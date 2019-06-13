शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Etawah ›   सीटी स्कैन खराब होने से भटक रहे मरीज

सीटी स्कैन खराब होने से भटक रहे मरीज

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 13 Jun 2019 11:36 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
इटावा। उत्तर प्रदेश आयुर्विज्ञान विश्वविद्यालय सैफई में महीने भर से सीटी स्कैन मशीन खराब है, लेकिन विश्वविद्यालय के प्रशासनिक अधिकारी इस ओर कोई ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
मेडिकल विश्वविद्यालय के इमरजेंसी ट्रामा सेंटर की बिल्डिंग में सीटी स्कैन कक्ष बना हुआ है। अस्पताल में एक हजार रुपये की पर्ची कटवाकर सीटी स्कैन की जांच कराई जाती है। जबकि, निजी केंद्र इसी जांच के लिए दो से तीन हजार रुपये मरीजों से वसूलते हैं। ब्यूरो

Recommended

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

बैलेट पेपर से दोबारा लोकसभा चुनाव कराने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका

13 जून 2019

प्रिया सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

घर पर अकेली थी बीडीएस की छात्रा, घर पहुंचे फूफा ने अंदर झांका तो नजारा देख रह गए सन्न

13 जून 2019

Free travel ... So the new government will decide the future of the plan
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल के हाथ से निकल सकती है मुफ्त सफर योजना, यहां पढ़ें क्यों होगा ऐसा

13 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Bollywood

पंजाबी फिल्मों का सुपरस्टार था धर्मेंद्र का ये भाई, शूटिंग के दौरान गोली मारकर कर दी गई थी हत्या

13 जून 2019

वीरेन्द्र सिंह देओल और धर्मेंद्र
वीरेंद्र सिंह
वीरेंद्र सिंह
वीरेंद्र सिंह
Bollywood

पंजाबी फिल्मों का सुपरस्टार था धर्मेंद्र का ये भाई, शूटिंग के दौरान गोली मारकर कर दी गई थी हत्या

13 जून 2019

Cricket News

VIDEO: कौन है यह नाराज शख्स जो AUS-PAK मैच के दौरान हुआ वायरल, सोशल मीडिया पर बन रहे memes

13 जून 2019

पाकिस्तानी फैन
ऑस्ट्रेलिया बनाम पाकिस्तान
आसिफ अली
आसिफ अली
Cricket News

VIDEO: कौन है यह नाराज शख्स जो AUS-PAK मैच के दौरान हुआ वायरल, सोशल मीडिया पर बन रहे memes

13 जून 2019

हनीट्रैप के माध्यम से पुलिसवाले चलाते थे ठगी का गिरोह
Delhi NCR

हनी ट्रैप मामले में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, मास्टरमाइंड अंकित बना करोड़पति, लेकिन ऐसे हो गया कंगाल

13 जून 2019

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
Astrology

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भारत में चीन के नए राजदूत सुन वीदोंग
World

भारत में चीन के नए राजदूत होंगे सुन वीदोंग, विदेश मंत्री जयशंकर के साथ कर चुके हैं काम

13 जून 2019

पाकिस्तानी सेना के प्रमुख जनरल कमर जावेद बाजवा
World

पाक सेना प्रमुख बाजवा की गीदड़भभकी, कहा- फौज किसी भी खतरे का जवाब देने को तैयार

13 जून 2019

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

13 जून राशिफल: गुरुवार और एकादशी के योग में पांच राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा दिन

12 जून 2019

सुनील शेट्टी और सनी देओल
Bollywood

22 साल में इतनी बदल गई है 'बॉर्डर' की कास्ट, देखें कितने बदल गए लुक्स

13 जून 2019

जाकिर नाइक
India News

मलयेशिया से जाकिर नाइक के प्रत्यर्पण का मामला आगे बढ़ाया जाएगा : भारत

12 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
22 वर्षीय मणिपुरी युवक जोनेल सौगैजम
India News

मणिपुरी युवक को मिला ‘फेसबुक हॉल ऑफ फेम’ में स्थान, 5,000 डॉलर का भी मिला इनाम

12 जून 2019

President Ramnath Kovind stayed away from electoral disputes
India News

राष्ट्रपति ने खुद को ऐसे रखा चुनावी विवादों से दूर, विपक्ष ने भी की सराहना

12 जून 2019

PM Modi
India News

मिशन 2022 से जुड़े मंत्रालयों पर खास नजर, पीएम हर तीन माह में करेंगे मंत्रियों के प्रदर्शन की समीक्षा

12 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

यूपी में बड़ा ब्राह्मण चेहरा तलाश रहा है भाजपा नेतृत्व, जल्द तय होगा नए प्रदेश अध्यक्ष का नाम

11 जून 2019

गंगा दशहरा 2019
Festivals

आज है गंगा दशहरा, जानें इस दिन पूजन, दान और गंगा में डुबकी लगाने में 10 की संख्या का क्या है महत्व

12 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

हादसे के बाद मौके पर जमा हुए लोग
Kanpur

इटावा में राजधानी एक्सप्रेस की चपेट में आने से चार की मौत, स्टेशन पर अफरा-तफरी का माहौल

यूपी के इटावा जिले में सोमवार को दर्दनाक हादसा हुआ। यहां राजधानी एक्सप्रेस की चपेट में आने से चार लोगों की मौत हो गई। हादसे के बाद स्टेशन पर अफरा-तफरी का माहौल कायम है। चारो और चीख पुकार मची हुई है।

10 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
 ट्रक और बस की भिड़ंत में दो की मौत
Kanpur

आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर भीषण सड़क हादसा, ट्रक और बस की भिड़ंत में दो की मौत दस की हालत गंभीर

12 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Kanpur

कानपुर-आगरा हाईवे पर सड़क हादसा, दो की मौत पांच से अधिक घायल

12 जून 2019

चालक को झपकी आने से कार पलटी, दो की मौत
Etawah

चालक को झपकी आने से कार पलटी, दो की मौत

12 जून 2019

इटावा लायन सफारी
Kanpur

लंबे इंतजार के बाद इटावा सफारी को मिले आठ शेर, गुजरात सीएम ने डायरेक्टर को सौंपे प्रमाणपत्र

11 जून 2019

दहेज हत्या में पति को 16 साल की सजा
Etawah

दहेज हत्या में पति को 16 साल की सजा

12 जून 2019

पचनद में डूबने से बालिका की मौत
Etawah

पचनद में डूबने से बालिका की मौत

12 जून 2019

एक्सप्रेसवे पर ट्रक के टकराने से बस के परखच्चे उड़ गए।
Etawah

एक्सप्रेसवे पर ट्रक से भिड़ी बस, दो की मौत, 15 घायल

12 जून 2019

शहर की समस्याएं देखने आइंशासन की टीम
Etawah

शहर की समस्याएं देखने आइंशासन की टीम

12 जून 2019

हादसे के बाद पुलिस ने पटरी से शव हटवाकर जांच शुरू की।
Etawah

चचेरे भाइयों को टीटीई ने ट्रेन से उतारा, चारों की राजधानी से कटकर मौत

11 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

सदस्यता अभियान के बाद संगठनात्मक चुनाव से होगा पार्टी अध्यक्ष का फैसला- भूपेंद्र यादव

नया अध्यक्ष चुने जाने से पहले भाजपा में चलेगा सदस्यता अभियान। शिवराज को मिली बड़ी जिम्मेदारी।

13 जून 2019

टॉपर 3:22

जो टॉपिक पढ़ता था उसको खत्म करके ही छोड़ता था: भाविक

13 जून 2019

एम्स 1:04

कोलकाता में डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल को एम्स के डॉक्टरों का भी समर्थन, अनोखे तरीके से जताया विरोध

13 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 5:31

जिसे लोग कहते थे सनकी उसने बना दी महानतम फिल्म मुगल-ए-आजम

13 जून 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:33

बिश्केक में मोदी-जिनपिंग ने की मुलाकात, मसूद और पाकिस्तान के मुद्दे पर हुई बात

13 जून 2019

Related

आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर भीषण सड़क हादसा
Kanpur

आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर भीषण सड़क हादसा, पिकअप और ट्रक की भिड़ंत में दो की मौत दो की हालत गंभीर

9 जून 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

सपा संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव की तबीयत बिगड़ी, राम मनोहर लोहिया आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान में भर्ती

9 जून 2019

बलरई रेलवे स्टेशन पर निरीक्षण करते डीटीएम टूंडला समर्थ गुप्ता।
Etawah

राजधानी एक्सप्रेस हादसे में यात्रियों को ठहराया जिम्मेदार

11 जून 2019

ऑनर किलिंग की ओर मुड़ी पुलिस की शक की सुई
Etawah

ऑनर किलिंग की ओर मुड़ी पुलिस की शक की सुई

11 जून 2019

इटावा सफारी को मिले आठ शेर
Etawah

इटावा सफारी को मिले आठ शेर

11 जून 2019

दहेज के लिए विवाहिता को मारपीट कर घर से निकाला
Etawah

दहेज के लिए विवाहिता को मारपीट कर घर से निकाला

11 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.