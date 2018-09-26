शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Faizabad ›   एनडीपीएस में दो युवकों को दो साल की सजा

एनडीपीएस में दो युवकों को दो साल की सजा

Lucknow Bureau Updated Wed, 26 Sep 2018 12:19 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
एनडीपीएस में दो युवकों को दो साल की सजा
विज्ञापन
फैजाबाद। नशीले पदार्थ के साथ पकड़े गए दो युवकों को कोर्ट ने दोषी पाते हुए दो-दो साल की सजा सुनाई है। प्रत्येक पर पांच हजार रुपये जुर्माना भी हुआ। फैसला अपर जिलाजज सुरेश कुमार शर्मा की कोर्ट से हुआ। अपर जिला शासकीय अधिवक्ता मंसूर इलाही ने बताया कि घटना 6 फरवरी 2014 की है। रात ढाई बजे गोसाईगंज थाने के एसआई योगेंद्र मिश्र कस्बे में गश्त पर थे। इतने में दो युवक पुलिस टीम को देखकर भागने लगे। पीछा करके गिरफ्तार किया गया तो दोनों के कब्जे से डायजीपाम की 50-50 ग्राम पाउडर मिला। विवेचना के बाद पुलिस ने अंकुर उर्फ अंगूर व मंटू उर्फ मंठू निवासी शाहपुर फिरोजपुर थाना जलालपुर अंबेडकरनगर के खिलाफ आरोपपत्र कोर्ट में प्रस्तुत किया। सुनवाई के बाद कोर्ट ने दोनों को दोषी पाते हुए सजा दी।

Recommended

Relationship

सलमान खान की होने वाली भाभी पति से 22 साल छोटी, शादी में मिलेगा ये अनमोल तोहफा

25 सितंबर 2018

arbaaz khan and georgia andriani
arbaaz
Relationship

सलमान खान की होने वाली भाभी पति से 22 साल छोटी, शादी में मिलेगा ये अनमोल तोहफा

25 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood

सेक्स रैकेट में फंसा था पवन सिंह की इस एक्ट्रेस का नाम, रिहा होकर किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

25 सितंबर 2018

diya singh
diya singh
diya singh
diya singh
Bollywood

सेक्स रैकेट में फंसा था पवन सिंह की इस एक्ट्रेस का नाम, रिहा होकर किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

25 सितंबर 2018

Fashion street

विदेश से बनकर आया ईशा अंबानी की सगाई का कपड़ा, खासियत जानते ही खुली रह जाएंगी आंखें

25 सितंबर 2018

isha ambani engagement party
isha ambani engagement party
isha ambani engagement party
Isha Ambani
Fashion street

विदेश से बनकर आया ईशा अंबानी की सगाई का कपड़ा, खासियत जानते ही खुली रह जाएंगी आंखें

25 सितंबर 2018

sapna choudhary
Delhi NCR

सपना चौधरी के बर्थडे पर परिवार ने दिया ऐसा तोहफा देखती रह गईं, फिर जमकर नाचीं, देखें वीडियो

25 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood

फिरोज खान: बॉलीवुड का वो दबंग हीरो, जिसने मुशर्रफ को पाकिस्तान में ही धो डाला था

25 सितंबर 2018

फिरोज खान
फिरोज खान
फिरोज खान
फिरोज खान
Bollywood

फिरोज खान: बॉलीवुड का वो दबंग हीरो, जिसने मुशर्रफ को पाकिस्तान में ही धो डाला था

25 सितंबर 2018

Bollywood

बड़े-बड़े स्टारकिड्स के लिए खतरा बन सकती हैं अर्जुन रामपाल की ये बेटी, तस्वीरें कर रहीं बयां

25 सितंबर 2018

Mahikaa
arjun rampal
mahikaa
mahikaa
Bollywood

बड़े-बड़े स्टारकिड्स के लिए खतरा बन सकती हैं अर्जुन रामपाल की ये बेटी, तस्वीरें कर रहीं बयां

25 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

neha dhupia
Fashion street

प्रेग्नेंसी के दौरान पहले से ज्यादा ग्लैमरस हो गई हैं नेहा धूपिया, तस्वीरों में कटरीना को भी किया फेल

25 सितंबर 2018

deepak thakur bigg boss 12
Fashion street

पहले ही हफ्ते में इतना बदल गया है ये बिहारी कंटेस्टेंट, नए लुक में सेलिब्रिटीज को दे रहा है मात

25 सितंबर 2018

Salman Khan brother Arbaaz Khan to tie the knot with girlfriend Georgia Andriani next year
Relationship

सलमान खान की होने वाली भाभी पति से 22 साल छोटी, शादी में मिलेगा ये अनमोल तोहफा

25 सितंबर 2018

sapna choudhary
Fashion

बिग बॉस से लौटते ही बड़ी बोल्ड दिखने लगी हैं सपना चौधरी, खूबसूरती में देती हैं एक्ट्रेस को मात

25 सितंबर 2018

luxury budget task
Television

बिग बॉस 12:'समुद्री लुटेरे' बन जोड़ियां सेलिब्रिटी को देंगी थर्ड डिग्री टॉर्चर, सब्र की होगी परीक्षा

25 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa
Fitness

कॉमेडियन भारती सिंह और हर्ष को हुआ डेंगू, इलाज के दौरान बरतनी चाहिए ये सावधानियां

25 सितंबर 2018

rambha
Bollywood

सलमान खान की ये एक्ट्रेस 40 की उम्र में बनी मां, कभी पति को छोड़ने की आ गई थी नौबत

25 सितंबर 2018

isha ambani
Bollywood

साधारण सी दिखने वाली ईशा अंबानी बिजनेस के मामले में पिता से हैं दो कदम आगे, 1 साल की कमाई 4710 करोड़

25 सितंबर 2018

demo
Weird Stories

पीने के बाद कुछ लोग गिर क्यों जाते हैं, जानकर भन्ना जाएगा आपका सिर

25 सितंबर 2018

isha ambani engagement party
Fashion street

विदेश से बनकर आया ईशा अंबानी की सगाई का कपड़ा, खासियत जानते ही खुली रह जाएंगी आंखें

25 सितंबर 2018

Most Read

योजनाओं का लोकार्पण व शिलान्यास करते उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य।
Lucknow

अयोध्यानाथ की कृपा से राज्य व केंद्र में बनी है भाजपा की सरकार: डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य

यूपी के डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने कहा कि अयोध्यानाथ की कृपा से केंद्र व राज्य में भाजपा की सरकार बन पाई है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी व मुख्यमंत्री योगी के नेतृत्व से प्रदेश के विकास का रास्ता खुला है।

22 सितंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
भाजपा विधायक नितिन अग्रवाल
Lucknow

अयोध्या में नहीं तो फिर कहां बनेगा राममंदिर : फैजाबाद पहुंचे भाजपा विधायक

21 सितंबर 2018

बदहाल स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, जवाब सिर्फ एक...रेफर टू फैजाबाद
Faizabad

बदहाल स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, जवाब सिर्फ एक...रेफर टू फैजाबाद

24 सितंबर 2018

वैशाली ने किया जिले का नाम रोशन
Faizabad

वैशाली ने किया जिले का नाम रोशन

24 सितंबर 2018

ट्रेनों में चोरी करने वाला गिरफ्तार
Faizabad

ट्रेनों में चोरी करने वाला गिरफ्तार

24 सितंबर 2018

मौके पर लोगों से जायजा लेती पुलिस।
Lucknow

गोमती नदी में पलटी नाव, दो बालकों समेत तीन की डूबकर मौत, पांच लोग तैरकर निकले बाहर

21 सितंबर 2018

रहस्यमय बुखार की चपेट में आए भवानीपुर के डेढ़ दर्जन बच्चे
Faizabad

रहस्यमय बुखार की चपेट में आए भवानीपुर के डेढ़ दर्जन बच्चे

24 सितंबर 2018

डा. वंदिता बनीं तकनीकी पुरातन छात्र संघ की अध्यक्ष
Faizabad

डा. वंदिता बनीं तकनीकी पुरातन छात्र संघ की अध्यक्ष

24 सितंबर 2018

पौने तीन करोड़ से होगा रामनगरी के सात कुंडों का कायाकल्प
Faizabad

पौने तीन करोड़ से होगा रामनगरी के सात कुंडों का कायाकल्प

24 सितंबर 2018

आकस्मिक निरीक्षण में 25 अध्यापक पाए गए अनुपस्थित
Faizabad

आकस्मिक निरीक्षण में 25 अध्यापक पाए गए अनुपस्थित

24 सितंबर 2018

Related Videos

फैजाबाद पहुंचे राम नाईक का बड़ा बयान, NRC रिपोर्ट पर कहा ये

केंद्र सरकार की योजनाओं की प्रदर्शनी का उद्घाटन करने फैजाबाद पहुंचे राज्यपाल राम नाईक ने NRC रिपोर्ट को लेकर मीडिया से बात की। उन्होंने कहा कि देश में गलत ढंग से आने से सुरक्षा खतरे में पड़ सकती है।

13 अगस्त 2018

FAIZABAD 1:46

VIDEO: फैजाबाद में बीजेपी विधायक के भाई से मारपीट

11 अगस्त 2018

दिनेश शर्मा 1:21

घुसपैठिए छीन रहे देश के हिंदू-मुस्लिम का हक- दिनेश शर्मा

1 अगस्त 2018

UP NEWS 3:05

VIDEO: यूपी की जेल में फिर बड़ी चूक, बैरक में कैदी ने मनाया जन्मदिन

29 जुलाई 2018

बीजेपी सांसद 1:38

‘मुस्लिमों की बढ़ती आबादी कर देगी देश का बंटवारा’

27 जुलाई 2018

Related

रोडवेज के दो कंडक्टर निलंबित, 22 का रूट बदला
Faizabad

रोडवेज के दो कंडक्टर निलंबित, 22 का रूट बदला

24 सितंबर 2018

संघ प्रमुख के बयान का मुस्लिम पक्षकारों ने किया इस्तकबाल
Faizabad

संघ प्रमुख के बयान का मुस्लिम पक्षकारों ने किया इस्तकबाल

21 सितंबर 2018

आयुष्मान भारत योजना की जिले में हुई शुरुआत
Faizabad

आयुष्मान भारत योजना की जिले में हुई शुरुआत

24 सितंबर 2018

एक करोड़ 95 लाख से प्लेटफार्म एक पर बनना वॉशेबल एप्रन- डीआरएम
Faizabad

एक करोड़ 95 लाख से प्लेटफार्म एक पर बनना वॉशेबल एप्रन- डीआरएम

24 सितंबर 2018

अयोध्या में भगवान राम की मूर्ति के लिए जमीन की तलाश तेज
Faizabad

अयोध्या में भगवान राम की मूर्ति के लिए जमीन की तलाश तेज

23 सितंबर 2018

ठेकेदार पर हमले का आरोपी छात्रनेता रिहा
Faizabad

ठेकेदार पर हमले का आरोपी छात्रनेता रिहा

24 सितंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.