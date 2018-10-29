शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018 'Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2018
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Faizabad ›   राज्य स्कूली क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता 13 से 17 नवंबर तक

राज्य स्कूली क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता 13 से 17 नवंबर तक

Lucknow Bureau Updated Mon, 29 Oct 2018 11:33 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता 13 से 17 नवंबर तक
विज्ञापन
फैजाबाद। शिक्षा विभाग के संयोजन में 25 अक्तूबर से आयोजित होने वाली राज्य स्कूली क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता अब 13 नवंबर से फैजाबाद में होगी। प्रतियोगिता के संयोजक जिला विद्यालय निरीक्षक आरबी सिंह ने बताया कि प्रतियोगिता के आयोजन के लिए एमपीएलएल आदर्श इंटर कॉलेज के प्रधानाचार्य को सह संयोजक नियुक्त किया गया है। प्रतियोगिता 13 से शुरू होकर 17 नवंबर को समाप्त होगी।
प्रतियोगिता के आयोजन के लिए डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर राज्य विद्यालयीय क्रीड़ा संस्थान, राजकीय इंटर कॉलेज फैजाबाद, राजकीय बालिका इंटर कॉलेज फैजाबाद में डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रीड़ा संकुल क्रिकेट मैदान तैयार कराया जा रहा है। मैदान निर्माण के लिए दुर्गा प्रसाद श्रीवास्तव, अभिषेक सिंह, विजेन्द्र सिंह, हरिकृष्ण सिंह, माला यादव समेत अन्य को नियुक्त किया गया है। प्रतियोगिता के सह संयोजक प्रधानाचार्य वरूण प्रताप सिंह ने बताया कि नगर के विद्यालयों में टीमों की आवास की व्यवस्था की गई है। दस विद्यालयों के छात्र और छात्राओं को सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम की व्यवस्था प्रदान की गई है।

Recommended

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

घर में हैं ये चीजें तो आप आयुष्मान योजना के पात्र नहीं, लाभ पाने की चाह रखने वाले पढ़ें ये खबर

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

अर्जुन कपूर के साथ शादी को लेकर पहली बार बोली मलाइका, निराश हो सकते हैं फैंस

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
arjun kapoor malaika arora
malaika arora arjun kapoor
Bollywood

अर्जुन कपूर के साथ शादी को लेकर पहली बार बोली मलाइका, निराश हो सकते हैं फैंस

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

B'Day Spcl: महज 7.5 रुपये में की थी शादी, कहलाता था भारतीय क्रिकेट का सबसे तेज गेंदबाज

29 अक्टूबर 2018

varun aaron
Cricket News

B'Day Spcl: महज 7.5 रुपये में की थी शादी, कहलाता था भारतीय क्रिकेट का सबसे तेज गेंदबाज

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

INDvWI: इन 11 'सूरमाओं' के साथ मैदान फतह करने उतरेगी 'विराट ब्रिगेड'

29 अक्टूबर 2018

team india
शिखर रोहित
virat kohli
kedar jadhav
Cricket News

INDvWI: इन 11 'सूरमाओं' के साथ मैदान फतह करने उतरेगी 'विराट ब्रिगेड'

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

दो बार मरते-मरते बचा बॉलीवुड का 'टीपू सुल्तान', 6 महीने में 100 फिल्में साइन कर बनाया था रिकॉर्ड

29 अक्टूबर 2018

sanjay khan
sanjay khan
sanjay khan
sanjay khan
Bollywood

दो बार मरते-मरते बचा बॉलीवुड का 'टीपू सुल्तान', 6 महीने में 100 फिल्में साइन कर बनाया था रिकॉर्ड

29 अक्टूबर 2018

अंसल वैली पति ने पत्नी को फेंका
Delhi NCR

जिसके लिए रखा लंबी उम्र का व्रत उसी ने ली जान, पढ़ें आखिर पति ने 8वीं मंजिल से क्यों फेंका?

29 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

air pollution
Yoga and Health

प्रदूषण: बीमार कर देगी ये जहरीली हवा, बचने के लिए अपनाएं ये उपाय

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Sabarimala: rahul easwar arrested on inflammatory statement
India News

सबरीमाला : भड़काऊ बयान देने पर राहुल ईश्वर गिरफ्तार, कोर्ट से जमानत

29 अक्टूबर 2018

azam khan
Uttar Pradesh

सपा विधायकों के साथ आजम खां ने कैंडिल मार्च निकालकर मदरसे के छात्र आजिम की हत्या का जताया विरोध, देखें तस्वीरें

29 अक्टूबर 2018

ms dhoni
Cricket News

एमएस धोनी: दुनिया के सबसे बेहतरीन फिनिशर का बल्ला आज रन बनाने को बेताब

29 अक्टूबर 2018

China first private rocket fails after launch
China

लॉन्च के बाद चीन का पहला निजी रॉकेट फेल, तीसरे स्टेज में हुआ विफल

29 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
This time no accident will happen in Kumbh mela : manoj Sinha
India News

इस बार नहीं होने देंगे कुंभ में कोई हादसा, अच्छी यादें लेकर जाएंगे प्रवासी भारतीय : सिन्हा

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Pakistan: 3 billion transactions from rickshaw driver account
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान: रिक्शा चालक के खाते से हुआ 3 अरब का लेनदेन

29 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

J&K: दरबार मूव को लेकर शहर के चप्पे चप्पे पर हाई अलर्ट, राजमार्ग पर लगा जाम, लोगों को हुई परेशानी

29 अक्टूबर 2018

स्मिथ और वॉर्नर
Cricket News

बॉल टेंपरिंग विवाद पर पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी का बड़ा बयान, अब इन्हें ठहराया जिम्मेदार

29 अक्टूबर 2018

रोडवेज का चक्का जाम
Chandigarh

रोडवेज हड़ताल: और 284 कर्मचारी निलंबित, 72 बर्खास्त, सरकारी कर्मी करेंगे दो दिन की स्ट्राइक

29 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

महंत परमहंस दास (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

एक महीने में कानून बनाकर करें राम मंदिर निर्माण, नहीं तो आत्मदाह को होंगे मजबूर: परमहंस दास

अयोध्या मामले की सुनवाई जनवरी तक के लिए स्थगित किए जाने से निराश तपस्वी छावनी के महंत परमहंस दास ने सरकार से एक महीने में कानून बनाकर राम मंदिर निर्माण करने की अपील की है।

29 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
एयरपोर्ट के लिए भूमि अधिग्रहण को लेकर मंथन शुरू
Faizabad

एयरपोर्ट के लिए भूमि अधिग्रहण को लेकर मंथन शुरू

28 अक्टूबर 2018

शस्त्र लाइसेंस आवेदन में जमा करना होगा तीन का आईटीआर
Faizabad

शस्त्र लाइसेंस आवेदन में जमा करना होगा तीन का आईटीआर

28 अक्टूबर 2018

अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृति परीक्षा में शामिल हुए 71.55 फीसदी अभ्यर्थी
Faizabad

अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृति परीक्षा में शामिल हुए 71.55 फीसदी अभ्यर्थी

28 अक्टूबर 2018

तीन हजार लोगों ने मतदाता बनने का किया आवेदन
Faizabad

तीन हजार लोगों ने मतदाता बनने का किया आवेदन

28 अक्टूबर 2018

फैजाबाद एयरपोर्ट का 307 करोड़ से 464 एकड़ में होगा का विस्तार
Faizabad

फैजाबाद एयरपोर्ट का 307 करोड़ से 464 एकड़ में होगा का विस्तार

27 अक्टूबर 2018

दीपोत्सव पर 173.
Faizabad

दीपोत्सव पर 173.

28 अक्टूबर 2018

सांस्कृतिक संध्या में जुटेंगीं संगीत जगत की नामचीन हस्तियां
Faizabad

सांस्कृतिक संध्या में जुटेंगीं संगीत जगत की नामचीन हस्तियां

28 अक्टूबर 2018

हत्या में साले-बहनोई समेत तीन को उम्रकैद
Faizabad

हत्या में साले-बहनोई समेत तीन को उम्रकैद

28 अक्टूबर 2018

ददेरा में जीजीआईसी निर्माण के लिए हुआ स्थलीय निरीक्षण
Faizabad

ददेरा में जीजीआईसी निर्माण के लिए हुआ स्थलीय निरीक्षण

28 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

अयोध्या में तोगड़िया समर्थकों की पुलिस से झड़प, लगे मोदी विरोधी नारे

अयोध्या में रामकोट की परिक्रमा के दौरान प्रवीण तोगड़िया के समर्थकों व पुलिस की भिड़ंत हो गई।

23 अक्टूबर 2018

परमहंस दास 1:04

अनशन पर बैठे महंत परमहंस दास को पुलिस ने उठाया, राम मंदिर निर्माण की कर रहे हैं मांग

8 अक्टूबर 2018

FAIZABAD 0:53

फैजाबाद पहुंचे राम नाईक का बड़ा बयान, NRC रिपोर्ट पर कहा ये

13 अगस्त 2018

FAIZABAD 1:46

VIDEO: फैजाबाद में बीजेपी विधायक के भाई से मारपीट

11 अगस्त 2018

दिनेश शर्मा 1:21

घुसपैठिए छीन रहे देश के हिंदू-मुस्लिम का हक- दिनेश शर्मा

1 अगस्त 2018

Related

राममंदिर के लिए तराशे गए पत्थरों को चमकाएंगें मुस्लिम कारसेवक
Faizabad

राममंदिर के लिए तराशे गए पत्थरों को चमकाएंगें मुस्लिम कारसेवक

27 अक्टूबर 2018

अब साकेत पीजी कॉलेज में होगी अवध विवि की बैक पेपर परीक्षा
Faizabad

अब साकेत पीजी कॉलेज में होगी अवध विवि की बैक पेपर परीक्षा

27 अक्टूबर 2018

पावर कारपोरेशन की लापरवाही, किसान की करंट लगने से मौत
Faizabad

पावर कारपोरेशन की लापरवाही, किसान की करंट लगने से मौत

27 अक्टूबर 2018

अयोध्या में दीपोत्सव का नया विश्व रिकॉर्ड दर्ज करने आएगी टीम
Faizabad

अयोध्या में दीपोत्सव का नया विश्व रिकॉर्ड दर्ज करने आएगी टीम

26 अक्टूबर 2018

चांद निकलने के बाद अपने चांद का दीदार कर तोड़ा व्रत
Faizabad

चांद निकलने के बाद अपने चांद का दीदार कर तोड़ा व्रत

27 अक्टूबर 2018

टोल प्लाजा पर एंबुलेंस के लिए की जाए एक लेन की व्यवस्था-सांसद
Faizabad

टोल प्लाजा पर एंबुलेंस के लिए की जाए एक लेन की व्यवस्था-सांसद

27 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.