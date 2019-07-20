शहर चुनें

तेज हवाओं में पेड़ गिरे, शौचालय टूटा, बकरी मरी

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 20 Jul 2019 11:33 PM IST
तेज हवाओं में पेड़ गिरे, शौचालय टूटा, बकरी मरी
भरथना (इटावा)। नगला जलाल में बारिश के साथ तेज हवाओं से गांव के कई पेड़ व बिजली के खंभे टूट गए। टूट कर गिरे शौचालय की चपेट में आने से एक बुजुर्ग महिला का पैर चोटिल हो गया। वहीं, पेड़ गिरने से एक बकरी की मौत हो गई।
गांव के संजय सिंह, राजपाल, मुकेशबाबू रामप्रकाश आदि ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को चार बजे हुई बरसात के दौरान अचानक उठी तेज हवाओं से कई पेड़ गिर गए। बिजली के खंभे भी गिर कर टूट गए। गांव के कल्याण सिंह के शौचालय पर पेड़ गिरने से उनकी पत्नी बिट्टी देवी चपेट में आकर घायल हो गई। इसके अलावा गांव के रामसेवक की बकरी जो टीन शेड के नीचे बंधी थी। टीन शेड में दबने से मौत हो गई। गांव के मुख्य मार्ग पेड़ गिरने से अवरुद्ध हो गया। आसपास के गांव मंगूपुर, चलनिया आदि में कोई नुकसान नहीं हुआ। पंचायत सचिव गामा यादव ने मौका मुआयना किया गया। ब्यूरो

barish
