नहीं लगा मां पार्वती के चोरी गए मुकुट का सुराग

नहीं लगा मां पार्वती के चोरी गए मुकुट का सुराग

Lucknow Bureauलखनऊ ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 20 Feb 2019 12:07 AM IST
नहीं लगा मां पार्वती के चोरी गए मुकुट का पता
अयोध्या। रामनगरी की सिद्धपीठ नगर देवी छोटी देवकाली मंदिर में मां पार्वती की मूर्ति का चोरी हुआ चांदी का मुकुट का मंगलवार को भी पता नहीं लगा है। पुलिस छानबीन व पूछताछ में जुटी है। वहीं रामनगरी के संत-धर्माचार्यों में इस घटना को लेकर आक्रोश है। भक्तों का कहना है कि पुलिस को मंदिर की सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम करने चाहिए।

स्थानीय निवासी आशीष मिश्र, महंत धनुषधारी शुक्ल, देवर्षिराम त्रिपाठी, आनंद गुप्ता, अश्वनी गुप्ता, आदि ने इस घटना की निंदा करते हुए तत्काल मुकुट बरामदगी की मांग की है। सीओ अयोध्या अमर सिंह ने बताया कि मामले की छानबीन की जा रही है, शीघ्र ही मुकुट बरामद कर लिया जाएगा।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
राममंदिर के लिए शिलापूजन करते स्वामी परमहंस।
Lucknow

स्वामी परमहंस ने राममंदिर के लिए किया शिलापूजन, बोले- मोदी-योगी पर भरोसा रखें

अयोध्या की तपस्वी छावनी के महंत स्वामी परमहंसदास ने अपने आश्रम में मंगलवार को शिलापूजन किया और कहा कि अयोध्या में राम मंदिर का निर्माण होकर ही रहेगा लेकिन अभी प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी व मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ पर भरोसा करना होगा।

19 फरवरी 2019

अयोध्या पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के भाई।
Faizabad

पीएम मोदी के भाई ने अयोध्या में हनुमानगढ़ी में किए दर्शन

20 फरवरी 2019

अयोध्या में माघ पूर्णिमा पर मंगलवार को सरयू में भक्तों ने डुबकी लगाई।
Faizabad

माघ पूर्णिमा पर भक्तों ने सरयू में लगाई डुबकी

20 फरवरी 2019

धूमधाम से मनाई गई संत रविदास की जयंती, हुए विविध आयोजन
Faizabad

धूमधाम से मनाई गई संत रविदास की जयंती, हुए विविध आयोजन

20 फरवरी 2019

बीएसएनएल कर्मियों की हड़ताल से बढ़ी दुश्वारी
Faizabad

बीएसएनएल कर्मियों की हड़ताल से बढ़ी दुश्वारी

20 फरवरी 2019

देवकाली मंदिर
Lucknow

अयोध्या के देवकाली मंदिर से मां पार्वती का कीमती मुकुट चोरी, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

18 फरवरी 2019

theft in the store again
Faizabad

दुकान में दोबारा चोरी, व्यापारियों ने घेरी चौकी

19 फरवरी 2019

swami swaroopananad cancels his visit to ayodhya.
Lucknow

स्वामी स्वरूपानंद का अयोध्या कूच स्थगित, राम मंदिर के लिए करने वाले थे शिलान्यास

17 फरवरी 2019

माघ पूर्णिमा पर लगा श्री श्रृंगी ऋषि आश्रम पर मेला
Faizabad

माघ पूर्णिमा पर लगा श्री श्रृंगी ऋषि आश्रम पर मेला

19 फरवरी 2019

धोखाधड़ी में पूर्व सभासद भेजे गए जेल
Faizabad

धोखाधड़ी में पूर्व सभासद भेजे गए जेल

19 फरवरी 2019

एक दिन का पीएम बनाए जाने पर ये था फैजाबाद के लोगों का जवाब

उत्तरप्रदेश के फैजाबाद पहुंची अमर उजाला की टीम, जहां के लोगों ने दी एक दिन का पीएम बनने पर अपनी राय। फैजाबाद के लोगों ने कहा सबसे पहले भ्रष्टाचार करेंगे खत्म।

18 फरवरी 2019

राम मंदिर 1:27

राम मंदिर मामले में गैर विवादित भूमि को लेकर सरकार का बड़ा कदम, देखिए पूरी खबर

29 जनवरी 2019

योगी 3:03

अयोध्या में गरजे सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ, राहुल गांधी पर कसा तंज

16 दिसंबर 2018

BABRI MOSQUE 2:18

बाबरी मस्जिद के 'विध्वंस' की पूरी कहानी

6 दिसंबर 2018

उद्धव ठाकरे 1:12

राम मंदिर निर्माण पर शिवसेना प्रमुख की दो टूक

25 नवंबर 2018

अवध विश्वविद्यालय अयोध्या में कुलपति प्रो. मनोज से मिलकर चर्चा करता भूटान से आया प्रतिनिधिमंडल।
Faizabad

भूटान के विद्यार्थियों के लिए आरक्षित होंगी पांच सीटें

19 फरवरी 2019

योजनाओं का समय से कराएंगे क्रियान्वयन: डीएम
Faizabad

योजनाओं का समय से कराएंगे क्रियान्वयन: डीएम

19 फरवरी 2019

सेना की मदद के लिए वायरल हुआ फर्जी बैंक खाता
Faizabad

सेना की मदद के लिए वायरल हुआ फर्जी बैंक खाता

18 फरवरी 2019

पांच पुलिस निरीक्षकों के कार्य क्षेत्र में परिवर्तन
Faizabad

पांच पुलिस निरीक्षकों के कार्य क्षेत्र में परिवर्तन

19 फरवरी 2019

सरचार्ज माफी योजना में बढ़ी रजिस्ट्रेशन की तिथि
Faizabad

सरचार्ज माफी योजना में बढ़ी रजिस्ट्रेशन की तिथि

18 फरवरी 2019

दीवानी न्यायालय भी आज बंद
Faizabad

दीवानी न्यायालय भी आज बंद

19 फरवरी 2019

