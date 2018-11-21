शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Faizabad ›   मंदिर निर्माण के लिए बजरंग दल करेगा पांच सौ सभाएं : विनय कटियार

मंदिर निर्माण के लिए बजरंग दल करेगा पांच सौ सभाएं : विनय कटियार

Lucknow Bureau Updated Wed, 21 Nov 2018 11:31 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
मंदिर निर्माण में अभी और समय लगेगा : कटियार
विज्ञापन
फैजाबाद। अयोध्या में भव्य राममंदिर जरूर बनेगा, लेकिन इसमें अभी समय लग सकता है। बजरंग दल 500 स्थानों पर राम मंदिर के लिए सभाएं कर सहयोग मांगेगा, बजरंग दल के एजेंडे में अयोध्या, मथुरा, काशी व आगरा शामिल है, सब पर कार्य हो रहा है।

बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ता लोगों से जनसंपर्क कर उन्हें 25 नवंबर को अयोध्या आने के लिए कह रहे है। उक्त विचार पूर्व राज्यसभा सदस्य विनय कटियार ने खंडासा के पूरे दला गांव में समाज सेवी हरिओम तिवारी के यहां व्यक्त किए।

वे यहां चल रही भागवत कथा के उपरांत भोज में शामिल होने पहुंचे थे। पत्रकारों से बात करते हुए राज्यसभा सदस्य विनय कटियार ने कहा कि भगवान राम बुलेट की सुरक्षा में है। उन्हें अब कोई खतरा नहीं है।

श्रीराम जन्मभूमि पर 6 दिसंबर 1992 के पहले जबरन अतिक्रमण किया गया था, लेकिन अब अतिक्रमण हट गया और राम लला विराजमान है। यहां विपक्ष का कुछ भी नहीं बचा है।

इस दौरान रुदौली विधायक रामचंद्र यादव, मिल्कीपुर विधायक गोरखनाथ बाबा, ब्लॉक प्रमुख सर्वजीत सिंह, जिलाधिकारी डॉ. अनिल कुमार समेत अन्य मौजूद रहे।

Recommended

Bollywood

करीब 150 फिल्में करने के बाद अक्षय कुमार का खुलासा, बोले- 'मैं तो केवल पैसों के लिए...'

21 नवंबर 2018

2.0
akshay kumar
akshay kumar
2.0
Bollywood

करीब 150 फिल्में करने के बाद अक्षय कुमार का खुलासा, बोले- 'मैं तो केवल पैसों के लिए...'

21 नवंबर 2018

Best Suv cars
Auto News

कम कीमत में मौजूद हैं ये बड़ी गाड़ियां, दाम सुनकर ही खरीदनेे का बना लेंगे मन

21 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

सामने आईं दीपिका-रणवीर के रिसेप्शन की इनसाइड तस्वीरें, काले कपड़े और चूड़े में दिखी पहली झलक

21 नवंबर 2018

ranveer singh and deepika
ranveer singh
ranveer singh
ranveer singh
Bollywood

सामने आईं दीपिका-रणवीर के रिसेप्शन की इनसाइड तस्वीरें, काले कपड़े और चूड़े में दिखी पहली झलक

21 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

'ब्रह्मास्त्र' के सेट पर आलिया भट्ट के साथ हुआ बड़ा हादसा, सब कुछ छोड़ रणबीर पहुंचे और...

21 नवंबर 2018

Ranbir Kapoor
रणबीर कपूर और आलिया ने मोहब्बत में छोड़ा ‘ब्रह्मास्त्र’, रात को होटल में दिखे साथ
ranbir kapoor and alia bhatt
Alia bhatt
Bollywood

'ब्रह्मास्त्र' के सेट पर आलिया भट्ट के साथ हुआ बड़ा हादसा, सब कुछ छोड़ रणबीर पहुंचे और...

21 नवंबर 2018

nikay chunav, vote, voting, counting
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड निकाय चुनाव 2018: यहां टॉस के बाद हुआ प्रत्याशियों की हार-जीत का फैसला

21 नवंबर 2018

uptet
Education

UPTET 2018 आंसर की का है इंतजार तो पढ़ लें पहले ये जानकारी

21 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

zombie photoshoot
World of Wonders

क्या सच में इंसानों का मांस खाता है ये बच्चा? सामने आई हैरान कर देने वाली हकीकत

21 नवंबर 2018

accused of daughters rape cuts off own penis in Kerala jail
Weird Stories

जेल में कैदी ने काट लिया ऐसा अंग, पता चलते ही जेलर दंग

21 नवंबर 2018

woman shocked after Realization ghost in her home
Supernatural Stories

इस घर में है दो सौ आत्माओं का डेरा! महिला गई थी अकेले रहने फिर जो हुआ...   

21 नवंबर 2018

indigo pilot touches mother and grandmother before the maiden flight
World of Wonders

पायलट ने पहली उड़ान से पहले किया कुछ ऐसा काम, खड़े होकर देखने लगे लोग, आपके भी आ जाएंगे आंसू

21 नवंबर 2018

Before sharing this picture know truth, temple was not found after mosques demolition in karnataka
Weird Stories

सोशल मीडिया पर ये तस्वीर शेयर करने से पहले जान लें सच्चाई, तस्वीर के साथ लिखा है खतरनाक संदेश

21 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Whale found in Indonesia
Weird Stories

समुद्र के किनारे मिले इस विशालकाय जीव के पेट से निकली ऐसी-ऐसी चीजें, देखकर फटी रह जाएंगी आंखें

21 नवंबर 2018

bihar tourist
Travel

ये हैं बिहार के 5 बेस्ट टूरिस्ट डेस्टिनेशन्स, घूमने का प्लान है तो एक बार यहां जरूर आएं

21 नवंबर 2018

kareena kapoor
Fashion

दुल्हन के रूप में नजर आईं करीना, देखते रह जाएंगे खूबसूरत लुक

21 नवंबर 2018

nirankari
Relationship

कौन है निरंकारी संप्रदाय? आखिर क्यों अलग है सिख समुदाय से? जानें निरंकारियों के बारे में सबकुछ

21 नवंबर 2018

Husband cuts wife tongue
Weird Stories

पति ने काटी पत्नी की जीभ, बोला- कैंची की तरह बहुत चलती थी उसकी जुबान

20 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

बाबरी मस्जिद के पक्षकार इकबाल अंसारी
Lucknow

राम मंदिर पर कानून बनाने के बयान से इकबाल अंसारी का यू टर्न, कहा- कोर्ट के फैसले को मानेंगे

बाबरी मस्जिद के मुद्दई इकबाल अंसारी ने राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए कानून लाए जाने के बयान से यू टर्न ले लिया है। पत्रकारों से बातचीत में उन्होंने कहा कि वह कोर्ट का फैसला मानेंगे।

21 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
धर्मसभा की सफलता के लिए जुटी बजरंगियों की टीम
Faizabad

धर्मसभा की सफलता के लिए जुटी बजरंगियों की टीम

21 नवंबर 2018

धर्मसभा को राजनीतिक चश्में से नहीं देखा जाए : एसपी शुक्ल
Faizabad

धर्मसभा को राजनीतिक चश्में से नहीं देखा जाए : एसपी शुक्ल

21 नवंबर 2018

सरकार की आंख व काने खोलने के लिए हो रही धर्मसभा: नृत्यगोपाल दास
Faizabad

सरकार की आंख व काने खोलने के लिए हो रही धर्मसभा: नृत्यगोपाल दास

21 नवंबर 2018

बाबरी मस्जिद के पक्षकार इकबाल अंसारी
Lucknow

बाबरी के पक्षकार इकबाल अंसारी की सुरक्षा बढ़ी, चार गनर व एक दरोगा हुए तैनात

17 नवंबर 2018

फैजाबाद जंक्शन पहुंची श्री रामायण एक्सप्रेस।
Lucknow

राम-सीता का आशीर्वाद लेकर दिल्ली से चली श्री रामायण एक्सप्रेस पांच घंटे लेट पहुंची अयोध्या

15 नवंबर 2018

दिल्ली में मोदी, फैजाबाद में सांसद करेंगे गैस पाइप लाइन का शिलान्यास
Faizabad

दिल्ली में मोदी, फैजाबाद में सांसद करेंगे गैस पाइप लाइन का शिलान्यास

20 नवंबर 2018

14 कोसी परिक्रमा के दौरान श्रद्घालु।
Lucknow

अयोध्या में उमड़ा आस्था का सैलाब, 14 कोसी परिक्रमा कर रहे लाखों श्रद्धालु

16 नवंबर 2018

धर्मसभा के लिए 13 स्थानों पर होगी पार्किंग, पांच द्वार बनेंगें
Faizabad

धर्मसभा के लिए 13 स्थानों पर होगी पार्किंग, पांच द्वार बनेंगें

20 नवंबर 2018

शंखनाथ रैली किसके खिलाफ और क्यों, अयोध्या चाहती है जवाब : एसपी सिंह
Faizabad

शंखनाथ रैली किसके खिलाफ और क्यों, अयोध्या चाहती है जवाब : एसपी सिंह

20 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

योगी आदित्यनाथ ने इन्हें बताया राम मंदिर के निर्माण में सबसे बड़ी बाधा

उत्तर प्रदेश के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने अयोध्या में राम मंदिर को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है। योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि कांग्रेस राम मंदिर के निर्माण में सबसे बड़ी बाधा है।

10 नवंबर 2018

तोगड़िया 2:59

अयोध्या में तोगड़िया समर्थकों की पुलिस से झड़प, लगे मोदी विरोधी नारे

23 अक्टूबर 2018

परमहंस दास 1:04

अनशन पर बैठे महंत परमहंस दास को पुलिस ने उठाया, राम मंदिर निर्माण की कर रहे हैं मांग

8 अक्टूबर 2018

FAIZABAD 0:53

फैजाबाद पहुंचे राम नाईक का बड़ा बयान, NRC रिपोर्ट पर कहा ये

13 अगस्त 2018

FAIZABAD 1:46

VIDEO: फैजाबाद में बीजेपी विधायक के भाई से मारपीट

11 अगस्त 2018

Related

धर्मसभा में मंच से दूर रहेंगे राजनीतिक चेहरे
Faizabad

धर्मसभा में मंच से दूर रहेंगे राजनीतिक चेहरे

20 नवंबर 2018

शिवसेना ने तेज की आशीर्वाद समारोह की तैयारी
Faizabad

शिवसेना ने तेज की आशीर्वाद समारोह की तैयारी

21 नवंबर 2018

विराजमान राम लला के दर्शन की अवधि बढ़ी
Faizabad

विराजमान राम लला के दर्शन की अवधि बढ़ी

20 नवंबर 2018

सीरियल ब्लास्ट केस में अभियोजन पक्ष ने की बहस
Faizabad

सीरियल ब्लास्ट केस में अभियोजन पक्ष ने की बहस

20 नवंबर 2018

रामभक्तों को विवादित परिसर से दूर रखना होगी चुनौती
Faizabad

रामभक्तों को विवादित परिसर से दूर रखना होगी चुनौती

19 नवंबर 2018

बस, बाईक, चार पहिया सहित रेल मार्ग से अयोध्या पहुंचेंगें एक लाख रामभक्त
Faizabad

बस, बाईक, चार पहिया सहित रेल मार्ग से अयोध्या पहुंचेंगें एक लाख रामभक्त

19 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.