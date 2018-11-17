शहर चुनें

सहादतगंज हनुमानगढ़ी पर लगी बैरिकेंडिंग से विफरे महंत

सहादतगंज हनुमानगढ़ी पर लगी बैरिकेंडिंग से विफरे महंत

Lucknow Bureau Updated Sat, 17 Nov 2018 01:03 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
सहादतगंज हनुमानगढ़ी पर लगी बैरिकेडिंग से महंत नाराज
फैजाबाद। 14 कोस परिक्रमा के दौरान सहादतगंज हनुमानगढ़ी पर प्रशासन द्वारा बैरिकेडिंग के रूप में लगाए रस्से के चलते श्रद्धालु मंदिर में दर्शन व परिक्रमा नहीं कर पा रहे थे। इससे नाराज होकर मंदिर के महंत त्रिलोकी नाथ ने प्रसाद परिक्रमा पथ पर फेंककर विरोध दर्शाया।

इस दौरान उनकी पुलिस से झड़प भी हुई। सूचना पर पहुंचे सांसद लल्लू सिंह, महापौर ऋषिकेश उपाध्याय, डीएम डॉ. अनिल कुमार नेे मंदिर के सामने रस्से की लगाई बैरिकेडिंग खोलकर पुजारी को मनाया।

मौके पर सुरक्षा के रूप में एटीएस कमांडो की तैनाती कर दी गई। सांसद ने कहा कि हनुमानगढ़ी मंदिर लोगों की आस्था का प्रतीक है। परिक्रमार्थी यहां दर्शन व परिक्रमा कर आगे बढ़ते हैं, ऐसे में यहां बैरिकेंडिंग लगाना सरासर अनुचित है, इसकी शिकायत की जाएगी।

Most Read

14 कोसी परिक्रमा के दौरान श्रद्घालु।
Lucknow

अयोध्या में उमड़ा आस्था का सैलाब, 14 कोसी परिक्रमा कर रहे लाखों श्रद्धालु

राम की नगरी अयोध्या में शुक्रवार को लाखों श्रद्घालुओं ने 14 कोसी परिक्रमा प्रारंभ कर दी। श्रद्धालुओं की संख्या को देखते हुए नगर में सुरक्षा के कड़े प्रबंध किए गए हैं।

16 नवंबर 2018

पूर्व छात्र नेता ने पेट्रोल पंप कर्मियों को पीटा, 22 हजार छीने
Faizabad

पूर्व छात्र नेता ने पेट्रोल पंप कर्मियों को पीटा, 22 हजार छीने

17 नवंबर 2018

बाबरी मस्जिद के पक्षकार इकबाल अंसारी
Lucknow

बाबरी मस्जिद के पक्षकार इकबाल अंसारी ने अयोध्या से पलायन करने की दी चेतावनी

14 नवंबर 2018

अयोध्या के संत-धर्माचार्य करेंगे इकबाल की सुरक्षा, आश्रम में देंगे ठौर
Faizabad

अयोध्या के संत-धर्माचार्य करेंगे इकबाल की सुरक्षा, आश्रम में देंगे ठौर

17 नवंबर 2018

रामायण एक्सप्रेस अगले पड़ाव के लिए रवाना
Faizabad

रामायण एक्सप्रेस अगले पड़ाव के लिए रवाना

17 नवंबर 2018

फैजाबाद जंक्शन पहुंची श्री रामायण एक्सप्रेस।
Lucknow

राम-सीता का आशीर्वाद लेकर दिल्ली से चली श्री रामायण एक्सप्रेस पांच घंटे लेट पहुंची अयोध्या

15 नवंबर 2018

रामनगरी की आध्यात्मिक परिधि में उमड़ा भक्तों का सैलाब
Faizabad

रामनगरी की आध्यात्मिक परिधि में उमड़ा भक्तों का सैलाब

17 नवंबर 2018

श्रद्धालुओं से भरी बस पलटी, एक की मौत, करीब 15 घायल
Faizabad

श्रद्धालुओं से भरी बस पलटी, एक की मौत, करीब 15 घायल

16 नवंबर 2018

शिवसेना प्रवक्ता व सांसद संजय राउत अपने समर्थकों के साथ।
Lucknow

राम मंदिर के लिए आंदोलन की नहीं, अध्यादेश की जरूरत, केंद्र पर बनाएंगे दबाव: शिवसेना

13 नवंबर 2018

हत्या में चार लोगों को आजीवन कारावास
Faizabad

हत्या में चार लोगों को आजीवन कारावास

16 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

योगी आदित्यनाथ ने इन्हें बताया राम मंदिर के निर्माण में सबसे बड़ी बाधा

उत्तर प्रदेश के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने अयोध्या में राम मंदिर को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है। योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि कांग्रेस राम मंदिर के निर्माण में सबसे बड़ी बाधा है।

10 नवंबर 2018

तोगड़िया 2:59

अयोध्या में तोगड़िया समर्थकों की पुलिस से झड़प, लगे मोदी विरोधी नारे

23 अक्टूबर 2018

परमहंस दास 1:04

अनशन पर बैठे महंत परमहंस दास को पुलिस ने उठाया, राम मंदिर निर्माण की कर रहे हैं मांग

8 अक्टूबर 2018

FAIZABAD 0:53

फैजाबाद पहुंचे राम नाईक का बड़ा बयान, NRC रिपोर्ट पर कहा ये

13 अगस्त 2018

FAIZABAD 1:46

VIDEO: फैजाबाद में बीजेपी विधायक के भाई से मारपीट

11 अगस्त 2018

Related

रामनगरी की आध्यात्मिक परिधि पर श्रद्धालुओं का डेरा
Faizabad

रामनगरी की आध्यात्मिक परिधि पर श्रद्धालुओं का डेरा

16 नवंबर 2018

दीपोत्सव पर अयोध्या का एक दृश्य।
Lucknow

फैजाबाद जनपद व मंडल दोनों का नाम अयोध्या करने के लिए मंडलायुक्त ने भेजा प्रस्ताव

12 नवंबर 2018

मजिस्ट्रेटों ने संभाली कमान, मोर्चे पर सुरक्षा बल
Faizabad

मजिस्ट्रेटों ने संभाली कमान, मोर्चे पर सुरक्षा बल

16 नवंबर 2018

अयोध्या-फैजाबाद में आज रात से वाहनों के प्रवेश पर रोक
Faizabad

अयोध्या-फैजाबाद में आज रात से वाहनों के प्रवेश पर रोक

14 नवंबर 2018

राममंदिर के लिए शीघ्र अध्यादेश लाए सरकार: महंत परमहंस दास
Faizabad

राममंदिर के लिए शीघ्र अध्यादेश लाए सरकार: महंत परमहंस दास

16 नवंबर 2018

रामायण में वर्णित तीर्थस्थलों की यात्रा कराएगी रामायण एक्सप्रेस
Faizabad

रामायण में वर्णित तीर्थस्थलों की यात्रा कराएगी रामायण एक्सप्रेस

15 नवंबर 2018

