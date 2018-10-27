शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Etawah ›   ट्रेन की चपेट में आये युवक की मौत

ट्रेन की चपेट में आये युवक की मौत

Kanpur Bureau Updated Sat, 27 Oct 2018 12:10 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
इटावा। भतोरा गांव के पास रेलवे लाइन के किनारे 30 वर्षीय युवक का शव मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई। पुलिस ने शव की शिनाख्त के लिए आसपास के लोगों से जानकारी हासिल की। तभी उसकी शिनाख्त कुछ लोगों ने आकर की। वह पड़ोसी गांव नगला भिखन का निवासी हरिप्रकाश पुत्र विजय सिंह शाक्य निकला ग्रामीणों के अनुसार बह सुबह शौच के लिए लाइन पार जा रहा था। तभी किसी ट्रेन की चपेट में आ गया और उसकी मृत्यु हो गई। ब्यूरो

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

