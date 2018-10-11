शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Fatehpur ›   अब बिंदकी बस स्टाप की मसजिद पर चली जेसीबी

अब बिंदकी बस स्टाप की मसजिद पर चली जेसीबी

Kanpur Bureau Updated Thu, 11 Oct 2018 12:31 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
सिटी के लिए --------------
विज्ञापन
अब बिंदकी में मस्जिद पर चली जेसीबी
- अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान के दायरे में आने वाले हिस्से को हटाया गया
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
फतेहपुर। प्रशासन ने अतिक्रमण के दायरे में चिह्नित बिंदकी बस स्टाप की मस्जिद का अतिक्रमण में आना वाला हिस्सा तोड़ दिया। बुधवार शाम एसडीएम सदर और सीओ सिटी के नेतृत्व में पहुंचे अतिक्रमण हटाओ दस्ते ने जेसीबी से यह तोड़फोड़ की।
प्रशासन का अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान धार्मिक स्थलों के खिलाफ चालू हो गया है। पूरे 18 साल से चर्चा में रही उसरैना मजार को हाईवे से हटाने बाद अब बुधवार को यहां कार्रवाई की गई। आसपास के अतिक्रमण वाले घर व दुकान भी तोड़े गए। बता दें कि सबसे पहले प्रशासन ने पटेलनगर चौराहे के हनुमान मंदिर की बाउंड्री पर जेसीबी लगाई थी। इसके बाद अखिल भारत हिंदू महासभा के प्रदेश महामंत्री मनोज त्रिवेदी ने बाउंड्री खुद ही गिराकर नया निर्माण कराया। इसके बाद असोथर थाने के कुसुंभी में सरकारी जमीन पर बना मंदिर ध्वस्त कराया गया। प्रशासन का कहना है कि धार्मिक स्थल की आड़े में अतिक्रमण नहीं होने दिया जाएगा।

Recommended

Cyclone can hit Odisha-Andhra Pradesh by Wednesday
India News

'तितली' ने दिखाया प्रचंड रूप: स्कूल- कॉलेज बंद, ट्रेन की आवाजाही पर भी रोक

10 अक्टूबर 2018

amazon giving smart tv on 50k discount during great indian festival sale offer
Online Market

महासेलः 50 हजार की छूट पर मिल रहा है स्मार्ट टीवी, अन्य उत्पादों पर भी बड़ा कैशबैक

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

650 लड़कियों संग संबंध बना चुका है यह क्रिकेटर, अब हरभजन को दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

10 अक्टूबर 2018
Cricket News

650 लड़कियों संग संबंध बना चुका है यह क्रिकेटर, अब हरभजन को दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Haunted Places: most haunted hotels and Places in India
Supernatural Stories

भारत के इन 7 होटलों में है भूतों का बसेरा फिर भी लोग जाना करते हैं पसंद

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Other Sports

#MeToo कैंपेन: भारतीय बैडमिंटन स्टार ज्वाला गुट्टा ने लगाए गंभीर आरोप, सुनाई आपबीती

10 अक्टूबर 2018

jwala gutta
अश्विनि पोन्नपा, ज्वाला गुट्टा
Other Sports

#MeToo कैंपेन: भारतीय बैडमिंटन स्टार ज्वाला गुट्टा ने लगाए गंभीर आरोप, सुनाई आपबीती

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

केबीसी के सेट पर अमिताभ को मिला ऐसा तोहफा, देखते ही आंखों में आए आंसू

10 अक्टूबर 2018

kbc
KBC_9
KBC 9
kbc 10
Bollywood

केबीसी के सेट पर अमिताभ को मिला ऐसा तोहफा, देखते ही आंखों में आए आंसू

10 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

माता वैष्णो देवी यात्रा
Jammu

इस नवरात्रि पर जानें, माता वैष्णो देवी के मंदिर से जुड़े ये पांच रहस्य

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Asim Munir
Pakistan

अब ये बने पाकिस्तानी खुफिया एजेंसी आईएसआई के नए प्रमुख

10 अक्टूबर 2018

petrol
Auto News

यहां पेट्रोल मिलता है 2 रुपये लीटर, आप भी समझ लें पेट्रोल का गणित

10 अक्टूबर 2018

floating markets
India News

दुनिया के इन देशों में पानी पर तैरता है बाजार, भारत भी नहीं है पीछे

10 अक्टूबर 2018

sensex up by 461 points on closing, gold price soars by 200 rupees
Bazar

शेयर बाजार ने लिया तेजी का यू टर्न, 200 रुपये बढ़ी सोने की कीमतें

10 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Milk
India News

क्या दूध पीने से बच्चों के 'सेक्सुअल ऑर्गन्स' में हो रहा असामान्य विकास? 

10 अक्टूबर 2018

Weird Breakfast
Weird Stories

पसंद किया जाता है अजीबोगरीब खाना लेकिन इन 5 डिशेज के पास मुश्किल है जाना, पढ़ें

10 अक्टूबर 2018

train derailed
Lucknow

रायबरेली में सुबह-सुबह हुआ बड़ा रेल हादसा, देखें तस्वीरें

10 अक्टूबर 2018

navratri
Festivals

नवरात्रि 2018 : इस सरल मंत्र और पूजन विधि से कलश बिठाने पर मिलेगा माता का आशीर्वाद

10 अक्टूबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

'मी टू' अभियान सही लेकिन और भी हो सकते हैं इसके पहलू

9 अक्टूबर 2018

Amazon Amazon

Most Read

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

बेटे की हत्या में पिता को उम्रकैद, पत्नी ने दी पति के खिलाफ गवाही

उत्तर प्रदेश के फतेहपुर जिले में  कोर्ट नंबर छह के अपर जिला जज की अदालत ने बेटे की हत्या में दोषी पिता को आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई है। कोर्ट ने 55 हजार रुपये अर्थदंड भी लगाया है।

10 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली क्राइम ब्रांच की सोनहीं गांव में छापेमारी
Fatehpur

दिल्ली क्राइम ब्रांच की सोनहीं गांव में छापेमारी

11 अक्टूबर 2018

बेटे के हत्यारे पिता को आजीवन कारावास
Fatehpur

बेटे के हत्यारे पिता को आजीवन कारावास

11 अक्टूबर 2018

हाईवे पर कार्रवाई के दौरान पुलिस और पीएसी मुस्तैद रही।
Fatehpur

उसरैना में हाईवे पर मौजूद मजार हटवाई

10 अक्टूबर 2018

डेथ सर्टीफिकेट
Kanpur

यहां तो डॉक्टरों ने हद ही कर दी!, जिंदा को मुर्दा बताकर जारी किया डेथ सर्टीफिकेट, फिर हुआ बवाल

9 अक्टूबर 2018

हाईवे पर पलटा पड़ा ट्रेलर।
Fatehpur

चावल लदा ट्रेलर पलटा, हाईवे जाम

10 अक्टूबर 2018

innocent baby
Fatehpur

फतेहपुर में मासूम संग पिता ने लगाई फांसी

9 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

दर्दनाकः फतेहपुर में कच्ची दीवार गिरने से मलबे में दबा पूरा परिवार, 2 बहनों की मौत

8 अक्टूबर 2018

25- पानी में तैरने वाले पत्थर की जांच करते डीएम
Fatehpur

डीएम ने मंदिर पर लगा भूमाफिया का ताला तोड़ा

7 अक्टूबर 2018

shifting lord hanuman pratima
Fatehpur

कुसुंभी गांव में ढहाया गया मंदिर

7 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

अपने गुनाहों को छिपाने के लिए पत्नी को पिलाया जहर

एक कलयुगी पति ने अपनी पत्नी को रास्ते से हटाने के लिए उसे जबरन जहर पिला दिया। आरोपी ने महिला से दूसरी शादी कर रखी थी और पहली शादी की बात उससे छिपा रखी थी। महिला की हालत बेहद गंभीर है।

16 सितंबर 2018

फतेहपुर 3:16

VIDEO: इस इंजेक्शन ने बिगाड़ दी मरीजों की तबीयत, अब शुरू हुई जांच

11 सितंबर 2018

फतेहपुर 2:23

बाढ़ पीड़ितों की मदद के लिए पहुंचे अधिकारी ने की ऐसी हरकत, VIDEO हो गया वायरल

8 सितंबर 2018

साध्वी 0:53

VIDEO: साध्वी निरंजन की शिवपाल को नई पार्टी की बधाई मगर अखिलेश पर वार

2 सितंबर 2018

रेप 1:22

VIDEO: मां से मिलवाने के लिए ले गया अपने घर फिर की घिनौनी हरकत

28 अगस्त 2018

Related

अनशन स्थल पर बोलते पूर्व मंत्री बादशाह सिंह 
Kanpur

बुंदेलखंड राज्य आंदोलन: अन्याय बर्दाश्त नहीं, राज बब्बर से पूछकर आया हूं- पूर्व मंत्री बादशाह सिंह

4 अक्टूबर 2018

मृतक छोटा की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

यूपीः फतेहपुर में अधेड़ किसान की बेरहमी से हत्या, खेतों में मिला रक्तरंजित शव

5 अक्टूबर 2018

परिवर्तन फाउंडेशन के अध्यक्ष से मारपीट
Fatehpur

परिवर्तन फाउंडेशन के अध्यक्ष से मारपीट

10 अक्टूबर 2018

चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मी समेत तीन ने जहर खाया
Fatehpur

चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मी समेत तीन ने जहर खाया

10 अक्टूबर 2018

बाइक सवार नवदंपति को बस ने मारी टक्कर, पत्नी की मौतनव
Fatehpur

बाइक सवार नवदंपति को बस ने मारी टक्कर, पत्नी की मौतनव

9 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

बेखौफ होकर महिलाओं ने पकड़ी गांजा बिक्री की राह, हाल ही में 1 महिला को भेजा गया जेल

5 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.