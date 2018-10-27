शहर चुनें

ओपीडी व पार्किंग का विस्तार किया जाएगा

Kanpur Bureau Updated Sat, 27 Oct 2018 11:16 PM IST
सैफई (इटावा)। उप्र आयुर्विज्ञान विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति प्रो. राजकुमार ने विश्वविद्यालय के अस्पताल परिसर का निरीक्षण किया। इसमें ओपीडी के विस्तार तथा वाहन पार्किंग के लिए संबंधित विभाग को निर्देश दिया। इसके अतिरिक्त कुलपति ने ओपीडी, डायलिसिस यूनिट, ट्रामा सेंटर तथा किचन का मुआयना किया।


निरीक्षण के बाद कुलपति ने कहा कि मरीजों की बढ़ती हुई संख्या को देखते हुए ओपीडी का विस्तार जरूरी हो गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि उनका लक्ष्य भविष्य में ओपीडी विस्तार के साथ पार्किंग स्थल को बड़ा करने का है। निरीक्षण के दौरान डायलिसिस यूनिट में मरीजों से उनकी समस्याओं पर भी बात की। इसके अलावा कुछ जगहों पर सफाई नहीं होने पर नाराजगी जताई। पेशेंट किचन के निरीक्षण के दौरान कुलपति ने मरीजों को दिए जाने वाले भोजन को देखा।


निरीक्षण के दौरान प्रति कुलपति डॉ. रमाकांत यादव, कुलसचिव डॉ. पीके जैन, चिकित्सा अधीक्षक डॉ. आदेश कुमार, मुख्य प्रशासनिक अधिकारी जयशंकर प्रसाद, उप कुलसचिव उमाशंकर, सहायक अभियंता केपी सिंह यादव, जनसंपर्क अधिकारी अनिल कुमार पांडेय आदि उपस्थित रहे।

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो

