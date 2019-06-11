शहर चुनें

गोशाला में भूख प्यास से तड़प रहे गोवंश

गोशाला में भूख प्यास से तड़प रहे गोवंश

Kanpur Bureau Updated Tue, 11 Jun 2019 12:13 AM IST
इटावा। आहलादपुर पंचायत के मजरा नगला हरनारायण गांव के बनी गोशाला में दो दिन से भूसा न होने से गोवंश भूख प्यास से तड़प रहे हैं। करीब 50 गोवंश बाड़े का पाइप मोड़कर भाग चुके हैं। 10 गोवंशों की मौत हो चुकी है। दो गोवंश गंभीर रूप से बीमार पड़े हैं।
प्रधान हरि सिंह और सचिव नमृता यादव ने बताया कि यहां गोशाला में गोवंशों की देखरेख नहीं हो पा रही है। एसडीएम सदर को इसकी जानकारी दे दी है। जो भी गोवंश मौजूद हैं, उन्हें परौली रमायन गोशाला में भेजा जाएगा।

हादसे के बाद मौके पर जमा हुए लोग
Kanpur

इटावा में राजधानी एक्सप्रेस की चपेट में आने से चार की मौत, स्टेशन पर अफरा-तफरी का माहौल

यूपी के इटावा जिले में सोमवार को दर्दनाक हादसा हुआ। यहां राजधानी एक्सप्रेस की चपेट में आने से चार लोगों की मौत हो गई। हादसे के बाद स्टेशन पर अफरा-तफरी का माहौल कायम है। चारो और चीख पुकार मची हुई है।

10 जून 2019

10 जून 2019

अधिवक्ता के घर पकड़ा शराब कारखाना
Etawah

अधिवक्ता के घर पकड़ा शराब कारखाना

11 जून 2019

बेटियों को पढ़ाएं, सरकार से 15 हजार पाएं
Etawah

बेटियों को पढ़ाएं, सरकार से 15 हजार पाएं

11 जून 2019

कच्ची शराब के साथ महिला को पकड़ा
Etawah

कच्ची शराब के साथ महिला को पकड़ा

11 जून 2019

हादसे के बाद पुलिस ने पटरी से शव हटवाकर जांच शुरू की।
Etawah

चचेरे भाइयों को टीटीई ने ट्रेन से उतारा, चारों की राजधानी से कटकर मौत

11 जून 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

सपा संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव की तबीयत बिगड़ी, राम मनोहर लोहिया आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान में भर्ती

9 जून 2019

आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर भीषण सड़क हादसा
Kanpur

आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस वे पर भीषण सड़क हादसा, पिकअप और ट्रक की भिड़ंत में दो की मौत दो की हालत गंभीर

9 जून 2019

हत्याकांड में प्रेमी का हाथ होने पर पुलिस को संदेह
Etawah

हत्याकांड में प्रेमी का हाथ होने पर पुलिस को संदेह

9 जून 2019

शिनाख्त हुई, पोस्टमार्टम कराया, अब शव लावारिश
Etawah

शिनाख्त हुई, पोस्टमार्टम कराया, अब शव लावारिश

9 जून 2019

स्वागत समारोह में बोलते सांसद डॉ.रामशंकर कठेरिया
Kanpur

रामशंकर कठेरिया बोलेः सपा- बसपा के दिन गए, ये लोग सत्ता में आने का ख्वाब छोड़ दें

8 जून 2019

