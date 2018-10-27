शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
दीपक बने संयुक्त व्यापार मंडल के जिलाध्यक्ष

Lucknow Bureau Updated Sat, 27 Oct 2018 01:16 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
दीपक बने संयुक्त व्यापार मंडल के जिलाध्यक्ष
अयोध्या। संयुक्त व्यापार मंडल की बैठक अयोध्या के हनुमत मार्केट में हुई, जिसमें जिला कार्यकारिणी का नए सिरे से गठन करते हुए दीपक कुमार दुबे को जिलाध्यक्ष, रामचंद्र यादव को जिला उपाध्यक्ष, चंद्रप्रकाश मिश्र को जिला प्रभारी फैजाबाद, दिनेश मिश्र को मीडिया प्रभारी व महेंद्र मिश्र को युवा महानगर अध्यक्ष बनाया गया। इस दौरान संयुक्त व्यापार मंडल के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष उमाकांत तिवारी ने कहा कि व्यापारियों की समस्याओं के त्वरित निस्तारण के लिए उनका संगठन प्रतिबद्ध है। उन्होंने बताया कि 27 अक्तूबर से सदस्यता अभियान शुरू कर संगठन से लोगों को जोड़ा जाएगा। इस मौके पर प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष विनोद मिश्र, प्रदेश महामंत्री दुर्गा प्रसाद शुक्ल, जमाल शाह, राजू खान आदि मौजूद रहे।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
प्रवीण तोगड़िया
Lucknow

केंद्र सरकार व प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का विकल्प मिल गया है: अयोध्या में प्रवीण तोगड़िया

अंतरराष्ट्रीय हिंदू परिषद के संस्थापक प्रवीण तोगड़िया ने 'मंदिर नहीं तो वोट नहीं' का नारा देते हुए कहा कि इस संकल्प को लेकर अंतरराष्ट्रीय हिंदू परिषद के कार्यकर्ता गांव-गांव जाएंगे और आम जनता को जागरुक करेंगे।

22 अक्टूबर 2018

अयोध्या में दीपोत्सव का नया विश्व रिकॉर्ड दर्ज करने आएगी टीम
Faizabad

अयोध्या में दीपोत्सव का नया विश्व रिकॉर्ड दर्ज करने आएगी टीम

26 अक्टूबर 2018

फॉर्ब्स इंटर कॉलेज में दसवीं के छात्र को हार्ट अटैक, मौत
Faizabad

फॉर्ब्स इंटर कॉलेज में दसवीं के छात्र को हार्ट अटैक, मौत

26 अक्टूबर 2018

बाबरी पक्षकार को धमकी देने वाला युवक भेजा गया जेल
Faizabad

बाबरी पक्षकार को धमकी देने वाला युवक भेजा गया जेल

25 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रवीण तोगड़िया का काफिला रोका, समर्थकों के साथ पैदल पहुंचे अयोध्या
Faizabad

प्रवीण तोगड़िया का काफिला रोका, समर्थकों के साथ पैदल पहुंचे अयोध्या

21 अक्टूबर 2018

चोरों ने गार्ड के कोच से सेंध लगाकर लाखों रुपए की होजरी उड़ाई
Faizabad

चोरों ने गार्ड के कोच से सेंध लगाकर लाखों रुपए की होजरी उड़ाई

25 अक्टूबर 2018

अयोध्या को वर्ल्ड हेरिटेज सिटी घोषित करने का यूनेस्को में करेंगे प्रस्ताव
Faizabad

अयोध्या को वर्ल्ड हेरिटेज सिटी घोषित करने का यूनेस्को में करेंगे प्रस्ताव

26 अक्टूबर 2018

ेढ़ घंटे की होगी अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृति परीक्षा
Faizabad

ेढ़ घंटे की होगी अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृति परीक्षा

26 अक्टूबर 2018

पुलिस भर्ती परीक्षा में 3520 अभ्यर्थी रहे गैरहाजिर
Faizabad

पुलिस भर्ती परीक्षा में 3520 अभ्यर्थी रहे गैरहाजिर

26 अक्टूबर 2018

जल्द अयोध्या पहुंचेगें 70 हजार घन फुट पत्थर
Faizabad

जल्द अयोध्या पहुंचेगें 70 हजार घन फुट पत्थर

25 अक्टूबर 2018

