युवक को डेंगू निकला,रेफर

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 04 Nov 2019 12:36 AM IST
युवक में जानलेवा डेंगू के लक्षण
फतेहपुर। सुल्तानपुर घोष थाना क्षेत्र के ऐरायां गांव निवासी गुलाम नबी के बेटे मोहम्मद सैफ (18) जानलेवा डेंगू के लक्षण मिले हैं। परिजनों ने हालत बिगड़ने पर उसे जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। यहां से डाक्टर ने कानपुर रेफर किया है। संवाद
health
