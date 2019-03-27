शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gonda ›   प्राइमरी स्कूल में एडमीशन के लिए लगी रही लाइन

प्राइमरी स्कूल में एडमीशन के लिए लगी रही लाइन

Lucknow Bureauलखनऊ ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 27 Mar 2019 11:53 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
प्राइमरी स्कूल में दाखिले के लिए लगी रही लाइन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
गोंडा। प्राथमिक विद्यालय धौरहरा में प्रवेशोत्सव का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि कानपुर के उद्योगपति राकेश कुमार सिंह रहे। विशिष्ट अतिथि एम्स इंटरनेशनल स्कूल के फाउंडर मतलूफ खान और उद्योगपति आनंद प्रताप सिंह रहे।

कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ फीता काटकर किया गया। बच्चों का एडमीशन पाने के लिए सुबह से ही लाइन लगी रही। प्रवेश पाने के दौरान बच्चों को रोली और अक्षत लगाकर स्वागत हुआ और उपहार दिया गया।

इस दौरान कक्षा 1 से कक्षा 5 तक नवीन नामांकन किया गया। अतिथियों ने एक स्वर में कहा कि सरकारी स्कूल में एडमिशन के लिए इतनी लाइन पहली बार देखी है। वेद प्रकाश सिंह ने कहा कि हमारे यहां भी सरकारी स्कूल है, लेकिन मतलूफ खान ने कहा कि ऐसी व्यवस्था तो प्राइवेट स्कूल में नहीं है।

धौरहरा स्कूल में नाम लिखाने के लिए दूर दराज क्षेत्र के साथ-साथ गोंडा जिला मुख्यालय से भी बच्चे पहुंचे। प्रधानाध्यापक रवि प्रताप सिंह ने कहा कि आज एडमिशन हो जाने से हम नया सत्र एक अप्रैल से पूरी तरीके से शुरू करने को तैयार हैं।

Recommended

दिल्ली बनाम चेन्नई
Cricket News

IPL 2019: धोनी सेना का कोटला पर कब्जा, दिल्ली को 6 विकेट से किया परास्त

27 मार्च 2019

भाजपा ने इन आठ महिलाओं को बनाया है उम्मीदवार
Lucknow

भाजपा ने यूपी में आठ महिलाओं को बनाया प्रत्याशी, 13 सांसदों का कटा टिकट

27 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

जब 18 साल की प्रियंका से शाहरुख ने पूछा था सवाल-मुझे शादी करोगी तो मिला था ऐसा जवाब

27 मार्च 2019

Priyanka Chopra, Shah rukh Khan
Shah rukh Khan and priyanka chopra
Shah Rukh Khan
Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

जब 18 साल की प्रियंका से शाहरुख ने पूछा था सवाल-मुझे शादी करोगी तो मिला था ऐसा जवाब

27 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Know what is the rafale aircraft deal
India News

राफेल विमान सौदा: ये है पूरी कहानी जिस पर मचा है सियासी घमासान

27 मार्च 2019

Television

एक्ट्रेस की कार पर हुआ हमला तो TRP में नीचे खिसका कपिल का शो, ये हैं TV की हफ्ते की 5 बड़ी खबरें

27 मार्च 2019

Chahat Kapil Dayaben
chahat khanna
kapil sharma show
Saleem Zaidi
Television

एक्ट्रेस की कार पर हुआ हमला तो TRP में नीचे खिसका कपिल का शो, ये हैं TV की हफ्ते की 5 बड़ी खबरें

27 मार्च 2019

एंटी सैटेलाइट मिशिन
India News

भारत बना अंतरिक्ष की महाशक्ति, तीन मिनट में 300 किलोमीटर दूर 'दुश्मन' ध्वस्त

27 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भाजपा ने इन आठ महिलाओं को बनाया है उम्मीदवार
Lucknow

भाजपा ने यूपी में आठ महिलाओं को बनाया प्रत्याशी, 13 सांसदों का कटा टिकट

27 मार्च 2019

किम जोंग उन
World

फोटोग्राफर के कैमरे से भीड़ में छिप गई तानाशाह किम जोंग की गर्दन, नौकरी से निकाला

27 मार्च 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मलेरिया के कारण हुई मौत ‘दुर्घटना’ नहीं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

27 मार्च 2019

एंटोनियो गुटेरस
America

सोशल मीडिया से ‘जंगल में आग की तरह फैल’ रही नफरत : संयुक्त राष्ट्र

27 मार्च 2019

राजनीतिक दल (लोगो)
India News

पारदर्शिता का दावा करने वाले राजनीतिक दलों ने अपनी वेबसाइट पर छिपा लिया चंदा...

27 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
PNB Logo
India News

रिजर्व बैंक ने पीएनबी पर लगाया 2 करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना

27 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

चेन्नई के पास दम घुटने से एक ही परिवार के तीन समेत कुल छह लोगों की मौत

26 मार्च 2019

स्कार्टलैंड यार्ड होटल
World

भारतीय ने फाइव स्टार होटल में बदला 1829 का स्कॉर्टलैंड यार्ड बिल्डिंग, खर्च किए 685 करोड़ रुपये

26 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

मोदी-शाह-योगी करेंगे 125-125 रैलियों को संबोधित, तिकड़ी संभालेगी प्रचार का मोर्चा

26 मार्च 2019

एम्स में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

एम्स ट्रामा सेंटर एक महीने तक रह सकता है बाधित, नए मरीजों को नहीं किया जा रहा भर्ती

26 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

police recover 34 lakhs
Gonda

पुलिस ने वैन से पकड़े 34 लाख रुपये

चुनाव को लेकर चेकिंग अभियान में पुलिस टीम ने बुधवार को वैन से 34 लाख रुपये पकड़ा है। पुलिस टीम ने रुपये जब्त कर मामले की जांच के लिए इनकम टैक्स विभाग को सूचना दी है। अब पकड़े गये कैश के स्रोतों की जांच इनकम टैक्स विभाग भी करेगा।

27 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
बभनान के जवान को मिला वीरता पुलिस पदक
Gonda

बभनान के जवान को मिला वीरता पुलिस पदक

27 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

गोंडा से कृष्णा पटेल बनीं अपना दल-कांग्रेस की उम्मीदवार

26 मार्च 2019

एएसपी का डिजिटल सिग्रेचर न होने से एक हजार पासपोर्ट अटके
Gonda

एएसपी का डिजिटल सिग्रेचर न होने से एक हजार पासपोर्ट अटके

27 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

गोंडा में बालिका से दुष्कर्म कर आरोपी फरार, नामजद केस दर्ज

25 मार्च 2019

शासन के आदेश पर बृजभूषण को मिली जेड श्रेणी की सुरक्षा
Gonda

शासन के आदेश पर बृजभूषण को मिली जेड श्रेणी की सुरक्षा

26 मार्च 2019

133 अपराधियों पर लगाया गुंडा एक्ट, 24 को किया जिलाबदर
Gonda

133 अपराधियों पर लगाया गुंडा एक्ट, 24 को किया जिलाबदर

26 मार्च 2019

अड़वाघाट बैरियर पर चेकिंग में पकड़ा गया दो लाख रुपया
Gonda

अड़वाघाट बैरियर पर चेकिंग में पकड़ा गया दो लाख रुपया

27 मार्च 2019

on died in road accident
Gonda

सड़क हादसे में एक की मौत, दो घायल

26 मार्च 2019

गेहूं खरीद के लिए डीएम ने
Gonda

गेहूं खरीद के लिए डीएम ने

27 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

माता सीता ने यहां करवाया था ऋषियों को भोजन, हर साल आते हैं लाखों श्रद्धालु

चित्रकूट में ऐतिहासिक और पौराणिक महत्व की कई जगह हैं। इन्हीं जगहों में से एक है सीता रसोई और हनुमान धारा मंदिर। आइए आपको लेकर चलते हैं चित्रकूट के इन एतिहासिक स्थानों के बारे में।

27 मार्च 2019

प्रियंका गांधी 00:31

यूपी में सियासी सरगर्मियां तेज, प्रियंका का योगी पर वार

27 मार्च 2019

भाजपा एमएलए 0:54

जब पगड़ी उतारकर भाजपा विधायक ने मांगे वोट

27 मार्च 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 3:29

बनारस में इस दुकान के पान के दीवाने हैं लोग, दूर-दूर तक मशहूर है दुकान

27 मार्च 2019

हरदोई 3:02

हरदोई के सांसद ने दिया पार्टी कार्यालय के चौकीदार को सौंपा त्यागपत्र, देखिए क्या थी वजह

27 मार्च 2019

Related

10 country made gun rocover
Gonda

अवैध असलहों की दो फैक्टरी का भंडाफोड़, जखीरा बरामद

25 मार्च 2019

17 विद्यालयों ने नहीं भेजी आंतरिक मूल्यांकन की रिपोर्ट
Gonda

17 विद्यालयों ने नहीं भेजी आंतरिक मूल्यांकन की रिपोर्ट

27 मार्च 2019

घर में घुसकर देवर ने भाभी के साथ किया दुष्कर्म
Gonda

घर में घुसकर देवर ने भाभी के साथ किया दुष्कर्म

23 मार्च 2019

pradhan put an example
Gonda

झौवा बनाकर गुजारा करते हैं ग्राम प्रधान नकछेद

24 मार्च 2019

46 injured in road accident
Gonda

बाइक सवार को रौंदती खाई में पलटी बस,46 घायल

25 मार्च 2019

अवैध शराब (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Aligarh

यूरिया की मिलावट कर मां-बेटे कर रहे थे अवैध शराब का कारोबार, पुलिस ने मारा छापा

23 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.