शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Etawah ›   आवास से वंचित तहसीलों के काट रहे चक्कर

आवास से वंचित तहसीलों के काट रहे चक्कर

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 25 Feb 2019 11:18 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
इटावा। प्रधानमंत्री आवास के लिए वंचित लोग तहसीलों के चक्कर काट रहे हैं। सोमवार को भरथना तहसील में इसी क्षेत्र के ग्राम मल्हौसी निवासी सत्यवीर ने बताया कि प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत लगभग एक वर्ष पूर्व पत्नी सीमा देवी के नाम से आवेदन किया था।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अब तक यह पता नहीं चल पाया है कि उसके आवेदन का क्या हुआ। कोई कुछ बता नहीं रहा है। सत्यवीर की तरह ऐसे कई गरीब परिवार हैं। जो तहसील पहुंच रहे हैं। लेकिन उनकी कोई सुनने वाला नहीं है।

Recommended

Bollywood

अर्जुन कपूर के साथ रिश्ते के बारे में ये सोचता है बेटा अरहान, मलाइका अरोड़ा का आया बड़ा बयान

25 फरवरी 2019

अरहान खान
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora
अरहान खान
Bollywood

अर्जुन कपूर के साथ रिश्ते के बारे में ये सोचता है बेटा अरहान, मलाइका अरोड़ा का आया बड़ा बयान

25 फरवरी 2019

Maruti suzuki upcoming cars
Auto News

मारुति ने किया एलान, जल्द लॉन्च करेगी ये 10 गाड़ियां

25 फरवरी 2019

Cricket News

ऑस्ट्रेलिया से बदला लेने को बेताब भारत, दूसरे टी-20 से बाहर हो सकते हैं ये दो खिलाड़ी

25 फरवरी 2019

team india
ROHIT SHARMA SIX
केएल राहुल
विराट कोहली
Cricket News

ऑस्ट्रेलिया से बदला लेने को बेताब भारत, दूसरे टी-20 से बाहर हो सकते हैं ये दो खिलाड़ी

25 फरवरी 2019

पैसों की हो किल्लत या घाटे में हो व्यापार, न करें इंतजार, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

पैसों की हो किल्लत या घाटे में हो व्यापार, न करें इंतजार, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
Cricket News

INDvAUS: ये पांच खिलाड़ी रहे मैच के मुजरिम, वरना जीत जाती टीम इंडिया

25 फरवरी 2019

team india
rohit sharma
ऋषभ पंत
दिनेश कार्तिक
Cricket News

INDvAUS: ये पांच खिलाड़ी रहे मैच के मुजरिम, वरना जीत जाती टीम इंडिया

25 फरवरी 2019

भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया
Cricket News

INDvAUS: आखिरी गेंद पर हारी टीम इंडिया, तीन विकेट से जीते कंगारू

25 फरवरी 2019

question paper
Varanasi

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा : मऊ में सामाजिक विज्ञान का पेपर आउट, केंद्र से बाहर भी लिखी जा रही थी कॉपियां

25 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

governor satyapal malik
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 35ए पर सरकार के स्टैंड में बदलाव नहीं

25 फरवरी 2019

सभा को संबोधित करते पीएम मोदी
Gorakhpur

एक करोड़ से ज्यादा किसानों को मिली दो हजार की पहली किस्त

25 फरवरी 2019

Border
World

अफगानिस्तान ने भारत के लिए चाबहार के रास्ते नया रूट खोला

25 फरवरी 2019

kim-trump (File Photo)
World

ट्रंप से मिलने के लिए आधे रास्ते में पहुंची किम जोंग की ट्रेन

25 फरवरी 2019

फाइल फोटो
World

एके-47 बनाने वाली कंपनी ने अब बनाया ‘सुसाइड’ ड्रोन, रक्षा प्रदर्शनी में होगा पेश

25 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
sarkari naukri Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2019 apply for trained graduate sarkari jobs
Jobs

45 हजार रुपए और अनेक सुविधाएं, यहां मिल रही ड्रीम जॉब

24 फरवरी 2019

स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी
World

स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी पर चढ़नेवाली प्रदर्शनकारी महिला को सजा सुनाने से पहले जज भी चढ़ेंगे प्रतिमा पर

24 फरवरी 2019

निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

पाक और चीन के जेएफ-17 थंडर से बेहतर है भारत का एलसीए तेजस: सीतारमण

24 फरवरी 2019

दवाई (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर : जरूरी सामानों और दवाओं का भंडारण करने के निर्देश से हड़कंप

24 फरवरी 2019

व्हाट्सएप्प
Chandigarh

पंजाबः खुद के अपहरण की झूठी सूचना दी, सेना के कैप्टन विशाल सोलंकी पर केस दर्ज

24 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

शोक संवेदना व्यक्त करते शिवपाल सिंह यादव
Kanpur

कांग्रेस से गठबंधन कर सकती है प्रसपा, सीटों का बंटवारा बाद में : शिवपाल यादव

यूपी के इटावा में सोमवार को प्रसपा सुप्रीमो शिवपाल सिंह यादव ने कहा कि प्रसपा कांग्रेस से गठबंधन कर सकती है लेकिन सीटों का बंटवारा बाद में तय होगा। उन्होंने किसान सम्मान निधि योजना के बारे में कहा कि यह एक सिर्फ चुनावी स्टंट है और कुछ नही।

25 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
अर्पित सोनी (फाइल फोटो)
Etawah

अपहरण के बाद छात्र की सिर कुचलकर हत्या

24 फरवरी 2019

व्यापारी नेता के निधन पर दुकानें रहीं बंद
Etawah

व्यापारी नेता के निधन पर दुकानें रहीं बंद

24 फरवरी 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव में गांव-गांव करेंगे सपा का प्रचार
Etawah

लोकसभा चुनाव में गांव-गांव करेंगे सपा का प्रचार

24 फरवरी 2019

पुलिस को देख कार छोड़कर भागे बदमाश
Etawah

पुलिस को देख कार छोड़कर भागे बदमाश

24 फरवरी 2019

जसवंतनगर नगर पालिका चेयरमेन सुनील जोली की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक
Etawah

बोर्ड बैठक में उछला पानी का मुद्दा

23 फरवरी 2019

तेज प्रताप सिंह यादव
Kanpur

दूसरे राज्यों में रह रहे कश्मीरियों के साथ मारपीट और उनको भगाना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण- तेजप्रताप यादव

24 फरवरी 2019

अखिलेश यादव, मायावती
Kanpur

यूपी: सपा 37 और बसपा 38 सीटों पर लड़ेगी चुनाव, कानपुर समेत आसपास के जिलों की देखिए लिस्ट

21 फरवरी 2019

विकास भवन परिसर में मोबाइल पर मैसेज खोजते किसान। अमर उजाला
Etawah

73006 किसानों के खातों में पहुंचे दो-दो हजार रुपये

24 फरवरी 2019

बदमाशों की चहलकदमी से दहशत में ग्रामीण
Etawah

बदमाशों की चहलकदमी से दहशत में ग्रामीण

24 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

आगरा से सामने आया सनसनीखेज मामला, कारोबारी के घर में मिले तीन शव

आगरा के थाना शाहगंज पॉश कॉलोनी पांडव नगर में एक सनसनीखेज मामला सामने आया है। जहां एक ही परिवार के तीन लोगों के शव बरामद होने से कोहराम मच गया। साड़ी व्यापारी के घर पर ये शव बरामद हुए है। पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुट गई।

25 फरवरी 2019

अपराध 3:50

कुंभनगरी में युवती से गैंगरेप, हालत नाजुक, पुलिस पर लगा ये गंभीर आरोप

25 फरवरी 2019

वाराणसी 1:43

BHU में हुआ फिर हंगामा, पत्थर के साथ चले पेट्रोल बम

25 फरवरी 2019

वाड्रा 0:58

मुरादाबाद में लगे रॉबर्ट वाड्रा के पोस्टर, लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ने की गुजारिश

25 फरवरी 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 2:28

‘जुड़वां बच्चों की हत्या का मामला CBI को सौंपे कमलनाथ सरकार’

25 फरवरी 2019

Related

हादसे में दो महिलाओं की मौत की रिपोर्ट दर्ज
Etawah

हादसे में दो महिलाओं की मौत की रिपोर्ट दर्ज

24 फरवरी 2019

पात्र किसान सम्मान योजना के तहत फार्म जमा कर दें
Etawah

पात्र किसान सम्मान योजना के तहत फार्म जमा कर दें

22 फरवरी 2019

कठिन तपस्या के बाद भगवान का जन्म हुआ
Etawah

कठिन तपस्या के बाद भगवान का जन्म हुआ

24 फरवरी 2019

मानसिक रूप से कमजोर युवक लापता
Etawah

मानसिक रूप से कमजोर युवक लापता

24 फरवरी 2019

दो बाइक चोरी, रिपोर्ट दर्ज
Etawah

दो बाइक चोरी, रिपोर्ट दर्ज

24 फरवरी 2019

जीजीआईसी बूथ पर फार्म आठ नहीं मिले
Etawah

जीजीआईसी बूथ पर फार्म आठ नहीं मिले

24 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.