Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Etawah ›   Motorcycles rammed into a standing truck, one killed, another wounded

खड़े ट्रक में घुसी मोटर साइकिल, एक की मौत, दूसरा घायल

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 22 Jun 2019 11:33 PM IST
खड़े ट्रक में घुसी मोटरसाइकिल, एक की मौत, दूसरा घायल
महेवा। कस्बा क्षेत्र के हाइवे पर शनिवार रात एक मोटरसाइकिल खड़े ट्रक में घुस गई। बाइक सवार दो लोगों में से एक मौके पर मौत हो गई। दूसरा गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। लोगों ने एंबुलेंस से घायल को इटावा भेजा है। बाइक सवार हेलमेट नहीं लगाए थे।
मौके पर मौजूद 21 वर्षीय घायल जयदेव त्रिपाठी पुत्र रवि प्रकाश ने बताया कि वह अपने दोस्त 22 वर्षीय सुनील यादव के साथ मोटर साइकिल से इटावा एक रिश्तेदार के यहां तेरहवीं में शामिल होने आया था। दोनों का घर कानपुर के घाटमपुर मोहल्ला में गांधीनगर पोस्ट ऑफिस के सामने है। तेरहवीं से लौटते वक्त रात करीब साढ़े 8 बजे महेवा कस्बा के समक्ष हाइवे पर एक खड़े ट्रक में मोटर साइकिल घुस गई। बाइक सुनील चला रहा था। जिसमें उसकी मौके पर मौत हो गई। जयदेव इतना बताकर बेहोश हो गया। आसपास मौजूद लोगों ने एंबुलेंस को फोन करके बुलाया और घायल को इटावा जिला अस्पताल भेज दिया।

accidant
