा के केदारनाथ ने शहीद जवानों के लिए दी चार लाख की मदद
Gonda

गोंडा के केदारनाथ ने शहीद जवानों के लिए दी चार लाख की मदद

19 फरवरी 2019

anti national slogan in vhp
Gonda

विहिप की सभा में लगे देश विरोधी नारे

19 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

पहली बार वोट डालने के लिए उत्साहित हैं गोंडा के फर्स्ट वोटर्स, इन मुद्दों पर करेंगे मतदान

अमर उजाला का चुनाव रथ पहुंच चुका है गोंडा। गोंडा में अमर उजाला की टीम ने बातचीत की उन युवाओं से जो आने वाले चुनावों में करेंगे पहली बार मतदान। देखिए किन मुद्दों पर वोट करेंगे गोंडा के फर्स्ट वोटर्स।

18 फरवरी 2019

आधी आबादी 2:49

देखिए मोदी सरकार के कामकाज से कितना संतुष्ट हैं गोंडा की महिलाएं

17 फरवरी 2019

एक दिन का पीएम 3:48

अगर बने एक दिन के लिए पीएम तो ये काम सबसे पहले करेंगे गोंडा के लोग

17 फरवरी 2019

गोण्डा 3:49

इस गांव के लोगों ने सरकार के सामने रखी ये मांग, गांव के बाहर लगाया ये बोर्ड

24 जनवरी 2019

गोंडा 1:55

बीच सड़क पर महिला ने सिखाया मनचले को सबक, चप्पलों से की पिटाई

11 जनवरी 2019

Related

किसानों को सिंचाई की सुविधा के लिए 2.50 करोड़ की योजना स्वीकृत
Gonda

किसानों को सिंचाई की सुविधा के लिए 2.50 करोड़ की योजना स्वीकृत

19 फरवरी 2019

ट्रैक से उतरा मालगाड़ी का डिब्बा,आधा दर्जन ट्रेनों का आवागमन प्रभावित
Gonda

ट्रैक से उतरा मालगाड़ी का डिब्बा,आधा दर्जन ट्रेनों का आवागमन प्रभावित

19 फरवरी 2019

सम्मान निधि योजना में अब तक 1.22 लाख किसानों की ही हो सकी फीडिंग
Gonda

सम्मान निधि योजना में अब तक 1.22 लाख किसानों की ही हो सकी फीडिंग

19 फरवरी 2019

हत्यारोपी सहायक शिक्षक निदेशक को शासन ने किया निलम्बित
Gonda

हत्यारोपी सहायक शिक्षक निदेशक को शासन ने किया निलम्बित

19 फरवरी 2019

डेमो
Lucknow

दहेज की मांग पूरी न होने पर ली विवाहिता की जान, चार साल पहले हुआ था विवाह

16 फरवरी 2019

two auto lifter held
Gonda

मुठभेड़ में दो शातिर वाहन चोर गिरफ्तार

18 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.